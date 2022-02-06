Online Cotton Symposium takes place Thursday
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension will be holding the online Arizona Cotton Symposium on Thursday.
Speakers will cover a wide range of topics including herbicide resistant weeds, fertility management, cotton heat stress as well as water, pest and disease updates. Multiple industry companies will present their seed and crop protection packages.
Agricultural continuing education units are available for Arizona certified applicators and pest control advisors.
Click this link to register: https://tinyurl.com/3bmwr6wy.
For more information, contact: Blase Evancho, Arizona Cooperative Extension, at 520-836-5221, ext. 215, or 520-705-0871.
Register for Ducey’s State of the State address in Yuma by Friday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State address during its monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting Thursday, Feb. 17, 8:45-10 a.m., at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
The deadline to register is noon Friday, Feb. 11. Pre-registration is required, no exceptions. Due to security restrictions from the Governor’s Office, the chamber will need the names of attendees and unlike the normal breakfasts, these names cannot be changed.
The cost is $25 members and $500 for a reserved table of eight. To register, go to https://members.yumachamber.org/events. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Ag Summit set for Feb. 22-24 at AWC
The Southwest Ag Summit, the desert Southwest’s premier agriculture industry show, is back in person this year. It will take place Feb. 22-24 in Yuma.
Ag week will kickoff with the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The exhibitor show and field demonstration event will be held at AWC on Wednesday, Feb. 23, followed by the opening reception that evening.
The keynote presentations and breakout sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24. This year’s keynote speakers will be Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong, co-hosts and co-founders of the national farm television show “This Week in AgriBusiness.”
The virtual keynote speakers will present in the morning followed by the virtual breakout sessions. In partnership with the University of Arizona, AWC and Yuma County Farm Bureau, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association organizers will provide content that growers can directly apply to their present cultural and management practices.
World renowned experts will virtually present on topics including but not limited to irrigation management, immigration reform, fresh produce safety, crop protection, energy conservation, and new cropping technology.
In addition to continuing education opportunities, the summit provides an opportunity to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways we can all work together.
Register online at www.SWAGSummit.com. For more information, call 928-783-9355.
Call for artists for AEA 80th anniversary logo
In honor of its 80th anniversary, AEA Federal Credit Union announced a call for artists for the design and creation of the 80th Anniversary Celebration Logo.
AEA Federal Credit Union was founded in Yuma in 1942 by seven local educators. “We are proud to be the longest running local financial institution and want to reinforce our ‘localness’ with this anniversary logo,” AEA stated.
AEA is looking for an illustration or graphic collage that expresses or depicts the “special culture, rich heritage, different landscapes and friendly community in Yuma.”
The call for entries is open to any artist/designer that resides in Yuma or La Paz counties in Arizona and offers a $1,000 payment to the chosen artist(s).
The deadline for submission of the logo is Feb. 28. For more information, go to www.aeafcu.org/news.
BBB accepting applications for accelerator program
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy Inc. are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Unlike tech-focused business accelerators, the goal of this program is to serve everyday entrepreneurs who comprise much of the small business economy.
Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.
Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Chamber dinner, auction rescheduled to March 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Chance Auction has been rescheduled to March 11.
Kimberly Kahl, executive director, said that the Board of Directors made the “difficult” decision to postpone the dinner.
Individuals who have registered have two options. If they plan to attend March 11, they don’t need to do anything as their registration has already been transferred to the new date.
If, however, they are unable to attend this new date, they should let the chamber know no later than March 3 and they will be issued a full refund.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you on March 11. We are certain this will be a fun evening,” Kahl said.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Small Business Boot Camp: Actionable ideas
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here are upcoming webinars:
• Feb. 8 – Actionable Ideas for Business Owners Part 2: Marketing, Productivity & Customer Service: The second session of the two-part series is designed to help business owners improve and grow their business. This webinar will explore the importance of a marketing plan, review best practices for maximizing productivity, and discuss customer service’s role in helping the business grow.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.