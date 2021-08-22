ABWA nabs award, public speaking topic of meeting
American Business Women’s Association Territorial Charter Chapter of Yuma received this year’s ABWA Best Practices in League Management Level Two award.
The award recognizes “the leaders and members of these communities for their continued commitment to excellence in league management.”
The organization aims to help businesswomen continue their development as professionals by providing an environment of professionalism, leadership and education.”
The next meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Brewer’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Yuma International Airport, 2191 E. 32nd St. Presenter Russ Clark will share tips for public speaking. The cost is $10 and attendees can purchase a meal.
‘Where Does Your Money Go?’ workshop set for Aug. 25
The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting the workshop entitled “Where Does Your Money Go?” on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The workshop will take place at 6 p.m. at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma.
This 90-minute workshop will teach attendees basic budgeting skills that will help them organize their daily activities and spending habits to keep money in their pocket.
There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. To register, please email Lauren Opie at laurenopie@arizona.edu.
Boot camp webinars focus on closing gaps, finding talent
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
Aug. 24 -- Growing Your Small Business with Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence can pose a significant advantage for your business. Many people aren’t aware of the benefits, let alone how to drive business. In this session, learn exactly what artificial intelligence is from an industry expert from SIMVISR and how you can use it to automate, optimize and grow your small business.
Aug. 26 -- Best Practices for Applying Your CRM: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is technology that allows you to manage relationships with your customers and prospects and track data related to all of your interactions. In this session, CloudStack360 will show you the best practices for CRM, when to start using a CRM, and how to use it to help manage and grow your business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Flu shots available at CVS Pharmacy
CVS Health is reminding Americans that as the country continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to stay current with vaccinations and other routine health care needs.
By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to improve general health and immunity, individuals and families can protect themselves against seasonal flu and help safeguard the overall health of the community.
According to a survey commissioned by CVS Health and conducted among a general population of U.S. consumers, consumers’ intention to get vaccinated against seasonal flu increased five percentage points from June 2020 to June 2021, with 71% of those surveyed saying they definitely or likely will get a flu shot this season.
In addition, 45% of consumers surveyed said they planned to get a flu shot at a retail pharmacy, the most preferred destination cited, followed by a doctor’s office (27%).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals make plans to get vaccinated early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.
“CVS Health has administered approximately 30 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date, in addition to more than 20 million flu and other vaccinations over the past twelve months,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. “We have built a simple vaccination experience where customers appreciate the convenience and safety.”
Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. CVS Pharmacy offers convenient options for people of all ages to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded evening and weekend hours.
Patients can quickly and easily make vaccination appointments at CVS Pharmacy by visiting CVS.com, through the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898. In addition, walk-in appointments are welcome at CVS Pharmacy throughout flu season.
Businesses, senior living facilities, schools, municipalities and other groups may also schedule an on-site flu vaccination clinic staffed by qualified CVS Pharmacy vaccinators to help make vaccines convenient and accessible to employees, staff, residents and students.
On-site flu vaccine clinics are available in all states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. For more information or to schedule a vaccination clinic please visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu/clinics.
