Hospice of Yuma
receives award
Hospice of Yuma has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.
The prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience.
It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures.
HCAHPS Honors acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the “willingness to recommend” question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023.
HCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.
“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than 10 years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, vice president of revenue cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst.
“We congratulate Hospice of Yuma on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”
John Williams, executive director, credits the hard work and compassionate care provided by the home care staff. “Our focus on quality care has been part of our commitment to the Yuma community for the past 42 years,” he said.
Sunset celebrates
Health Center Week
For National Health Center Week, Sunset Health will highlight the commitment and passion of its community leaders and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 30,000 patients each year across Yuma County.
The celebration will take place Monday through Friday, Aug. 7-11. Monday will be Patient Appreciation Day; Tuesday, Agricultural Worker Health Day; Wednesday, Children’s Health Day; Thursday, Stakeholder Appreciation Day; and Friday, Health Center Staff Appreciation Day.
Free mammograms, dental varnish application, health screenings and community resources will be part of each day’s celebration.
Computer basics,
resume workshop
The San Luis Library offers the following classes for adults this month:
• Computer Basics on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m.: Learn how to use a mouse, type on a keyboard, navigate the internet and other basic computer skills. Space is limited.
• Resume Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Are you job hunting and need help creating a resume? Have a resume but need to update it? Drop by and learn how to put together a new resume, polish your current one or have one reviewed by a librarian.
There is no charge to attend the classes. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
4FrontED webinar:
‘Economic impact
of Lithium Valley’
The 4FrontED Governing Group invites the binational megaregion community members to the next episode of the webinar series, titled “The Future of Lithium Valley.”
It will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. The event will serve as a platform for panelists and attendees to engage in a productive dialogue on the economic significance of “Lithium Valley” in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion and globally.
The panelists will include Efrain Silva, dean of economic and workforce development at Imperial Valley College; Priscilla Lopez, director of workforce and economic development in Imperial County, California; and Vince Signorotti, vice president of government relations at Energy Source Minerals.
The event will be moderated by Aaron Alvarez, who serves as the executive director of the Mexicali Economic Development Corp. Alvarez is an expert in economic development, leadership and international relations.
“Through this episode, the audience will learn about the Lithium Valley’s mineral extraction, the main aspects of the labor force required, and its impact on the region’s economy … Don’t miss it,” said Nazzer Mendez, 4FrontED executive director.
4FrontED promotes economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education in the binational megaregion, encompassing Yuma County; Mexicali, Baja California; Imperial County, California; and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
The free event will be bilingual with simultaneous interpretation service available. Registration at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2shtup3y.
For more information, visit www.4fronted.org, follow the @4FrontED social media platforms, or send an email to nmendez@4fronted.org.
AWC to hold Microsoft
Office Specialist Excel
certification training
Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center will hold a Microsoft Office Specialist Excel 2019 Certification Training from Aug. 14 through Sept. 4.
The training will take place from 2-6 p.m. in Room 114 at the center located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive. For more information, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674.
Computer basics
class on Thursday
The Somerton Library will offer a Computer Basics class for adults on Friday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. Participants will be introduced to the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Chamber to hold next
breakfast event Sept. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Register by 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, for an early bird price of $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Career boosting series offers no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Introduction to Investing
at Yuma Main Library
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 10 a.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions and basic examples of how to make your money work for you. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Grants available to
small businesses
The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and, in partnership with the ODP Corporation, the parent company to Office Depot, to offer a grant opportunity for small businesses.
Applications to an Elevate Together small business grant and mentorship program are available until Friday, Aug. 11.
Find additional details and apply at elevatetogether.org.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Eliminate the Obstacles
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 8: Eliminate the Obstacles of Building a Profitable Plan - Understanding the profitability of each product or service is essential for navigating challenges such as inflation, tight labor markets, and supply chain disruption. Safeguarding your business reduces reliance on loans and investors.
Participants will learn the obstacles that hinder profit, gain insights into effective tools for profitability without relying on an accountant, and receive a questionnaire designed to enhance profitability.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Visit Yuma campaign
nabs tourism award
Visit Yuma’s “Soak Up Every Minute” campaign has received the Best Marketing Campaign Award from the Arizona Office of Tourism in the Rural category.
Visit Yuma partnered with its marketing and communications firm JayRay to create print, digital and billboard advertisements. The “Soak Up Every Minute” campaign displays snapshots of outdoor activities at different hours of the day to inspire people across the region to explore Yuma.
“It’s an incredible honor to win the Best Marketing Campaign in Arizona,” said Visit Yuma’s Executive Director Marcus Carney. “We enjoy collaborating with JayRay and sharing Yuma’s adventurous spirit with travelers across the region. We are pleased the judges saw the campaign as a valuable contributor to Arizona’s tourism industry.”
The Arizona Office of Tourism presented the awards at the Governor’s Tourism Awards Gala, an annual awards ceremony held during the Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The awards recognize the outstanding marketers, innovators, and ambassadors of the Arizona tourism industry. This year’s awards gala was held on July 11 at the Westin La Paloma in Tucson. The awards are judged and curated by the Arizona Office of Tourism.
Visit Yuma received the Best Marketing Campaign award for its strategic and creative approach to attracting domestic or international visitors to Arizona. Marketing programs and campaigns submitted for the award included advertising, print collateral, social media, website content, and public/media relations. Applicants also had to include applicable results to show the success of the campaign or program.
For winning the award, Visit Yuma will receive a Cosanti Bell. The one-of-a-kind bronze wind bell is made using handcrafted techniques and traditional designs by Cosanti Originals in Paradise Valley.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.