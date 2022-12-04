APS partners with Yuma Community Food Bank
Yuma Community Food Bank is partnering with Arizona Public Service to restock the shelves this holiday season. The support from APS will provide more than six million meals to those experiencing food insecurity in Arizona and APS employees are joining the effort, donating hundreds of volunteer hours to help families in the communities where they work and live.
In Arizona nearly 800,000 people are facing hunger, including one in six children. Food banks in the state report rising demand for their services, including nutritious meals. With inflation, higher gas prices and supply chain issues, many nonprofit organizations are struggling to keep up with the demand for food.
“Across the Yuma and La Paz communities, the demand for food is high. We’ve served more than 240,000 people this year – nearly one in five of whom are children – and we’re expecting thousands more will need help during the holidays. It takes a lot to feed so many people – but with your help, we can do it,” said Shara Whitehead, president and CEO of Yuma Community Food Bank.
The food bank’s partnership with APS will supply 1.65 millions meals to people in need.
“At APS, we care deeply about all our customers, and we have a long history of giving back to the communities we serve all over Arizona,” APS President Ted Geisler said. “By partnering with these food banks and supporting their important mission and tireless work, we know our most vulnerable populations are getting the help they need.”
APS employees are assisting the effort by donating their time. Hundreds of employee volunteers will box meals and distribute them to Arizona families during the holiday season.
PowerPoint vs Google Slides at San Luis Library on Dec. 8
The San Luis Library will offer the following class this month.
• Microsoft PowerPoint vs Google Slides on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. Learn the basics of both Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides and decide which one works best for you.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Pizza Hut thanks blood donors during December
Pizza Hut has partnered with Vitalant to thank blood donors and help Arizona firefighters and police officers ensure an ample patient blood supply by donating throughout December during the First Responders Holiday Blood Drive.
In appreciation for giving blood during the winter holiday season, Pizza Hut is thanking all December blood donors in Yuma with a voucher for a complimentary medium pizza. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
In addition, the following blood drives are being held:
• Friday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Parish Hall
• Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2-6 p.m., at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Administration Building Entry
• Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, Administration Building Entry
Main Library to host audio editing class on Monday
Yuma Main Library will host Audio Editing with Audacity: the Basics, at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Audacity is free, open-source audio editing software that can be used to easily record and adjust sound files. Basic Audacity functions will be demonstrated, and additional resources from the library’s LinkedIn Learning resource will be shared.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Econ Development 101 webinar on Wednesday
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding a webinar series on economic development. The lunch break discussion focuses on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
The fourth and final webinar centers on transportation and infrastructure. It will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. This webinar is free.
The goal is instead to identify fundamental ways business owners can become informed and take a leadership role in economic development. This training series covers basic economic development issues affecting Arizona towns, citie, and counties.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/4x5n4fn7. For more information, contact Stephany Turner at 928-782-7774, ext. 1 (office) or 928-580-6027 (cellphone).
Chamber to hold next breakfast on Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” networking breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The event will be held from 6:30-8 a.m. at the AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
The early bird price, if attendees register by 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, is $25 members and $45 non-members.
After the early bird deadline, registration, including tickets sold at the door, is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Online registration closes at 12 p.m. the day prior to the event. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Digital Defense class on Tuesday in Foothills
The Foothills Library offers classes and activities for adults this month:
• Digital Defense Class on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
• Computer Basics for Seniors: eCommerce on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Shopping online can be fraught with scams and difficult websites. Learn how to protect your personal information and be more informed consumers online.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Driving Business in Yuma golf tourney, expo on Friday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is holding the third annual Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fees include the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.
For tickets or more information, go to members.yumachamber.org/events.
Benefits of saving through compounding
Learn about the benefits of saving through compounding on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Main Library will host “Making Your Money Work for You – Saving Through Compounding” at 6 p.m.
Participants will learn about compounding interest, how it works and what to look for when using savings accounts. A discussion on the pros and cons of using online banks, versus using local banks and credit unions, will follow the presentation.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Realtors awards, luncheon will take place Dec. 14
Yuma Association of Realtors will hold its 2022 Yuma Realtors Awards and Installation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Attendees are asked to bring unwrapped toys for Amberly’s Place.
Tickets are available until Thursday, Dec. 8. No tickets available after that date. Cost is $30 advance. For tickets or more information, call 928-782-1628.
Coding classes for kids and teens at Yuma Main Library
The Yuma Main Library is holding the following classes for kids and teens:
– Coding Arts & Crafts on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m.: Did you know you can learn the basics of computer coding without even using a computer? In this program, create a fun craft using binary code and other types of codes. Ages 6-12 welcome. Seating is limited. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.
There is no charge to attend any of the classes. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp: Tackle year-end financials
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Dec. 6 – Tackle Year-End Financials and Prepare for 2023: 2022 is coming to a close, and it’s time for small businesses to finalize their end-of-year financials in preparation for 2023. Get expert advice on how to manage your business by the end of the year from REDW Audit and Tax Principles’ Curtis Balls and Jeremy Miller. They will cover topics from an audit standpoint and insights including: Closing your books, Recording year-end accruals, Running internal financial reports, and Preparing for an audit/review or comparative financial statements. They will also share insights on tax preparation and planning considerations to help minimize your business’s tax burden while ensuring you stay in compliance.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
