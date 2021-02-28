Rolls and Bowls is chamber’s February Member of the Month
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce named Rolls and Bowls as the February Member of the Month in recognition of the restaurant’s new Foothills location, art collaborations and ongoing success.
“We are extremely proud to call Rolls and Bowls our Chamber of Commerce Member,” the chamber said in the announcement. “This restaurant has exceeded dining expectations with their delicious twist on sushi and creative entertainment.”
Abraham Andrade opened the original Rolls and Bowls in San Luis, Arizona, a few years ago. The restaurant opened a second location at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 15, in the fall.
The restaurant serves “Japanese cuisine with a zest of Mexican flavor” and provides a “healthy alternative to fast food establishments” with signature sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls or other “tantalizing” items on the menu.
“We thank you for keeping an upbeat service and creativity to continue to serve your community through cuisine and art. Rolls and Bowls is truly an experience to be had, shared, and raved about,” the chamber stated.
AWC hosts resume workshop on Tuesday
Arizona Western College is hosting a virtual resume workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jobseekers will learn how to stand out to their next employer.
Join the workshop via Zoom with this link: https://azwestern.zoom.us/j/6747884565. Meeting ID: 674 788 4565.
Virtual event offers resources for veteran entrepreneurs
To ensure veterans have equal access to the resources and tools needed to create a thriving business, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is hosting the second annual Veteran Ventures presented by GoDaddy.
The free, virtual event is planned for those who currently own or have an interest in starting a business, want to gain new skills or are seeking veteran resources. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive a free website from BBB and GoDaddy and other raffle prizes.
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is required. More details, including the agenda, can be found at bbbsummits.com. This event is the first of a three-part series of summits uplifting veterans, international, and women entrepreneurs. Visit BBB.org for future events.
“When you think of Yuma, the military presence is sure to come to mind. With multiple branches of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps Air Station and Yuma Proving Grounds, the region’s support of its military community reaches far and wide. Now is a great time to expand on the skills learned in the armed forces by creating new business,” said John Hessinger, community development director.
For more information, contact the BBB’s Yuma Campus at 928-919-7016.
‘How Money Works’ online class on Tuesday
Lorraine Cummings of Build your Dream is hosting “How Money Works,” a no-cost online class, at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Cummings is a Yuma resident and financial educator with World Financial Group.
“It’s time to learn how to manage your finances like a pro, and this course is the best way to do it. The information you’ll gain will be life-changing for you and those around you,” Cummings said. “This course can help you reach financial security sooner than later by teaching you the fundamentals that most people don’t know about managing their finances. Learn how to make more, save more, spend less, invest wisely, and protect yourself from debt.”
Register at http://ow.ly/3pSa50DI8TV.
Chicanos Por La Causa offers small business assistance
Small businesses in Yuma County can apply to Chicanos Por La Causa for financial and technical assistance, thanks to a $5 million philanthropic donation to the Phoenix-based nonprofit organization.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently donated the money to Chicanos for its subsidiary loan program, CPLC Prestamos, which provides financing to small businesses in several states, including Arizona.
Accredited by the federal government’s Community Development Financial Institutions Program, Prestamos offers eight different types of financial and technical assistance to businesses in Hispanic and underserved communities.
In addition, CPLC has announced that it has received a Small Business Administration to open a new Women’s Business Center in Phoenix, which will serve female entrepreneurs and business leaders in Yuma County, among other places in the state.
The centers provide counseling, training, workshops and other forms of technical assistance to female-owned and -operated businesses.
For more information about the Prestamos program or the Women’s Business Center, visit the CPLC web pages: https://cplc.org/econ/lending.php or https://www.prestamosloans.org/womens-business-center/.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• March 2 – Assembling Productive Dream Teams: Hear from the experts at the SBDC at Yavapai College on how to cultivate a productive environment for your employees. Learn best practices on how to empower, delegate, motivate, retain and lead your employees to adapt to change within your business.
• March 3 – Update on Paycheck Protection Program: Special session on the Paycheck Protection Program, featuring Boot Camp’s resident PPP expert, Amber Cordoba. Receive the latest updates from the White House to understand how your small business is impacted and the next steps you can take.
• March 4 – Implementing Project Plans To Streamline Success: Join us for a project management session to understand how proactive planning can improve project performance, featuring certified project management specialist, Cerila Gailliard. Learn how to maximize business costs, time and resources using a proven three-step planning process: plan the work, compose the plan and document the plan.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.