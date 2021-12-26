Yuma among best places for small business owners
A new study places Yuma County among the 10 best places for small business owners in Arizona.
The study from SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, reveals the places in each state with the strongest small business presence.
“Small businesses are a crucial part of the U.S. economy – more than 99% of the businesses in the country are small businesses – and their impact to local economies is just as important,” SmartAsset stated.
The study measures IRS data on the number of small businesses operating in each county, how much income they generate and what they pay in taxes.
To determine the best places for small business owners, the study measured three factors: the proportion of people in a county with small business income, the reported business income and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income.
In Yuma County, 24.96% of residents filed small business returns, 8.22% reported small business income, with $8,441 being the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income taxes. Yuma County scored a 52.61 small business index.
The study places Yuma County in the No. 2 slot, after Yavapai (55.01) and before Mohave (52.290, Gila (49.60), Apache (49.54), Pinal (45.42), Navajo (43.77), Graham (43.46), Pima (40.87) and Coconino (38.81).
To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, Smart Asset compared the number of tax returns that report small business income and compared that to the total tax-filing population of the region. Next, the firm compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region.
Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, meaning that the business owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax. Because of this, income taxes can play a major role in determining the financial success of a small business.
To determine income tax burdens across counties, SmartAsset used the national median household income and then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.
These three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield the Small Business Index. Places with the highest Small Business Index are the places which ranked the highest in the study.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.