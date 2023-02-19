Nominations, sponsors sought for nurse
awards, celebration
The Rio Colorado Yuma Chapter 7 of the Arizona Nurses Association and Angeles del Desierto Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses have come together to recognize Nurses Month by hosting the 12th Annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration and Awards Ceremony.
This event was last celebrated in 2019 prior to the pandemic, and they are asking for the community and healthcare workers to help bring it back for 2023.
Individuals and businesses may support this event through sponsorships. All proceeds will go towards keeping the price of admission down for local nurses wanting to attend and provide gifts for award recipients. For more information, contact Beth Rossell at BRossell1981@yahoo.com or 773-606-4661.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Yuma Hilton Garden Inn Pivot Point Banquet Room. This celebration was created as a way to honor nurses throughout the area and provides both the public and the healthcare community an opportunity to nominate nurses/nurse practitioners who deserve recognition this year.
There are five different categories for nominations. Nurses are encouraged to nominate their colleagues as well as the general public who wish to recognize these healthcare professionals. The nomination link is http://form.jotform.com/NAHN/nursenominationform.
Registration to attend the event will be open to nurses and residents of Yuma; sign up will be available in the coming weeks as the details are finalized. For updates, follow the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/yumanursingcelebration.
Chamber mixer at new
YRMC Foothills location
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the next mixer at Yuma Regional Medical Center’s new Foothills location at 11351 S. Frontage Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The mixer is open to chamber members only. Due to YRMC sponsorship, members may attend this mixer for free as long as space is available. Pre-registration is strongly suggested. Only those who pre-register will be eligible for the door prizes.
Attendees may buy 50/50 tickets online when they register or at the door with cash or credit card. Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
NAWIC informational
meeting on Feb. 28
The National Association of Women in Construction invites women who work in construction or employ a woman in construction to attend a NAWIC 101 informational meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 290 S. 1st Ave.
Light refreshments will be provided. There is no cost to attend. A virtual meeting option is also available (for details, reach out to the contact listed below).
The meeting will cover how women and employers may join and get involved with NAWIC and how to encourage and mentor more women in construction in Yuma County.
NAWIC was founded in 1953 by 16 women working in the construction industry to create a support network for women working in a male-dominated field. It gained its national charter in 1955 and now has more than 115 chapters across the country as well as several international affiliates.
The core purpose of NAWIC is to “strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry.”
For more information, contact Nicolle Wilkinson at 928-246-8005 or Nicolle.wilkinson@turntown.com or visit www.nawic.org.
Cristina’s Closet holding
back-to-work classes
Getting back to work and need a few tips? Cristina’s Closets is hosting the following free class, Mock Interviewing with Vicki, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3-4 p.m. at Fortuna Road Plaza, 11375 S. Fortuna, Suite H, in Yuma. Call 928-235-4588 to save your seat.
Cristina’s Closet, a nonprofit that helps people getting back into the workforce obtain interview clothes or a few outfits until payday, is located inside Desert Darlins, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 114, in the Yuma East Shopping Center. For more information on Cristina’s Closet, call Cristina McInnes at 928-235-4588.
Border Entrepreneurial
Challenge to take
place March 9-12
The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge 2023 will take place March 9-12 at Arizona Western College/Northern Arizona University-Yuma campus with participants from Mexico and the United States.
The purpose is for interested students, college and university alumni and entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to work with binational teams to pitch new entrepreneurial ideas or expand their existing projects to a binational panel of judges.
Collaborators include NAU, AWC, the AWC Foundation, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, CETYS, and San Diego State University.
The BEC will give participants the opportunity to present their business ideas to potential investors, by interacting with different participants from the border region, listening to experts from different entrepreneurial fields, having guided working sessions with mentors and competing with their team or entrepreneurial idea to gain the spot on the final presentation.
For more information, go to https://nau.edu/yuma/bec/ or contact Monica Acosta Alvarado at Monica.Acosta-Alvarado@nau.edu or 928-317-7112.
Computer Basics for
seniors on Tuesday
The Foothills Library will offer a Computer Basics for Seniors: Microsoft Word class on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.
Microsoft Word is a word processing program that allows for the creation of both simple and complex documents. Subjects such as formatting, printing and useful quick keys will be discussed and demonstrated.
Space is limited. There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Deadline coming up for next
‘Ethical Athlete’ nominations
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The BBB Ethical Athlete Scholarship honors Arizona high school student athletes who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.
Nominations from parents, coaches, teachers, students and other community members are accepted. Applications share the story of what attributes make the student an ethical athlete and students must have a GPA of 2.75 or higher.
Six winning students will be selected after scoring from a panel of community judges and awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
“In my heart I knew I had to tell the ref the truth as that is how I was raised. Ethics and integrity can be instilled in all of us,” shared MiMi Harris, 2022 scholarship recipient.
Nominated for the scholarship by her mentor, Harris received national media recognition because of her decision to do the right thing, even though it cost her team the win. She is currently attending Alabama State University and plays on the women’s volleyball team.
Three Ethical Athletes will be selected from two nomination periods with applications received through Feb. 28 and again from March 1 to April 30. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information.
Design services contest
for Yuma rural businesses
Imaginary Friends Design Studios, 2511 E. 24th St., Suite A, is holding a competition called “New Year New Yuma” for businesses in rural Yuma.
Established businesses and nonprofits are eligible to win a grand prize design worth $7,500 and many other lesser prizes for both commercial and nonprofit categories. More than $15,000 in design services will be given away.
To enter the contest, nominees must fill the following requirements: Must have been in business since 2020, possess the necessary licenses for being in business, pay taxes for being in business, hold an EIN number and have at least two employees on payroll who are not related to each other.
Applicants must answer two questions: “Why is this business deserving of a brand makeover?” and “What would it mean to this organization to win this competition and prize? How would the new branding be put to use?”
Jon Perry, owner of Imaginary Friends, noted that the contest targets businesses that “just need this little extra push.” He explained: “I want to target those businesses that have been around just long enough that they are actively employing other Yumans and caring about the community enough to try to get going and help out the community by hiring and not relying upon our ridiculously high unemployment rate to help out the other way.”
Nominations can be submitted online at NewYearNewYuma.com until Tuesday, Feb. 28. Following that, a panel of judges will review all applications before selecting the winners via email on March 15.
A breakdown of categories and prizes can be viewed at https://newyearnewyuma.com.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Resiliency in Work & Life
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Feb. 21 – Using Resiliency in Work & Life: “Being resilient” is a common theme, but what does it mean? Join Tanya Keats from Keats Coaching to learn what resilience means and how to use it in our day-to-day lives.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.