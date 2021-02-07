FROM STAFF REPORTS
AWC accepting donations of business attire for students
Arizona Western College is accepting business attire donations during the Andale’s Apparel Clothing Drive through Feb. 11. Donations of men and women’s business clothes in all sizes will help give emerging student professionals a chance to make a good first impression.
Drop off donations at the following locations: Yuma Campus at Student Employment (3C) and LGBTQ+ Resource Center (LR-056); Somerton Center front desk; San Luis Learning Center front lobby; and Parker Learning Center front lobby.
For additional information, contact Julie Koepp, career development coordinator, at Julie.Koepp@azwestern.edu or 928-344-7603.
Gratitude Referral Network lunch meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 12 p.m. Monday, at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2191 S. 32nd St., located on the second floor of the Yuma International Airport (free validated parking).
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, Yuma’s newest networking group, a different member of the group gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring your business cards and take a friend.
Chamber names Arizona@Work Member of the Month
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce announced Arizona@Work Yuma County as the January 2021 Member of the Month. The chamber thanked the workforce development organization for the critical role it plays in helping Yuma businesses and residents with their employment needs.
Arizona@Work helps employers of all sizes and types recruit, develop and retain the best employees for their needs. For job seekers, the organization provides services and resources to pursue employment opportunities.
“During this last year, they have really stepped up to assist in countless areas for all Yuma County. We have seen businesses close, employees lose their jobs, but thanks to Arizona@Work, we were also able to see rapid response to the unemployed, talent recruitment for local businesses, skills training, and virtual job fairs,” the chamber said.
Gowan Company acquires new herbicide active ingredients
Gowan Company has entered into agreements with Syngenta to acquire rights to the active ingredients prosulfuron and primisulfuron. The acquisition includes product registrations and trademarks for Peak, Spirit, Beacon and Northstar herbicides and related intellectual property and labels.
The transaction closed in December, although Syngenta and Gowan continue to work together over the next several months to facilitate an orderly transition to maintain quality customer service in all geographies. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Prosulfuron is used on field corn, sorghum and numerous cereal crops for broad-spectrum control of annual broadleaf weeds. Primisulfuron is also for the control of problem grass weeds such as Shattercane, Johnsongrass, Sorghum almum, Quackgrass and many broadleaf weeds in field corn and popcorn.
“The addition of prosulfuron and primisulfuron to the Gowan portfolio allows Gowan to advance more critical herbicide solutions for growers,” said Eric McEwen, director of U.S. and Canadian marketing for Gowan. “This acquisition reflects our understanding and commitment to the needs of growers.”
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Feb. 9 – Using Data-Driven Strategies to Run Your Business: Hear from small business coach, Chris Spear, on how to scale your business using data-driven methods. Learn a proven model that will help you decide what to measure in your company as well as strategic ways to make your KPIs visible and meaningful to your target audience
• Feb. 11 – The 10 Legal Mistakes That Can Hurt Your Business Growth: Hear from the experts at the local Law Offices of Snell & Wilmer on how to avoid critical legal mistakes, including protecting your valuable intellectual property, creating a shareholder’s agreement, managing key employee issues and more. Learn why understanding essential legal documentation and tactics will help set up your business for future success.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Pesticide safety trainer course, refresher this week
The Arizona Department of Agriculture and the Yuma Area Ag Council will hold a pesticide safety trainer online course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and handlers of pesticides. The fee is $30.
This certification is valid for 3 years and may be renewed upon completion of a refresher course. A refresher course is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee is $20.
This course will be offered online, however, to obtain an AZDA license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Phoenix or Yuma). CDC guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
Continuing education units are available. For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Vendors sought for outdoor market
The Foothills Eatery Outdoor Market seeks local vendors who offer handmade, artisan and goods for every Thursday, from Feb. 11 to April 29, at 12871 Interstate 8 Frontage Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register or for more information, contact Geneah Berrian at 928-287-2076.
Ammonia Safety Day set for Feb. 16-17
The 17th Annual Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day will be held virtually on Feb. 16-17. The Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day is an annual free event to increase company and public awareness about the importance of preparing for chemical emergencies and to encourage companies and their employees to take action.
The mission is to provide educational opportunities for the awareness and the safe use of ammonia and other hazardous chemicals.
The event is put on by industry, regulatory, fire, contracting and other business professionals involved with processes that use anhydrous ammonia and other hazardous chemicals.
Register at www.eventbrite.com.
Register now for Southwest Ag Summit scheduled for Feb. 23-25
The 2021 Southwest Ag Summit, slated for Feb. 23-25, includes a lineup of programs including the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament, field demonstration events, exhibitor show, and virtual breakout sessions.
Event organizers with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association are excited to share their new hybrid plan with attendees and sponsors. “We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to bring our industry together. The Southwest Ag Summit event has always been the premier desert agriculture event with opportunities for learning, networking, CEUs and so much more. This year is no different. With our in person golf tournament, exhibitor show and field demonstration event as well as our virtual breakout sessions, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors will gain even more this year from the Summit than ever before,” said YFVA President Cory Mellon.
Virtual breakout sessions include but are not limited to: Regulatory Integrated Pest Management; Vegetable Integrated Pest Management; Forensic Agronomy; Thrips and INSV in Salinas; Water Management; Nutrient Management; Alfalfa/Weeds; Ag Mechanization; Soil Health; Applicator Training; Field Crops Agronomy/Integrated Pest Management; Ag Meteorology; and Food Safety.
The daily schedule, registration, host hotels, sponsorship information and more can be found at www.SwagSummit.com. Individual registration fees are $75. Registration fees include field demonstrations; exhibitor show; grab and go breakfast and lunch; and virtual breakout sessions. Individual golf registration fees are $125.
For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities or for any other questions, call Amy Karvoski at 928-783-9355.
2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair set for Feb. 27
The 2021 Arizona Education Virtual Job Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This free, virtual job fair will connect those seeking a school job with over 100 districts and charters looking for applicants. Job seekers will be able to search for available positions, upload resumes, visit employer booths and chat with them via text or video, and find out about their communities and schools.
Jobseeker registration: www.azeducationjobfair.com.