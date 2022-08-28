Supervisor food safety training on Wednesday
The Yuma Safe Produce Council will hold a supervisor food safety training for leafy greens production on Wednesday, Aug 31, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Funding for the training was made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, which allows all to attend without charge for 2022.
Online registration will close on Monday, Aug. 29. To register online, go to www.yumasafeproduce.org. In-person registration will be available the day of the event.
For questions about registration or more information, email yumasafeproducecouncil@gmail.com.
Arizona@Work holding Census recruitment virtual event on Wednesday
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team is holding the upcoming recruitment events:
• US Census Bureau Virtual Recruitment Event, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m. Individuals can register via events.ypic.com.
• 2022 Agricultural Job Fair which will take place on Sept. 14 at the San Luis Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona, will be taking place Oct. 5 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma. From 10-11 a.m. will be priority admission for veterans, spouses, family members and transition service members. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be general public admission.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
Homebuying, computer classes at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m.: Home Buyer 101 – An introductory presentation to the homebuying process, including the steps to purchasing a home and basic do’s and don’ts.
• Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.: Computer Basics – Learn the basics of using a computer. Participants will learn how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Chamber to present Athena Award during Sept. 8 breakfast event
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will recognize the winner of the Athena International Award during its “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, an event sponsored by the National Bank of Arizona.
The event will be held at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for an early bird price of $25 for members and $45 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $35 for members and $55 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Virtual panel to focus on cross-border workforce requirements on Sept. 1
The 4FrontED Governing Group invites the binational megaregion community members to the free virtual panel titled “Working Across Borders in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion.” The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
Panelists Laura L. Biedebach, consul general of the U.S. in Nogales, Sonora, and Jose A. Larios, consul of Mexico in Yuma, will talk about visa requirements to be part of a binational cross-border workforce.
“Human resources are the key component to reach our full economic potential on the border. As we approach the celebration of 200 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico, I am excited to talk about mutual prosperity and the opportunities at hand for working professionals,” Biedebach said.
The panel will be moderated by Adriana Llorenz, who serves as the executive director of Mexicali economic development agency. Llorenz is an expert on the fields of international relations, economic development, business strategies and leadership.
This is an opportunity for community members, students, business owners and human resources personnel to learn about visa programs created by the governments of the U.S. and Mexico, specifically for professionals.
“The U.S.-Mexico region represents growth opportunities for professionals who live on both sides of the border, in several industries, including but not limited to international trade, tourism, education, healthcare, among others, which require fully trained and bilingual workers,” said Nazzer Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED.
4FrontED aims to promote economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education in the binational megaregion, which encompasses Yuma County, Imperial County, California, San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and Mexicali, Baja California.
The event will be bilingual with simultaneous interpretation service available. For registration and more details about the event, go to tinyurl.com/52p3rsy6.
For more information, visit www.4fronted.org or send an email to nmendez@4fronted.org.
September activities at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 20, at 3:30 p.m.: Teen Tech Tuesday – Enjoy hands-on experience with everything from robots to virtual reality. Ages 13-18 welcome.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.: PowerPoint 101 – Explore the basic functions of PowerPoint to enhance your technical skills.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.: Ayuda Laboral (Job Search)– Learn how to search for a job online, how to open your own email account and how to write your resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: Computación Básica (Computer Basics) – Learn the basics of using a computer. Participants will learn how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3ird Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Word Basics class in Spanish at Main Library
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Main Library will offer “Word Básico” (Word Basics) at 3 p.m. This one-hour computer class will help Spanish-speakers learn the basics of Word, including how to create, edit and save a document. Ages 18 and older welcome. Instruction will be provided in Spanish. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Fourth symposium in ‘Growing Our Own’ series set for Sept. 13
The fourth symposium in the Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” series, titled “Ecosystems of Innovation – The Framework,” will take place Sept. 13, from 1-5 p.m., at Four Points Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The overall goal of the “Growing Our Own” initiative is to establish a world-class platform in the Desert Southwest to support STEM workforce development and increase opportunities for entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth.
The objective of this symposium is to develop a framework for a regional sustainable ecosystem of innovation which includes a STEM workforce and an economic development plan based on unified community engagement.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/2ymmzmea and specify whether attendance will be in person or by Zoom.
Free online seminar on patent and trademark set for Sept. 13
The Phoenix Patent and Trademark Resource Center, located at the State of Arizona Research Library, is partnering with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Arizona State University Library and local experts to present a free, virtual event on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The virtual seminar, “Researching Patent and Trademark Information,” will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for inventors, entrepreneurs, educators and legal professionals.
Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/USPTO1 to see program details and to register.
Free pesticide applicator training coming to Yuma
Registration is now open for the Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Core Training in Yuma. The free course will be presented in-person for two full days on Sept. 15 and 22.
Attendees will receive a copy of the National Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Study Guide and other materials to assist them in preparing for the agricultural and structural (PMD) core exams.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Small Business Boot Camp: Online Retail Tax Laws
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Aug. 30: Navigating Arizona’s Changing Online Retail Tax Laws: The Arizona Department of Revenue will discuss the history of the remote seller and marketplace facilitator laws known as Arizona’s Out-of-State Economic Nexus. In this webinar, attendees will learn how Arizona tax laws can impact retail businesses and receive the resources needed to become experts on tax matters when selling in and outside Arizona.
• Sept. 6: No-Cost Small Business Support Programs: Hear from various experts representing the Arizona SBDC Network, SCORE and the Women’s Business Center to learn about Small Business Administration-funded options for small businesses looking to scale. Discover the three no-cost small business support programs available to businesses statewide to help new and existing companies grow.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Financial class for youth at Main Library
The Yuma County Main Library will hold classes for youth in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Saturday, Sept. 10 and 24, at 10 a.m.: Financial Concerns – Discover tips and tricks to manage your money during and after your high school years. Ages 13-18 welcome.
• Monday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m.: Vidcode Coding for Beginners – Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants. Please register by calling Elia Juarez at 928-373-6479 by Sept. 10.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: SNAP Circuit Challenge – Explore engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using SNAP Circuits to perform a series of challenges. Seating is limited. For ages 6-12.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m.: Architecture Lego Club – Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at this architecture-based Lego Club.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
September activities at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m.: Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.: Is This Fake News? – Misinformation and disinformation is passed along at greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Practice job interviewing, resume writing class at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:15 p.m.: Practice Makes Perfect – Preparation goes a long way to ease the stress of interviewing. Library staff will help job seekers practice their interviewing skills.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Participants will create a resume that will showcase their skills and effectively market their talents to employers.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Final call for applications for BBB Accelerator Program
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy are accepting applications for their last 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until early September and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months, starting on Sept. 20.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is for established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. As a nonprofit trade organization, BBB ensures the tools offered through this program meet the needs of tradespeople and mom-and-pop stores.
Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.
Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program. For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.