Resume workshop at Main Library
New year, new job? On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Yuma County Main Library will host a resume workshop at 11 a.m.
Attendees will learn about the resume creation process, including formatting, content and writing structure to create or update your resume. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
GYEDC Annual Investor Luncheon set for Jan. 11
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding its Annual Investor Luncheon on Jan. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The event will feature an update on the Build Back Better Consortium and how it is implementing strategies to remain attractive to funding agencies, moving forward with revolving loan funds, entrepreneurial training and diverse funding opportunities coupled with new resources for “growing our own.”
Speakers will be Danny Knee, executive director of Community Investment Corp.; Brian Ellerman, founding executive director of Arizona Forge; Chris Mazzarella, project manager of Build Back Better Regional Challenge, Southern Arizona Consortium of Climate Adaptation and Resilience; and Tanya Hodges, Arizona outreach coordinator, University of Arizona, Yuma.
Investor tickets are $35, and the general admission, non-investor ticket is $45. Tickets will be sold until Jan. 6 at https://tinyurl.com/2p9cvmr6.
Email for Beginners at Main Library
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Main Library will host “Create an Email Account – for Beginners” at 6 p.m. The in-person tutorial will cover the benefits of using Gmail, as well as how to sign up for a free account, create a contact list, send emails and send attachments.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Resumes, computer basics at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for adults this month. There is no charge to attend.
• Resume Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:15 p.m. Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge, and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
• Computer Basics 101 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer basics: Library App at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer the following class at no charge:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: Library App on Friday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. The YCLD app has many new and exciting features. Attendees will learn shortcuts that make using the app easy.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Childcare, computer basics at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults in January.
• Child Care Resource & Referral on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. Child & Family Resources Inc. will discuss this statewide program that provides information, resources, and support to families, childcare programs, and the community in Arizona. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
• Computer Basics on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. The basic computer program will introduce the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Tech Tuesday, Budgeting 101 at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the following programs at no charge:
• Tech Tuesday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:15 p.m. Visit the San Luis Library computer lab and enjoy a hands-on-learning experience with basic computer tasks and library resources. Attendees are welcome to bring your own device. Ages 18 and older welcome. Space is limited.
• Budgeting 101 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will learn the basics of creating a budget so they can save money and plan for the future. All ages welcome.
• 3D Printer Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Kids and teens are invited to take an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
BBB Institute partners with Amazon, Capital One to fight scams
The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them and avoid losing money and/or personal information by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool found at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
The new features make it easier for consumers to identify scams and report them while arming partners with more robust data on scammers to better protect consumers.
“BBB Scam Tracker was launched in 2015 and its impact has been significant,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of BBB Institute, the Better Business Bureau’s educational foundation. “By our estimates, BBB Scam Tracker saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021 alone. Partnering with Amazon and Capital One enables us to expand the impact of this platform.”
“Our partnership with the Better Business Bureau and support of the enhanced Scam Tracker tool highlights our focus on helping consumers and earning their trust,” said Sarah Strauss, head of customer service and strategy at Capital One. “Educating consumers on how to better protect themselves from scams and what to do if they think they’ve been a scam victim is crucial in the fight against bad actors.”
“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers from scams and helping them protect themselves,” said Kathy Sheehan, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon. “We’re grateful to support the work of consumer advocates like the Better Business Bureau. Better data on attempted scams–whether consumers report them directly to us or through tools like Scam Tracker–will help identify the bad actors behind these fraudulent schemes and bring them to justice.”
The new BBB Scam Tracker provides an improved customer experience and enhanced data capabilities for partners to collaborate on fighting scams.
The BBB Scam Tracker makes it easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop. It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam. Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission, and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email. They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use.
In addition, an upgraded search function enables consumers to search scams in the tool by URL, email address, phone number and more. BBB Scam Tracker reports are also accessible via broader online searches, expanding the reach of the platform and helpful information to others who may be searching for help.
Additional features include an API and system-generated report functionality that enables scam data sharing with fraud-fighting partners. Updated back-end technology improves the speed of the tool and allows for future enhancements to be made.
BBB Institute will continue to make upgrades to Scam Tracker to meet the growing needs of consumers that lose money to scams, particularly the older demographic groups who are more susceptible to fraud.
Amazon and Capital One are both BBB Accredited Businesses. Amazon has been BBB Accredited since 1996. Capital One has been BBB Accredited since 1995. With their support of this project, Amazon and Capital One become members of the BBB Corporate Trust Council, a coalition of select companies that join with BBB Institute to build a trustworthy marketplace by providing their expertise, resources, and funding support.
