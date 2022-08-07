YCLD offers access
to LinkedIn Learning
Library patrons can learn relevant, professional skills online with their library card. The Yuma County Library District provides access to LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com), an online learning platform with more than 16,000 courses in seven different languages.
It allows patrons to keep up to date with technology and build career-boosting business know-how. They can explore hundreds of topics in management, leadership and marketing, or gain multimedia, design, web development or social media skills.
Courses are offered at many different skill levels from bite-size tutorials to comprehensive courses. Users may learn at their own pace from expert instructors with real-world experience.
They will receive a certificate of completion to document their new skill set. All courses are TRUSTe compliant, and new courses are added weekly.
Visit yumalibrary.org/resources/online-learning/ and click on LinkedIn Learning to get started. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Sunset Health hosting
virtual celebrate this week
Sunset Health will host a virtual celebration from Monday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 12. National Health Center Week will consist of a full week of interactive and virtual activities.
For more than 47 years, Sunset Health has provided primary medical, dental and behavioral health care throughout Yuma County, having a significant impact on the local healthcare system.
During the week, Sunset Health will celebrate its dedicated staff, medical providers, board members, patients and all those responsible for its continued success and growth.
The organization encourages all Yumans to take part in this week of celebration by visiting your local Sunset Health. The celebration will consist of the following interactive and virtual activities:
• Patient Appreciation Day and Children’s Health Day, Monday, Aug. 8: Free mammogram screenings ages 40-plus (by appointment and open to the community), distribution of COVID-19 testing kits, patient appreciation giveaway of gift cards and San Diego Zoo tickets, and Children Health Day giveaway of school backpacks and bicycles.
• Agricultural Workers Health Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9: Free mammogram screenings ages 40-plus (by appointment and open to the community), distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment supplies, sponsor lunch at an agricultural worksite.
• Healthcare for the Homeless Day, Wednesday, Aug. 10: Free mammogram screenings ages 40-plus (by appointment and open to the community), distribution of COVID-19 testing kits distribution, Healthcare for the Homeless COVID-19 vaccinations at Crossroads Mission and distribution of personal protective equipment.
• Stakeholder’s Appreciation Day, Thursday, Aug. 11: Free mammogram screenings ages 40-plus (by appointment and open to the community), COVID-19 testing kits distribution, presentation of city mayors; “thank you” certificate and token of gratitude.
• Health Center Staff Appreciation Day, Friday, Aug. 12: Free mammogram screenings ages 40-plus (by appointment and open to the community), COVID-19 testing kits distribution, morning donuts for Sunset employees; giveaway of gift cards and tickets to San Diego Zoo and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
Gratitude Referral Network
lunch set for Monday
The next Gratitude Referral Network lunch will be held Monday, Aug. 8, at 12 p.m. at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B.
Participants will enjoy business networking and a meal (everyone pays their own way). There is no fee to join in the fun other than the cost of a meal.
Attendees are invited to bring their business cards to share with everyone.
Foothills Library to offer
classes on computer basics
and cybersecurity
The Foothills Library offers adult classes on computer basics and cybersecurity in August. There is no charge to attend.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., the library will offer Computer Basics for Seniors. Attendees will learn common computer terminology, such as USB, hard drive and WiFi, and basic skills to help make using the computer easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., the library will hold a Digital Defense Class, which will focus on how cybersecurity is must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Attendees will learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., the library will host “Is This Fake News?” The program will help attendees better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news,” which is passed along in greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Chamber breakfast
set for Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast event on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 a.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Tickets sold at the door, $35 for members and $55 for non-members.
John Hessinger, community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, will discuss the many ways the BBB helps the Yuma community, consumers and businesses and the many ways community members can help as well.
Sunset Health is sponsoring the event.
To register for the early-bird price, visit yumachamber.org/events.
Main Library offering
computer basics
classes in Spanish
On Thursday, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, the Yuma County Main Library will offer computer basics classes in Spanish at 2 p.m. This one-hour computer class will help participants learn mouse basics, Windows 10 and computing terms.
Ages 18 and older welcome. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Somerton Library to hold
Microsoft Word and Excel
classes in English, Spanish
On Friday, Aug. 12, the Somerton Library will offer assistance with Microsoft Word and Excel at 11 a.m. Learn useful tips and tricks in English and Spanish. There is no charge to attend.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Intro to Investing
at Main Library
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 1 p.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions, and basic examples of how to make your money work for you. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871
.
