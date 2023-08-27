Foothills Bank named
among ‘Top Companies
to Work for in Arizona’
Arizona Capitol Times, Best Companies Group and BestCompaniesAZ announced that Foothills Bank, a Division of Glacier Bank, has earned a spot on the 11th annual list of 2023 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. Company rankings were announced at the virtual event on Aug. 22, where Foothills Bank earned the #1 ranking in midsized companies. The rankings were published by Arizona Capitol Times on Aug. 25.
This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks, and demographics.
“This year’s Top Companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 92% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup’s recent reporting of US engagement at about one-third favorable,” says Jaime Sepeda, EVP of Best Companies Group. “These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent.”
“We are proud to be recognized, for a third year in a row, as one of Arizona’s “Top Companies to Work for” and to rank No. 1 for midsized companies”, said Brian M. Riley, President & CEO of Foothills Bank. “Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to the Foothills Bank’s unique family-centric, organizational culture. We take great pride in the fact that the experiences and feedback of our employees are the basis of this honor and recognition. I’d like to personally thank all the Foothills Bank team for their role in this prestigious designation. The continued trust and dedication of these banking professionals drives our relentless pursuit of excellence and community impact.”
Foothills Bank is a Division of Glacier Bank. Member FDIC. For more details visit www.foothillsbank.com or www.TopCompaniesArizona.com.
Post 56 challenges
businesses to donate
For wreaths event
American Legion Family Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 is challenging Yuma businesses and individuals to donate toward this year’s Wreaths Across America goal of honoring the 2,700 veterans aid to rest at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. The free, apolitical, community event is open to all people.
This is the first year that Post 56 will participate in the national program with a mission to “remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
The post is challenging 700 businesses and individuals to donate $34 each by Nov. 22. The tax-deductible donations may be made out to Wreaths Across America and mailed to American Legion Post 56, 1490 W. 3rd St., Yuma, AZ 85364.
For more information on donating and scheduled fundraisers, contact group sponsor Steve Mercado at al56yuma@gmail.com or location coordinator Kim Woodward at kimberkitti@roadrunner.com.
Virtual Career Fair for
Veterans on Tuesday
DAV and RecruitMilitary will host a National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Tuesday, Aug. 29, online from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nearly 100 organizations like Boeing, Plastipak, Intel Corporation, General Dynamics, Walgreens and many more will be in attendance.
Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
To register, go to recruitmilitary.careereco.com and click on Virtual Events at the top of the page.
Wellton Youth Outreach
Event set for Monday
Arizona@Work Yuma County is holding a Youth Outreach Event on Monday, Aug. 28, for youth ages 16-24 from Wellton and the surrounding areas.
Attendees will learn how Arizona@Work services can help them jump start their career. The event will take place at Arizona Western College Wellton Learning Center, 28851 E. County 12th St.
Those interested in attending are invited to create an account at isds.ypic.com and/or call 928-317-7000.
Learn about Mortgage
Credit Certificates for
first-time home buyers
Community Investment Corporation administers Mortgage Credit Certificates for all counties in Arizona. Greater Yuma Economic Development and CIC are have partnered on this event where participants will learn all about the Mortgage Credit Certificate for first-time homebuyers.
Facilitated by Patty Gonzalez, with over 25 years of Mortgage Credit Certificate experience, attendees will learn how the MCC program is a win-win-win for first-time homebuyers, realtors and lenders.
Check out the easy-to-use Target Areas map; it’s an easy way to find neighborhoods with less stringent requirements to qualify for an MCC. Check it out at https://buff.ly/3OQXETO.
Register here: https://buff.ly/3OynF8S.
Gateway to the Heart
fundraising raffle
ends this week
Yuma Electric Service has partnered with Gateway to the Heart in a fundraising raffle. The nonprofit raises funds to assist individuals in need.
The company will pay the residential electric bill for the month of August on behalf of the winning ticket holder. Starting this weekend, Yuma Electric is selling 1,000 tickets for $10 each until Thursday, Aug. 31. The winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Sept 1.
The purchase of the raffle ticket qualifies as a tax-deductible donation to a 501C3 nonprofit.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Jeff Stoner of Yuma Electric Service at 928-304-8825 or Regina Villanueva-Mendez at 760-455-2853 or find Yuma Electric Service and Gateway to the Heart on Facebook for ticket information.
RSVP now for YSWCA
annual members dinner
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is getting ready to celebrate its 21st Annual Members Dinner and is asking members to mark their calendars and RSVP now to secure their spot or reserve a table.
Seating is limited. Must be 21 and older to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The celebration will take place Oct. 6, 6-10 p.m. at Britain Farms, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, Yuma.
To RSVP or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email plans@yswca.com or call 928-539-9035 or 928-210-5799.
3D printing demos
for teens, kids
The Somerton and San Luis libraries invite children and teens to 3D printing demonstrations.
The Somerton Library will hold the demonstration on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. Attendees will discover how to print an object in 3D by observing a demo using 3D modeling software and a printer. Ages 13-17 welcome.
The San Luis Library will hold a demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a demonstration of the 3D printer and paint their own mini 3D dragon. Ages 10-12 welcome.
There is no charge to attend either demonstration.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Bot coding and code
breaking for kids, teens
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for the following activities:
– Ozobot Coding on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. Participants will discover how Ozobot robots work, then put their skills to the test. They will create a roadmap for the Ozobot to follow and race to the finish. Ages 13-17 welcome.
– Code Breaking on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Participants will learn about famous ciphers used in the past and put their skills to the test as they create and break codes. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer basics class
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will be offering Computer Basics classes on Friday, Sept. 8 and 22, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will be introduced to the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Register for chamber
breakfast by Sept. 8
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for an early bird price of $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Bot coding for kids
at Foothills Library
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Foothills Library for “Go Robots!” on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m.
Kids ages 6-12 will learn to draw their own codes and watch how the Ozobot goes on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.. This program is best for children with their caregivers.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Cross-border virtual forum focus on preparing students for the global economy
The Arizona and Mexico Town Halls binational forum “Cross-Border Connecting: Preparing Students for a Career in the Global Economy, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants of the no-cost virtual forum will hear from guest speakers and build important recommendations that can play a crucial role in the Arizona and Sonora region.
The forum will feature guest speakers Dr. Erika Martinez Lugo, a professor and researcher with the Faculty of Languages-Mexicali, Autonomous University of Baja California; Dr. Monica Acosta Alvarado, business professor with Northern Arizona University-Yuma; and Kristin Allen with Global Ties.
Register today at www.aztownhall.org/CrossBorderConnecting.
The forum is sponsored by the Nelson Family Charitable Fund.
Small Business Boot Camp: Mastering the P&L
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 29: Mastering the P&L: Unlocking its Potential for Efficient Business Operations – The P&L, commonly referred to as the Income Statement, is important when effectively managing a business. This webinar will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of P&L fundamentals, its functioning, design principles, and the utilization of its information to enhance decision-making, minimize errors, improve profitability, and optimize overall earnings.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
