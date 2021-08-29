Virtual date seminar on Monday, Tuesday
The University of Sonora will host a seminar on date production and marketing on Monday and Tuesday. The online event will be free and open to everyone, with transmission live in English and Spanish through Facebook Live, on the official channel of the Sonora State University at: https://www.facebook.com/ues.mx. Those who wish to ask questions of the speakers can do so through the live broadcast chat.
If interested in attending the virtual colloquium, please register at: https://bit.ly/UES-1erColoquioDátilMedjool. Participants will be granted a certificate of attendance.
Main Library hosts ‘Google My Business’ on Saturday
Stand out on Google with a free business profile. On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, will host “Google My Business” at 10 a.m. in the computer lab.
Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will discuss how the service works and teach participants how to claim their business profile and set up an account.
To participate, attendees should bring a mobile device and have access to an email account.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited to the first 10 people.
Ag job fair coming up on Sept. 15
The Yuma County Business Services partner agencies are joining together to bring an Agricultural Job Fair on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the San Luis Library, 1075 6th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boot camp webinars focus e-commerce, employee retention credit
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Aug. 31 – Sell Online with E-Commerce Tools: Participants will learn how to sell their products online, how to list their products for free with Google My Business and Merchant Center, and one way to sell on their website, using an E-Commerce store built with Shopify. Plus, they will learn about more helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store. (This session will not be on the usual Zoom platform; please install the free GoToWebinar app if planning to attend via a mobile device.)
• Sept. 2 – Employee Retention Credit: Are You Missing Out?: The Employee Retention Credit is a refundable payroll tax credit available to eligible employers in 2020 and 2021. Eligibility is determined with one of two tests: a full or partial shutdown or a gross receipts test. The credit is up to $5,000 per employee in 2020 and up to $7,000 per employee per eligible quarter in 2021. The credit can be claimed retroactively through amended Form 941s. This session will explain the eligibility requirements as well as how the ERC interacts with other government programs.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Small Business Hiring and Retention Funding
Arizona has launched the Back to Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program. This $5 million program is designed to assist small, locally owned or operated businesses hire and retain employees. The program also has a special focus on businesses that have been affected by the recent wildfires and flooding.
Businesses who apply may receive up to $10,000 in grant funding for items like employee hiring/signing bonuses, relocation bonuses for employees that are moving to take an open position and employee retention bonuses.
This funding is available to businesses that are owned and operated in Arizona. Businesses must have between 5 and 25 employees (exemptions are made for businesses impacted by the wildfires and floods) and have been fully incorporated before Jan. 1, 2020. Eligible businesses also must be either renting or leasing a physical location.
These funds are grant monies, meaning businesses don’t need to pay them back. The program will fund up to $10,000 but there is a cap at $1,000 per employee. Employees who received incentives cannot include the business owner. Twenty-five percent of the awarded amount may be used for other business expenses such as rent and utility costs and businesses must submit a plan for how the funds will be used.
Businesses affected by recent wildfires and flooding may use up to 100% of the awarded funding for non-personnel spending such as rent, rebuilding, and utilities. These businesses may also have up to 50 employees.
These grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis as well as undergo a peer-review process. Once awarded, a business must distribute the funds within three months. Find more information on the Arizona Commerce Authority website: https://tinyurl.com/23v5vxp8.
Raising Cane’s celebrates 25 years with community support
Todd Graves opened his very first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers 25 years ago. Since 1996, Cane’s has provided $100 million in community support, and now, Graves is committed to giving back more than ever.
On Wednesday, Graves formally announced that Raising Cane’s will support nonprofits, organizations, schools and more, committing $25 million in communities it serves from coast-to-coast over the next 12 months of Cane’s birthday year. The pledge is part of the brand’s 25th birthday celebration to show the company’s appreciation for “Caniacs” across the country.
“From the early days of Cane’s, I’ve been grateful for our hard-working crew, our loyal customers and communities that have supported my dream,” Graves said. “What better way to celebrate 25 years of business than to give back $25 million to the communities we serve.”
Raising Cane’s has donated more than $100 million to various organizations that support the brand’s “6 Areas of Focus”: education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, active lifestyles, business development and entrepreneurship and “everything else.” For example, among countless other initiatives, Raising Cane’s annual holiday fundraiser has sold more than 300,000 Plush Puppies – modeled after Cane’s faithful canine mascot – generating nearly $1 million in donations to local pet welfare organizations.
Community organizations can submit a request at www.CanesAndCommunity.com.
WAEED survey part of economic development plan process
Western Arizona Economic Development District is conducting a survey as part of its new strategy planning process to prepare the 2021-2025 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
About Oct. 1, the agency will convene a CEDS Strategy Committee to discuss and forward recommendations for a 30-day public review and comment period to begin no later than March 1.
To take the survey, go to https://www.waedd.org/survey.html. The estimated time to complete this survey is about 15-20 minutes. Responses may remain anonymous.
