Business Glance: Virtual panel to focus on cross-border workforce requirements on Sept. 1

Adriana Llorenz, executive director of the Mexicali economic development agency, will moderate the virtual panel titled “Working Across Borders in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion,” on Thursday, Sept. 1.

 COURTESY OF 4FRONTED

Supervisor food safety training on Wednesday

The Yuma Safe Produce Council will hold a supervisor food safety training for leafy greens production on Wednesday, Aug 31, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

