4FrontED virtual panel 2nd edition to be held on Thursday
The 4FrontED Governing Group invites the community to connect through Zoom for the second edition of the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion Virtual Panel featuring local leaders on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m.
The focus of the panel is to promote the assets of the 4FrontED binational megaregion in terms of economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education. This panel will also serve as a platform for a dialogue on the strategies implemented by leaders in the face of the current challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-essential travel restrictions between the USA, Mexico and Canada, among others.
The panelists include Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls; Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough; Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya; San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez; Santos Gonzalez, mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; Norma A. Bustamante, mayor of Mexicali, Baja California; Javier Moreno, mayor of Calexico, California; and Cheryl Viegas-Walker, mayor of El Centro, California.
The moderator of the event will be Victor A. Gamas, director of the Mexican Business Council for Commerce, Investment and Technology (COMCE) in Sonora, where he promotes foreign investment, digital innovation and trade facilitation.
United by the waters of the Colorado River, the 4FrontED binational megaregion offers extraordinary economic activities, huge investment and education opportunities, remarkable geography and a unique shared heritage. This powerful region includes 1.65 million people, a binational economy of $4.2 trillion, and immediate access to a market of 53 million consumers.
“With three new elected officials on board, the second edition of the virtual panel with the 4FrontED leaders will be the perfect platform to learn about the meaning of binational collaboration and the dynamism that exists in our border region,” said Nazzer Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED.
The event is open to the public and will be conducted in English and Spanish. Simultaneous interpretation service will be provided. Registration is required through the following link: https://lnkd.in/es8FERnk.
For additional information, visit: www.4fronted.org or send an email to: nmendez@4fronted.org.
Small Business Boot Camp: Year-end checklist, bookkeeping
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
Dec. 7 – 2021 End of Year Checklist: The end of the year is fast approaching. Is your business ready for 2022? Join a panel of experts from Northland Pioneer College, Coconino Community College and Yavapai College Small Business Development Centers to prepare your small business for end-of-year success. You will learn successful methods to improve your operations and gear up for the new year.
• Dec. 9 – The Basics of Bookkeeping: Bookkeeping is the core of business growth, extending beyond simply staying organized. Join industry experts from Northland Pioneer College, Coconino Community College and Yavapai College Small Business Development Centers to understand and manage your business’s finances. In this session, you will learn how to implement a robust bookkeeping system and timelines to track expenses so you can strategize diligently for the future.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Raising Cane’s giving away free sauce in December
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is celebrating its signature sauce being named No. 1 in the business by giving away free Cane’s sauce to all Caniac Club Members for the month of December.
Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they find most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted No. 1, with a 20-point lead over second place.
“At Raising Cane’s, we take pride in our iconic Cane’s sauce, and we are so honored to have it recognized by our customers as the best sauce in the business,” said Todd Graves, founder and co-CEO. “Our Cane’s sauce is made fresh daily by our hardworking restaurant leaders and we are so glad it continues to set us apart. In addition to giving away millions of Free Cane’s sauces in December, we plan on celebrating our sauce into 2022.”
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.