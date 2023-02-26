YUHSD hosting job fair on March 15
Yuma Union High School District will host a job fair for all open positions within the district on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
The event, which is a twice-annual venture by YUHSD, will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business, teaching and learning, and more.
“Employee recruitment is always something that we take seriously,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “We want to show off the best of what YUHSD has to offer and in-turn recruit and hire the best people and professionals. Hosting a job fair with all of our campuses and departments under one roof, gives job seekers an opportunity to meet with hiring managers and leaders and get a feel for what areas they may have interest.”
Individuals interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a brief form: https://bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair2023.
To view open positions, please visit yumaunion.org and click “employment opportunities.”
The YUHSD district office is located at 3150 S. Avenue A, Yuma AZ, 85364.
NAWIC informational meeting on Tuesday
The National Association of Women in Construction invites women who work in construction or employ a woman in construction to attend a NAWIC 101 informational meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 290 S. 1st Ave.
Light refreshments will be provided. There is no cost to attend. A virtual meeting option is also available (for details, reach out to the contact listed below).
The meeting will cover how women and employers may join and get involved with NAWIC and how to encourage and mentor more women in construction in Yuma County.
NAWIC was founded in 1953 by 16 women working in the construction industry to create a support network for women working in a male-dominated field. It gained its national charter in 1955 and now has more than 115 chapters across the country as well as several international affiliates.
The core purpose of NAWIC is to “strengthen and amplify the success of women in the construction industry.”
For more information, contact Nicolle Wilkinson at 928-246-8005 or Nicolle.wilkinson@turntown.com or visit www.nawic.org.
Library to host Social Security, Medicare talk
The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with AARP, will host “Social Security & Medicare” on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. There is no charge to attend.
Karl Koenig, a trained volunteer with Arizona’s Community Educators Program, coordinated through the Arizona AARP State Office, will discuss the following topics:
• How and when to start retirement benefits
• Other benefits offered by Social Security
• Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage
• How Parts A, B and D work with each Medicare option
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Heritage Library offers resume workshop, computer basics class
The Heritage Library is offering the following programs and classes for adults this month:
• Resume Workshop on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.: Attendees will learn to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking.
• Computer Basics on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.: Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Border Entrepreneurial Challenge to take place March 9-12
The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge 2023 will take place March 9-12 at Arizona Western College/Northern Arizona University-Yuma campus with participants from Mexico and the United States.
The purpose is for interested students, college and university alumni and entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to work with binational teams to pitch new entrepreneurial ideas or expand their existing projects to a binational panel of judges.
Collaborators include NAU, AWC, the AWC Foundation, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, CETYS, and San Diego State University.
The BEC will give participants the opportunity to present their business ideas to potential investors, by interacting with different participants from the border region, listening to experts from different entrepreneurial fields, having guided working sessions with mentors and competing with their team or entrepreneurial idea to gain the spot on the final presentation.
For more information, go to https://nau.edu/yuma/bec/ or contact Monica Acosta Alvarado at Monica.Acosta-Alvarado@nau.edu or 928-317-7112.
Nominate a nurse for awards ceremony
The Rio Colorado Yuma Chapter 7 of the Arizona Nurses Association and Angeles del Desierto Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses have come together to recognize Nurses Month by hosting the 12th Annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration and Awards Ceremony.
This event was last celebrated in 2019 prior to the pandemic, and they are asking for the community and healthcare workers to help bring it back for 2023.
Individuals and businesses may support this event through sponsorships. All proceeds will go towards keeping the price of admission down for local nurses wanting to attend and provide gifts for award recipients. For more information, contact Beth Rossell at brossell1981@yahoo.com or 773-606-4661.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Yuma Hilton Garden Inn Pivot Point Banquet Room. This celebration was created as a way to honor nurses throughout the area and provides both the public and the healthcare community an opportunity to nominate nurses/nurse practitioners who deserve recognition this year.
There are five different categories for nominations. Nurses are encouraged to nominate their colleagues as well as the general public who wish to recognize these healthcare professionals. The nomination link is http://form.jotform.com/NAHN/nursenominationform.
Registration to attend the event will be open to nurses and residents of Yuma; sign up will be available in the coming weeks as the details are finalized. For updates, follow the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/yumanursingcelebration.
Class on mobile printing for seniors in Foothills
The Foothills Library is offering “Computer Basics for Seniors: Mobile Printing” on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to use the Yuma County Mobile Print options to print documents directly from their device.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Design services contest deadline on Tuesday
Imaginary Friends Design Studios, 2511 E. 24th St., Suite A, is holding a competition called “New Year New Yuma” for businesses in rural Yuma and the deadline is Tuesday.
Established businesses and nonprofits are eligible to win a grand prize design worth $7,500 and many other lesser prizes for both commercial and nonprofit categories. More than $15,000 in design services will be given away.
To enter the contest, nominees must fill the following requirements: Must have been in business since 2020, possess the necessary licenses for being in business, pay taxes for being in business, hold an EIN number and have at least two employees on payroll who are not related to each other.
Applicants must answer two questions: “Why is this business deserving of a brand makeover?” and “What would it mean to this organization to win this competition and prize? How would the new branding be put to use?”
Jon Perry, owner of Imaginary Friends, noted that the contest targets businesses that “just need this little extra push.” He explained: “I want to target those businesses that have been around just long enough that they are actively employing other Yumans and caring about the community enough to try to get going and help out the community by hiring and not relying upon our ridiculously high unemployment rate to help out the other way.”
Nominations can be submitted online at NewYearNewYuma.com until Tuesday, Feb. 28. Following that, a panel of judges will review all applications before selecting the winners via email on March 15.
A breakdown of categories and prizes can be viewed at https://newyearnewyuma.com.
BBB offers high school student ethical behavior scholarships
Many high school students learn lessons in life by demonstrating resilience to overcome ethical dilemmas. Oftentimes, these stories go unnoticed, but they should be shared to inspire others to do the right thing, and the BBB Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship does just that.
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) encourages ethical behavior in the community, and the BBB Ethical Torch Essay helps students recognize these actions at an early age. This scholarship honors students who have chosen to respond with integrity when faced with a dilemma.
“By promoting ethical conduct with students, they will be able to lead with integrity to become better decision-makers in the workforce,” said Faustine Chan, director of business and community programs for BBB. The program aligns with BBB’s annual Torch Awards for Ethics which celebrates companies for upholding outstanding integrity throughout their business operations.
Students are invited to write a 500-word essay that reflects on a meaningful experience or life lesson that proved making the right choice with positive morals was the best path forward. High school students in Greater Arizona are eligible to apply and five winners will each be awarded $500-$1,500 in scholarships to be used for college tuition and expenses.
To submit an application or to learn more, visit torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Submissions are accepted now through Oct. 8; winners will be announced at BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics celebration on Nov. 8 and on the website.
Small Business Boot Camp: Google Business Profile
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar: Feb. 28 – Digital Marketing During a Recession Google My Business- Learn how to maximize all the potential Google My Business offers to boost your brand’s digital presence and convert prospects into customers. Recently, Google made significant changes, including removing one of the main ways to manage your business. Take advantage of the opportunity to get the latest Google updates to ensure your business is up-to-date on tactics to increase your ranking.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.