Jersey Mike’s, Pilot support Wreaths Across America
Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with two locations in Yuma and more than 2,300 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 donation to the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America.
The franchise also issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 14, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.
Jersey Mike’s is helping WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam remembrance wreath at the headstone of every one of the nation’s veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has supported WAA’s mission with contributions totaling more than $3 million. Last year, across the country more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Jersey Mike’s franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, through a variety of programs.
“Experiencing the placement of a wreath and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems. “The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and we want to help make sure that doesn’t happen.”
For more information about participating, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING. To find a participating location near you to support or to learn how you can volunteer locally in your community click www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike’s ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”
In addition, Pilot Company is sponsoring Wreaths Across America Radio and its live coverage of the 2022 Escort to Arlington. The “Escort to Arlington” has become a weeklong tradition of support in the trucking industry as professional truck drivers volunteer to haul veterans’ wreaths to participating locations across the country.
Pilot Company is also continuing its long-standing tradition of partnering with Truckload Carriers Association to support WAA’s celebration of veterans in the trucking industry by sponsoring the annual Appreciation Dinner held in Arlington, Virginia, the night before National Wreaths Across America Day.
“As we head into the holidays, it is important that we take time to remember and recognize all of our veterans, past and present, for the peace, safety and freedom we have in this country,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation at Pilot Company. “On behalf of all of us here at Pilot, thank you to all our service members out there for your service and sacrifice for our country. We are honored to be a part of Wreaths Across America’s mission and be able to remember and pay our respects this holiday season by placing wreaths on the final resting place of our nation’s heroes.”
Listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.
Free seminars on citrus, date palms on Wednesday
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension is hosting free seminars on citrus and date palms on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Yuma. The workshops are free and can be attended in person at the University of Arizona Ag Center, 6425 W. 8th St., or by Zoom.
The citrus workshop is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and the date palm seminar will start at 11:30 a.m. Free lunch will be provided to those who attend in person.
Reservations are requested. To reserve a spot, go to www.eventbrite.com/o/yuma-county-cooperative-extension-51024527873.
Computer basics for seniors on Tuesday in Foothills
The Foothills Library will offer this class for adults this month:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: eCommerce on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Shopping online can be fraught with scams and difficult websites. Learn how to protect your personal information and be more informed consumers online.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Benefits of saving through compounding
Learn about the benefits of saving through compounding on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Main Library will host “Making Your Money Work for You – Saving Through Compounding” at 6 p.m.
Participants will learn about compounding interest, how it works and what to look for when using savings accounts. A discussion on the pros and cons of using online banks, versus using local banks and credit unions, will follow the presentation.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Pizza Hut thanks blood donors during December
Pizza Hut has partnered with Vitalant to thank blood donors and help Arizona firefighters and police officers ensure an ample patient blood supply by donating throughout December during the First Responders Holiday Blood Drive.
In appreciation for giving blood during the winter holiday season, Pizza Hut is thanking all December blood donors in Yuma with a voucher for a complimentary medium pizza. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Small Business Boot Camp: Business succession planning
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Dec. 13 – Business Succession Planning: Small business owners have several concerns when deciding whether to expand their business or sell their business interests. During this webinar, Jonathan Mabb, financial planner from NorthPlace Wealth Advisors, will review options entrepreneurs may consider to alleviate their concerns. Topics include estate taxes; types of assets; property, business and tax implication forms; buy-sell agreements; wills and trusts; and how to value a business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AWC honored as a Bellwether Finalist
Arizona Western College was recently honored as a 2023 Bellwether Finalist for its workforce development program growth.
AWC leadership will present along with nine other finalists in the Workforce Development category during the 29th Annual Community College Futures Assembly held Feb. 26-28 in San Antonio, Texas.
During the competition showcase, colleges from around the nation will be vying to win the prestigious Bellwether Award, which identifies and honors outstanding and innovative community college programs in three award categories.
The award has been compared to football’s Heisman Award because it is competitively judged and awarded by respected peers in leadership positions. Recipients of the Bellwether Award have said that it has been a springboard for other types of recognition and/or funding.
“The significance of the Bellwether Award is that the winning programs are replicable, scalable, equity-focused, and demonstrate evidence-based success,” said Dr. Rose Martinez, director for the Bellwether College Consortium. “With the complexity of issues facing our community colleges today, these finalists are extraordinary examples of colleges providing scalable solutions to tough challenges.”
AWC was recognized as a Bellwether Finalist for being the first college in the country to complete the Transatlantic Business and Investment Council College Certification Program. The program is designed to assess and certify community colleges in their ability to provide top-quality technical training that meets the needs of today’s economy.
The program includes an assessment of several relevant parameters, such as the level of cooperation between the college and local industry representatives as well as the technical education and practical training offered to students.
AWC programs certified by TBIC include manufacturing, machinist, electrical and welding. Faculty and students in these fields will have an opportunity to participate in a TBIC networking trip to Europe to visit relevant educational and governmental institutions to exchange ideas and build institutional ties.
“The TBIC College Certification program has provided AWC the opportunity to build international relationships while providing an educated workforce capable of meeting industry needs across the world. Further, it has strengthened our region’s position as a viable economic partner for global investment. Our students and faculty are excited for this significant upgrade in academic standards,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC vice president for workforce development and career and technical education.
“Community colleges play an important role in regional workforce development efforts by providing affordable and accessible technical education and training, which can help close the skills gap and provide a pipeline of talent for both existing and prospective employers.”
The AWC Advanced Manufacturing Center in Wellton has over 200 students enrolled in seven stackable certificate programs such as Basic Power Generation, Welding for Manufacturing, Hydraulic and Pneumatic systems, and Materials Processes. In addition to growing the program enrollment by a factor of 10, the faculty and staff have added grant-funded partnerships with nearby high school students to explore digital printing with recycled materials, and summer camps to get students excited about the available programs.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.