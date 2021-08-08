Resume building, job search workshop on Friday
The Somerton Library will host a resume building and job search workshop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and 20. Participants will learn how to create a resume that will effectively market their talents to employers and the best sources to use to look for employment. There is no charge to attend.
Participants are asked to bring their employment and education history. Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St.
Lettuce virus workshop to be held virtually and in-person Aug. 11
A hybrid format workshop on the Impatiens Necrotic Spot Virus will be held both virtually and in-person at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8th St., from 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 11.
The virus was detected on lettuce in the desert this spring. This disease did not have a significant impact in most fields, but the impact of this disease in subsequent seasons cannot yet be predicted.
To prepare for the next lettuce season, a workshop has been planned to provide information on what is known about this disease including the biology of the virus and vector, host range and virus and vector control.
This workshop will be co-hosted by the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and Yuma County Cooperative Extension and the University of California Riverside.
Those wishing to attend virtually will be provided with a Zoom link after completing registration. In-person attendance will be limited to 60. Register early to secure an in-person seat. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/5925uhme.
‘Growing Our Own’ symposium series kicks off Thursday
The Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” symposium series will kick off at 1 p.m. Thursday with Engineering and Technology Symposium I. The symposium will address regional workforce gaps and opportunities, economic development demands and the evolution of trends in engineering and technology.
The University of Arizona in Yuma and partners Arizona Western College, Imperial Valley College, UA College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Greater Yuma Economic Development and Yuma County Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to launch the regional “Growing Our Own” initiative aimed at developing a local talent workforce that has the skills and knowledge in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
The regional workforce and future economic development demands in areas such agriculture, food, natural resources, science, engineering, technology, data science, health, and other disciplines are or will be needed.
The “Growing Our Own” symposium series will include four events spread over between August 2021 and August 2022.
Everyone interested in STEM workforce development and increasing the region’s entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth are invited to participate, including community, industry, military, nonprofit agencies, government and education representatives.
Register for the first symposium at https://tinyurl.com/5x4up5a5. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. In addition, the first 50 people who register and attend the first symposium will receive a “Growing Our Own” polo shirt.
Boot camp webinars focus on customer service, engaging workers
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
Aug. 10 – Operational Excellence: Customer Service as a Differentiating Factor: Operational excellence means your business can evaluate your value to the customer and make that experience the best it can be. Customer service best practices can make or break your business, whether you’re a customer service professional, a manager, or you work with customers in your career. In this session, experts from Yavapai College SBDC will share best practices to operate with excellence.
Aug. 11 – Update on Paycheck Protection Program: Special session on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness. Experts from Prestamos CDFI will cover the most recent updates, including the new PPP Direct Forgiveness Portal, made available by the Small Business Administration to streamline forgiveness processing for PPP borrowers.
Aug. 12 – Strategies to Engage Today’s Workforce: All the data about engagement in the workplace looks bad! Yet, the data about the companies who succeed in creating an engaged workplace looks great! What do you need to know to create engagement with your employees? Is it the manager, the workplace, the culture, the person, or the work? In this engaging and fun session, we will look at what employees want in the workplace. Then, experts from the Arizona Society for Human Resources Management State Council will give you four simple strategies you can use to engage your workplace today.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Raising Cane’s launches enhanced educational benefits for workers
Raising Cane’s is now offering new educational benefits to its hourly and managerial crewmembers effective immediately, with no waiting periods.
“When we announced our ‘No Crew Left Behind’ mantra during the pandemic, I said that because of our crew’s hard work, we’d emerge from the crisis stronger than ever, and that is certainly the truth,” said co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran.
“We want to continue providing the very best benefits possible in order to reward, support and retain our existing crewmembers. We believe these new educational benefits will set a higher standard in the hospitality industry, doubling down on the commitments we have already made to the people who make Raising Cane’s so special,” he added.
The new educational benefits are:
Access to tuition discounts at a broad network of accredited schools, offered through Workforce Edge, an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the tuition reimbursement process and gives Crewmembers more control over their learning and development. Participating schools include SMU, Tulane, Howard University, Strayer University, Capella, Culinary Institutes and many more.
Opportunity with LSU Online to earn an online degree or certificate where Raising Cane’s got its start.
Reimbursed class costs to complete high school diploma, offered through Penn Foster.
College-level courses in numerous study areas through Sophia.
No out-of-pocket tuition costs for classes offered by Strayer or Capella.
Up to $5,250 per year in tuition reimbursement for full-time restaurant managers, Restaurant support office crewmembers and business unit crewmembers to use anytime throughout the year.
Crewmembers may use tuition reimbursement for any program of study and any degree type.
Family tuition discounts are available as well.
Throughout the pandemic, Raising Cane’s kept all but a handful of its 500 restaurants open nationwide. Only those without drive-thrus temporarily closed. To show its appreciation for its crew’s extraordinary work and sacrifice during the pandemic, Raising Cane’s distributed $5 million in “thank you” bonuses to its crewmembers systemwide last May.
In addition, co-CEO Todd Graves took no salary as part of their commitment to not furlough a single crewmember.
