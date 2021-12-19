Free real estate school launches in Yuma
Keller Williams Realty Yuma has launched a new, zero-cost real estate school in Yuma.
The goal of the Keller Williams School of Real Estate, a national, first-of-its-kind, fully-digital real estate training program is to offer affordable and accessible education so “students don’t have to worry about financial constraints or the confinement of a physical classroom.”
Keller Williams has partnered with Kaplan, one of the world’s most diversified global education organizations, to offer a state-approved pre-licensing curriculum, via Kaplan Real Estate Education, for aspiring real estate agents and continued real estate education credits for existing agents.
Accessible to students, the program underscores Keller Williams’ commitment to equity and opportunities for all. By removing this initial barrier to entry, the KW School of Real Estate hopes to ensure aspiring agents of all backgrounds have the opportunity to enter a life-changing career in real estate.
Kaplan offers distinct education-delivery formats, including home study, online and live online courses, along with flexible schedules and a wide selection of state-approved courses and packages.
“We’re extremely excited to bring this opportunity to Yuma It is a game changer for those looking to transform their lives,” said Kristan Sheppeard, team leader of Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
“We have enrolled so many students already that have been wanting to take the leap into a new career but have been unable to for a multitude of reasons. By offering this educational opportunity in partnership with Kaplan, barriers are being removed and people can take the first steps towards living a life by their design,” she added.
To share more about the zero-cost real estate school, Keller Williams Realty Yuma is offering weekly, informative career sessions. To register for a career session or to enroll in the program, interested students should call Keller Williams Realty Yuma at 928-247-6180 or email sylvia.gutierrez@kw.com.
Chamber raising funds for military holiday campaign
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is once again collecting funds for the local military this holiday season. Many are away from home for the first time and have only the one military income to rely on.
All funds collected will be used to purchase $100 Walmart gift cards for the young men and women stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground.
For a minimum $50 donation, supporters will be entered to win a metal wall sculpture.
Donations can be taken at https://tinyurl.com/2b4p7p9w or checks can be mailed to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, 180 W. 1st St., Suite A, Yuma, AZ 85364. Be sure to note Military Holiday on the memo line.
Those who prefer to simply donate a WalMart gift card may drop it off or mail it to the chamber office at the above address. Call 928-782-2567 to ensure staff is not away on chamber business.
For details or to donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/2b4p7p9w.
Raley’s completes purchase of Bashas’ Company
Raley’s has completed the Bashas’ acquisition. The Bashas’ Company will join a newly formed enterprise, The Raley’s Companies.
“We are humbled by the opportunity to assume stewardship of the Basha’s legacy,” said Michael Teel, owner and chairman of The Raley’s Companies. “As the owner of a multigenerational family business, I, along with my wife, Julie, understand the importance of this responsibility. We will be worthy of the Basha family’s trust, the communities’ support and dedication of the nearly 9,000 team members across Arizona, New Mexico and the four Tribal Nations.”
The deal combines Bashas’ with a larger portfolio of retail and technology holdings controlled and managed by The Raley’s Companies.
“As promised, we are committed to preserving and enhancing the existing Bashas’ brands, including AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’ Diné Market, Bashas’, Food City and Eddie’s Country Store,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies. “Now part of a larger organization, the increased resources will ensure that reinvestment in stores, new store growth, expansion into new markets, enhanced technology and charitable giving is amplified.”
Knopf announced to the broader organization that all hourly team members in eligible roles working in the distribution center and retail locations in Arizona, New Mexico and Tribal Nations will receive a wage increase in early 2022.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.