River Valley Estates nabs Customer Experience Award
River Valley Estates Senior Living and Memory Care is the recipient of the Pinnacle Quality Insights’ 2022 Customer Experience Award for the third year in a row. Qualifying for the award in the category of Dining Services, River Valley Estates displays a continued dedication to improving the lives of residents through Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Administrator Sandi Pangerl describes receiving the award as an honor. “Receiving validation from our residents is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and to our commitment to fulfilling our mission of caring people, serving people and improving lives,” she said.
River Valley Estates opened in 2018 and is operated by Carson City, Nev.-based Mission Senior Living. “Residents thrive in a friendly, comfortable and safe community with life enrichment activities, health and wellness programs, on- and off-site social gatherings, and learning opportunities. The memory care community offers a secure, stimulating, and loving environment for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases,” the organization said in a news release.
According to Pangerl, team members participate in annual development programs and training exercises to ensure consistent, quality and resident-centered care and service at every stage of aging. Through signature MVP Action and Ageless Dreams programs, team members enhance the lives of residents every day, in personal and unique ways.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, River Valley Estates has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the Top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Over the course of 2021, a sampling of River Valley Estates’ residents and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that included open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate River Valley Estates in specific categories.
Additionally, every month River Valley Estates has gathered real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.
River Valley Estates Senior Living and Memory, located at 7053 E. 31st Place in Yuma, offers support and services to help older adults remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyestates.net or call 928-433-6958.
Goodwill’s Computer Basics 101 on Tuesday
Do you want to land a new job and advance your career? Goodwill’s no-cost computer training courses prepare job seekers with the skills to achieve a higher-paying position.
It’s more than an online class; participants will earn the nationally recognized Northstar Digital Literacy Certificate that demonstrates their new digital literacy skills.
Computer Basics 101 will be held virtually Tuesday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will learn basic computer skills, best practices for email, the basics of Windows 10 and how to navigate the internet.
If interested, call 602-535-4444 or e-mail contactcenter@goodwillaz.org to get started.
Recruitment event, job fairs this month
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,314 job seekers during January compared to 1,507 in January 2021. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following personalized recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• OBI Seafoods recruitment for seasonal seafood processors in Alaska on March 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3850 W. 16th St., Suite B
• Harvest Preparatory Academy Job Fair on Thursday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Harvest Preparatory Academy Auditorium
• Sunset Health Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Arizona@Work Youth Services events
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Youth Services will be providing information on the available resources to youth ages 16-24 at the following community events:
• San Luis Safety Event 2022, Wednesday, March 16, from 3-7 p.m. at San Luis Youth Center
• Chose to Skate & Not Hate Event on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FTS Automotive Diesel Center
For more information on these events, call 928-329-0990.
BBB seeks ethical athletes for scholarships
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The scholarship program honors Arizona high school student athletes “who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.”
Members of the community can nominate student athletes and self-nominations are also accepted. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and share their story on what attributes make them an ethical athlete.
Two students will be selected and awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
Applications are now open until Sunday, May 1. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information.
BBB accepting applications for accelerator program
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy Inc. are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Chamber dinner, auction rescheduled to March 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Chance Auction has been rescheduled to March 11.
The program will begin with the installation of the 2022 Board of Directors and the recognition of chamber members, including the recipients of the Instagrammy, Chamber Champion, Ambassador of the Year, Member of the Year, Small Businessperson of the Year.
Individuals who had registered for the January event don’t need to do anything as their registration has already been transferred to the new date.
If, however, they are unable to attend this new date, they should let the chamber know no later than March 3 for a full refund.
Register at yumachamber.org. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Small Business Boot Camp: Employee Retention Credit
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the upcoming webinar:
March 1 – Employee Retention Credit Updates: A refresher on Employee Retention Credit, learn what businesses are eligible, credit amounts and how it interacts with PPP loans. This session will cover the statute of limitations on filing amended 941s to claim the credit, updates on processing IRS amended 941s and refund check issuing.
Attendees will get unique bonus material on how taxpayers can utilize Arizona’s 140-SBI form to pay the tax on pass-through business income, avoiding education surtax in Prop 208.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
