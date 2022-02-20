Organizations can apply for APS tree planting project support
In an effort to create greater access to environmental and cooling benefits of trees, Arizona Public Service is accepting applications for the APS Community Tree program.
To help provide shade and cooler spaces in areas that need it most, nonprofit organizations, Title 1 schools, neighborhood associations, block watch groups, and cities, towns and municipalities in limited-income areas within the APS service territory will be given priority for support.
Planting just a few trees can greatly impact overall temperatures. Shaded surfaces may be up to 45 degrees cooler than the peak temperature of unshaded surfaces.
“Urban communities often face the impact of the heat island effect the most and this program is designed to help provide relief to the people and neighborhoods that need it,” said Miguel Bravo, APS manager of community partnerships.
“Creating cooler, healthier spaces, empowering the communities we serve to protect the environment and our own commitment to serve customers with 100% clean and carbon-free energy are important to a more sustainable future for Arizona.”
Applicants may request a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000 for tree-planting projects. Funding may be used to purchase trees that are appropriate for the location and climate where they are being planted, tree stakes and ties.
For information on the program, including help on where to plant and how to select the right tree for your site, visit the APS Community Tree program page on www.aps.com.
ABWA Women’s Expo set for Saturday
The American Business Women’s Association Territorial Charter Chapter will hold the 2022 Women’s Expo on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The expo will feature a day of being pampered and informed as well as shopping under one roof. More than 60 exhibitors have signed up. Lots of items will be raffled off.
Proceeds will go towards the education of women and members.
First-time homebuyer class set for Thursday
The Beacon Home Group is partnering with Melissa Gideon-Beard and Teresa Allen from Prime Lending to host a first-time homebuyer class to guide Yuma locals on their journey to homeownership.
The free class will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Keller Williams Realty, 2553 E. 24th St. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com.
BBB seeks ethical athletes for scholarships
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The scholarship program honors Arizona high school student athletes “who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.”
Members of the community can nominate student athletes and self-nominations are also accepted. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and share their story on what attributes make them an ethical athlete.
Two students will be selected and awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
Applications are now open until Sunday, May 1. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information.
Ag Summit set for Feb. 22-24 at AWC
The Southwest Ag Summit, the desert Southwest’s premier agriculture industry show, is back in person this year. It will take place Feb. 22-24 in Yuma.
Ag week will kickoff with the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The exhibitor show and field demonstration event will be held at AWC on Wednesday, Feb. 23, followed by the opening reception that evening.
The keynote presentations and breakout sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24. This year’s keynote speakers will be Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong, co-hosts and co-founders of the national farm television show “This Week in AgriBusiness.”
The virtual keynote speakers will present in the morning followed by the virtual breakout sessions. In partnership with the University of Arizona, AWC and Yuma County Farm Bureau, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association organizers will provide content that growers can directly apply to their present cultural and management practices.
World renowned experts will virtually present on topics including but not limited to irrigation management, immigration reform, fresh produce safety, crop protection, energy conservation, and new cropping technology.
In addition to continuing education opportunities, the summit provides an opportunity to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways we can all work together.
Register online at www.SWAGSummit.com. For more information, call 928-783-9355.
Call for artists for AEA 80th anniversary logo
In honor of its 80th anniversary, AEA Federal Credit Union announced a call for artists for the design and creation of the 80th Anniversary Celebration Logo.
AEA is looking for an illustration or graphic collage that expresses or depicts the “special culture, rich heritage, different landscapes and friendly community in Yuma.”
The call for entries is open to any artist/designer that resides in Yuma or La Paz counties in Arizona and offers a $1,000 payment to the chosen artist(s).
The deadline for submission of the logo is Feb. 28. For more information, go to www.aeafcu.org/news.
BBB accepting applications for accelerator program
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy Inc. are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Chamber dinner, auction rescheduled to March 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Chance Auction has been rescheduled to March 11.
The program will begin with the installation of the 2022 Board of Directors and the recognition of chamber members, including the recipients of the Instagrammy, Chamber Champion, Ambassador of the Year, Member of the Year, Small Businessperson of the Year.
Individuals who had registered for the January event don’t need to do anything as their registration has already been transferred to the new date.
If, however, they are unable to attend this new date, they should let the chamber know no later than March 3 for a full refund.
Register at yumachamber.org. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Small Business Boot Camp: Marketing 101
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar: • Feb. 22 – Marketing 101: Start 2022 Off on the Right Foot: Learn the latest digital marketing tips and trend predictions for 2022. Join us for a session focused on website, social media and video marketing best practices. You will have the opportunity to ask questions about your business and what you can do to succeed in the new year.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.