Mind the Gap workforce series kicks of Wednesday
The Arizona Association for Economic Development Workforce Committee is presenting a new three-part series, Mind the Gap. This free series highlights the gaps, current and anticipated, between workforce supply and demand in Arizona.
• Part 1: Workforce Analysis will take place at noon Wednesday. This session will provide an economic development overview of the state’s labor market.
• Part 2: Workforce Readiness will take place March 17 and Part 3: Workforce Partnerships on April 21.
More information about the series and how to register can be found at https://www.aaed.com/page/mindthegap.
SBDC to hold “How to Set Business Goals” workshop Feb. 25
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center will present the free virtual workshop “How to Set Business Goals in 2021” from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Attendees will learn how to set goals, make a plan and take action.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/nft3cypx. For more information, contact Stephanie Martinez at stephanie.martinez@azwestern.edu or 928-317-6151.
GYEDC board to have 4 open seats
The Board of Directors of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation has four open board seats in the Service Industry, Agriculture Industry and At-Large sectors, for fiscal year 2021-2022. All private sector investors in “good standing” may run for an open seat.
The Service Industry category includes architectural and engineering and education and health and real estate and automotive. At-Large includes all industries.
To be eligible for candidacy, submit the following information to Stephany Turner at scrowe@greateryuma.org no later than the end of business Friday: A completed application form’ two letters of recommendation from current investors who are in good standing with GYEDC; a current photo in electronic format (jpg); and a short biography (one paragraph – please no resumes). Click here for the application: https://tinyurl.com/37rzhc3g.
For more information, call 928-782-7774.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Feb. 16 – How to Increase Your Probability of Success 10x: Elite Entrepreneurs share how to increase your probability of success using their VitalSmarts Influencer/Change Anything model. Learn about vital behaviors, sources of influence that affect behavior change and how to leverage these influences to increase your probability of success.
• Feb. 18 – Leveraging Videos on Social Media to Strengthen Your Business: Utilize the power of posting videos on social media to help strengthen your business, featuring video marketing expert, Taylor Wellman. Learn about each platform’s search engine optimization (SEO) and posting rules, how to effectively distribute content to ensure visibility and which platforms your business should be posting to by leveraging a distribution roadmap.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Ammonia Safety Day set for Feb. 16-17
The 17th Annual Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day will be held virtually on Feb. 16-17. The Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day is an annual free event to increase company and public awareness about the importance of preparing for chemical emergencies and to encourage companies and their employees to take action.
The mission is to provide educational opportunities for the awareness and the safe use of ammonia and other hazardous chemicals.
The event is put on by industry, regulatory, fire, contracting and other business professionals involved with processes that use anhydrous ammonia and other hazardous chemicals.
Register at www.eventbrite.com.
Southwest Ag Summit scheduled for Feb. 23-25
The 2021 Southwest Ag Summit, slated for Feb. 23-25, includes a lineup of programs including the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament, field demonstration events, exhibitor show, and virtual breakout sessions.
Event organizers with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association are excited to share their new hybrid plan with attendees and sponsors. Virtual breakout sessions include but are not limited to: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The daily schedule, registration, host hotels, sponsorship information and more can be found at www.SwagSummit.com.
For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities or for any other questions, call Amy Karvoski at 928-783-9355.
2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair set for Feb. 27
The 2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This free, virtual job fair will connect those seeking a school job with over 100 districts and charters looking for applicants. Job seekers will be able to search for available positions, upload resumes, visit employer booths and chat with them via text or video, and find out about their communities and schools.
Jobseeker registration: www.azeducationjobfair.com.