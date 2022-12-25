Family spreads holiday cheer to caregivers
Alexis Liggett understands that even the toughest people can grow weary while caring for a loved one. She has celebrated various holidays in a hospital room, trying to make the special occasion festive, positive and as enjoyable as possible while at her son’s bedside.
As someone who has benefited from the generosity of others who aimed to make the season brighter, she understands the positive impact it can have.
Reflecting on their own experiences, the Liggett family, owners of Liggett Electric, decided to recognize the love and selflessness displayed by family caregivers this holiday season.
They gave a generous donation to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center to provide holiday meals for family caregivers at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Thanks to their generosity, more than 100 local families received a free Thanksgiving meal while spending the holiday supporting their loved one through an injury or illness at YRMC.
“We are thankful to the Liggett family for their generous donation,” said Jackie Woodwell, director of the Foundation of YRMC. We appreciate the impact their giving will have on the individual recipients and our hospital.”
Recently, Liggett Electric gave another gift to provide a meal for caregivers who will spend Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at the bedside of a family member or friend.
“Spending holidays and special days in the hospital is never easy, but each time we were there, we were often blessed by others’ generosity,” Alexis Liggett said. “Keeping our focus on the important and real reasons to celebrate prompted us to make this gift. We want families to know that what they do is extremely important and that we are thankful for their dedication, not just during the holidays, but every day.”
Learn more about a project supported by the Liggetts, Inclusive Play Project, at www.yumaaz.gov/government/parks-recreation/inclusive-play-project.
Visit Yuma announces electric parade winners
Visit Yuma announced the winners of the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade held Dec. 10 on Main Street in Yuma. The was “80s Neon” celebrating the lights, the colors and the spirit of the bright days of the 1980s.
Here are the winners:
• Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of Parade Theme: Big Red Barn Preschool
• Best Float: Peynado Memorial Float
• Best Vehicle: New Class Car Club
• Best Walking/ Performing: Glam Dance Studio
• Best Animal. Tammy’s Grooming
• Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy Best Performing Band: San Luis High School Marching Band
Resume workshop at Main Library
New year, new job? On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Yuma County Main Library will host a resume workshop at 11 a.m.
Attendees will learn about the resume creation process, including formatting, content and writing structure to create or update your resume. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
GYEDC Annual Investor Luncheon set for Jan. 11
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding its Annual Investor Luncheon on Jan. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 South Avenue 3E.
The event will feature an update on the Build Back Better Consortium and how it is implementing strategies to remain attractive to funding agencies, moving forward with revolving loan funds, entrepreneurial training and diverse funding opportunities coupled with new resources for “growing our own.”
Speakers will be Danny Knee, executive director of Community Investment Corp.; Brian Ellerman, founding executive director of Arizona Forge; Chris Mazzarella, project manager of Build Back Better Regional Challenge, Southern Arizona Consortium of Climate Adaptation and Resilience; and Tanya Hodges, Arizona outreach coordinator, University of Arizona, Yuma.
Investor tickets are $35, and the general admission, non-investor ticket is $45. Tickets will be sold until Jan 6 at https://tinyurl.com/2p9cvmr6.
Walmart donates delivery of veterans’ wreaths
Walmart donated the services of 16 tractor trailers to transport 100,000 veterans’ wreaths to participating ceremonies across the country as part of the company’s involvement in National Wreaths Across America Day held last week.
A trailer carrying balsam fir veterans’ wreaths was relayed through its distribution center. More than 40 Walmart/Sam’s Club Distribution Centers and 100 Walmart drivers across the country were involved in transporting wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine, to their final destinations.
“Walmart has stepped forward in so many ways over the last 10-plus years to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, however they can,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Whether it is donating the equipment and expertise to help haul wreaths across the country, sponsoring wreaths for placement, or showing up to support local community volunteers, we are continually impressed with their commitment to the mission and the communities they serve.”
Walmart transported 100,000 wreaths to more than 30 locations in 12 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Since 2011, Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America with more than $3.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions, which includes more than $150,000 this fiscal year. This supports the placement of thousands of veterans’ wreaths each year at participating cemeteries and 9/11 memorial sites across the United States.
Wreaths Across America, through its thousands of volunteers, recognized the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans with wreath laying ceremonies in more than 3,600 participating locations worldwide.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.