Heritage Library to help
with devices, online job
search, computer basics
The Heritage Library will offer help with devices and online job searches in August.
For help with cell phones, tablets, eReaders or laptops, take your device and your questions to the library on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. and let one of the library experts help you figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
Spanish-speakers may visit the library on Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, at 2 p.m., to learn how to search for a job online, open an email account and write a resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
Explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer during a computer basics class on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. A Spanish class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
GYEDC to hold
Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Aug. 24
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding its Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Aug. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The event will feature Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Regional Medical Center addressing the “Future of Health Care in Yuma County.” Both organizations will report on the transformational programs that are changing the healthcare landscape in Yuma County.
Speakers will include Dr. Kristina Diaz, director of YRMC’s Family and Community Residency Program, and Lorena Zendejas, campus administrator of the Regional Center for Border Health.
For ticket information, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Binational Workforce
online event set
for Aug. 25
Arizona Town Hall will hold an online event titled “Cross-Border Connecting: Binational Workforce Development” on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Zoom.
Noting that a strong, educated workforce attracts business and industry, panelists will share how their agencies have helped create more resources to strengthen both sides of the border.
Panelists will include Reetika Dhawan, vice president of workforce and career and technical education at Arizona Western College; Mario A. Guevara, director of the Office of Economic Development in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Karime Hayer, business coordinator at Greater Yuma Economic Development; Nidia Herrera, executive director at Arizona@Work Yuma County; and Edna Cordova, career center manager of Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona
To register, go to aztownhall.org/event-4897856.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Rebuilding and Refocusing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Aug. 9: Rebuilding and Refocusing Your Team: For most businesses, these last two years have been a roller coaster. Some teams have coalesced and strengthened, while others have splintered further apart. This webinar will build on what makes high-performing and productive teams and cover how to recalibrate and reset to push your business toward victory.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
BCBSAZ Foundation
accepting grant letters
of interest through Aug. 19
The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement has opened its discretionary grant application window for organizations that are addressing the state’s most critical health challenges: mental health, substance use disorders, chronic health conditions, and/or health equity.
“As a foundation, our role is to be a connector – to identify where there is a need and where we can work alongside organizations that are making an impact for Arizonans,” said Dr. Christine Wiggs, the foundation’s president and board chair.
By focusing on Arizona’s key health challenges, the foundation aims to mobilize, uplift and advance the health of communities statewide and amplify its impact through cross-sector partnerships with trusted local organizations.
Through its funding opportunities, the foundation can expand boots-on-the-ground efforts and invest in programs and applied research that improves well-being and addresses health disparities.
The foundation is accepting letters of interest through Friday, Aug. 19. Organizations that are invited to submit a full application must do so by Sept. 16. Funding priority is given to proposals that request up to $25,000 in funding, expand publicly available resources, are scalable (or have the potential to increase systems-level capacity) and have a measurable impact.
The grant term is one year, with a funding date of Wednesday, Nov. 30. To learn more about the grant opportunity and to submit a letter of interest, visit: www.azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview.
Additionally, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 10-11 a.m., the foundation will host a free webinar for changemakers who are working to create a healthier Arizona. During this one-hour Zoom session, Dr. Cady Berkel, an associate professor at Arizona State University, will share how community-academic partnerships can turn the promise of evidence-based mental health programs into action and impact.
She will share examples of the community-engaged research taking place at Arizona State University’s REACH Institute to transform evidence-based preventive interventions into feasible and effective programs that fit within regular service delivery settings, including primary care, courts, and schools.
She will also offer suggestions and opportunities for community members who are interested in enhancing the real-world relevance of research findings through collaborative, community-academic partnerships.
To learn more about this free webinar, and to RSVP, visit: www.azbluefoundation.org.
Council seeks nominations
for 2022 Manufacturer
of the Year awards
The Arizona Manufacturers Council seeks nominations for the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year awards. The council will recognize manufacturers across five categories: Small, Medium and Large Manufacturer of the Year, Excellence in Innovation, and Excellence in Sustainability.
Nominations can be submitted online. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Aug. 26.
The awards will be presented Oct. 11 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix as part of a summit featuring a series of speakers.
Yuma has been participating and winning in the last few years. Past winners include Insultech and S&A Industries.
To nominate a manufacturer, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/MFQZ6Z8.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.