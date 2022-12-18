Business Glance: Yuma's Health Matter received BCBSAZ grant

The Yuma’s Health Matters Foundation strives to educate and empower people at risk of diabetes with information, tools and expert support to make lifestyle choices that support their long-term health.

 COURTESY OF YUMA’S HEALTH MATTERS

Yuma’s Health Matters nets BCBSAZ Foundation grant

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is awarding more than $600,000 to 26 organizations across Arizona, including Yuma’s Health Matters Foundation, through its third discretionary grant cycle of the year to address the foundation’s key focus areas – mental health, substance use disorder, chronic health conditions, and health equity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you