Yuma’s Health Matters nets BCBSAZ Foundation grant
The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is awarding more than $600,000 to 26 organizations across Arizona, including Yuma’s Health Matters Foundation, through its third discretionary grant cycle of the year to address the foundation’s key focus areas – mental health, substance use disorder, chronic health conditions, and health equity.
The funding will support these organizations in their work to improve individual and community health across the state.
“We are proud to partner with organizations to meet evolving community needs, create opportunities, and narrow disparity gaps,” said Dr. Christine Wiggs, foundation president and Board Chair. “Just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, these partners have the best interest of our state at heart.”
The Yuma’s Health Matters project, “Curable: A Lifestyle Approach for Diabetes Control,” strives to educate and empower people at risk of diabetes with information, tools and expert support to make lifestyle choices that support their long-term health.
Trained coaches will deliver the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 12-month prevention program “Type 2 Diabetes for All” for individuals at risk of diabetes. The program includes regular meetings to deliver content; offer digital weigh-ins, blood glucose monitoring, and nutrient tracking; and support physical lifestyle changes.
Funding will empower 40 program participants to learn how to reduce the risk of diabetes by improving their nutritional and exercise habits. The hope is that this group’s improved lifestyles will ripple out to benefit families, friends, and communities.
“It is a struggle to bring diabetes awareness to a community,” said Linda Cook, director of Yuma’s Health Matters Foundation. “For many, it is perceived that metabolic problems are an inevitable part of aging. However, medical evidence sheds light on the fact that 80% of our metabolic illness is caused by lifestyle choices. If new dietary habits are established along with simple, do-able physical activities, major improvements in health can be achieved. It’s a mindset. Making smart lifestyle choices in diet, exercise, sleep, and mindfulness can be a turning point in curing disease.”
In its inaugural year, the BCBSAZ Foundation has funded 88 grants totaling about $3 million to impact mental health, substance use disorders, chronic health conditions and health equity in communities across Arizona.
YRMC recognized for surgical patient care
The hard work and dedication of the Yuma Regional Medical Center’s surgical and Environmental Services teams recently resulted in meritorious distinction from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program. The distinction recognizes YRMC as a top hospital for surgical patient care in 2021.
When ACS compared YRMC’s surgical outcomes to those of 685 other hospitals worldwide, YRMC stood out among the best in both the “All Cases” and “High-Risk” categories. YRMC was among only 40 hospitals (6%) recognized as meritorious in both the “All Cases” and “High-Risk” categories. Seventy-eight hospitals (11%) were recognized as meritorious in either category.
“Earning this distinction required years of training, education and hospital-wide coordination and effort,” says Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC. “I specifically want to recognize our surgeons and medical staff, peri-operative nurses, OR nurses and surgical techs as well as our Environmental Services team, who received a special certification to meet best practices in sterility of an OR suite. The ACS NSQIP meritorious distinction solidifies the hard work of these teams and their commitment to provide quality care from beginning to end of every procedure.”
ACS NSQIP independently measured actual surgical results of YRMC patients 30 days postoperatively and graded the hospital in areas that include, but are not limited to mortality rates, pneumonia and unplanned intubation.
A complete list of meritorious hospitals recognizes some of the nation’s most progressive hospitals, including Henry Ford Health, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, MD Anderson Hospital and more. ACS released the results in late November.
ACS NSQIP is a major program of the American College of Surgeons and is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. Nearly 850 adult and pediatric hospitals internationally use ACS NSQIP.
GYEDC Annual Investor Luncheon set for Jan. 11
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding its Annual Investor Luncheon on Jan. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 South Avenue 3E.
The event will feature an update on the Build Back Better Consortium and how it is implementing strategies to remain attractive to funding agencies, moving forward with revolving loan funds, entrepreneurial training and diverse funding opportunities coupled with new resources for “growing our own.”
Speakers will be Danny Knee, executive director of Community Investment Corp.; Brian Ellerman, founding executive director of Arizona Forge; Chris Mazzarella, project manager of Build Back Better Regional Challenge, Southern Arizona Consortium of Climate Adaptation and Resilience; and Tanya Hodges, Arizona outreach coordinator, University of Arizona, Yuma.
Investor tickets are $35, and the general admission, non-investor ticket is $45. Tickets will be sold until Jan 6 at https://tinyurl.com/2p9cvmr6.
AEA helps Crossroads Mission secure grant
Crossroads Mission is a recipient of a 2022 AHEAD Program grant for $27,500 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.
AEA Federal Credit Union, an FHLBank San Francisco member financial institution, worked with Crossroads Mission to apply for the grant. AHEAD grants are delivered through FHLBank San Francisco’s member financial institutions to local community organizations for projects and programs that offer benefits to lower-income and underserved communities.
“Education is a vital part of our personal and community success,” said Adele Sandberg, AEA president and CEO. “Crossroads Mission understands how important education is and through their Academic Center in the Family Shelter, they are helping individuals achieve their goals and build bright futures. We are grateful that they were selected to receive $27,500 to support their efforts.”
‘Is This Fake News?’ on Tuesday in Foothills
The Foothills Library offers the following class for adults this month:
• Is This Fake News?” on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Misinformation and disinformation is passed along at greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely, and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.