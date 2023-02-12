APS: Use Mylar balloons
safely this Valentine’s Day
While residents prepare to celebrate the power of love this Valentine’s Day, Arizona Public Service warns Mylar balloons and power lines do not mix. Stray Mylar balloons can damage electrical equipment, endanger public safety and knock out power when they float into overhead lines.
Every year, APS crews respond to many preventable outages caused by balloons. In 2022, balloons were responsible for 60 power outages in APS’s service territory, impacting more than 28,400 customers. The metallic coating on Mylar balloons conducts electricity and can cause a short circuit or power surge that can lead to large-scale outages, melted electrical wires, fires, property damage and even injuries to people, pets and wildlife.
Although many balloon-related outages take place between Valentine’s Day and graduation season, it’s important to use these decorations wisely year-round.
Here are ways to keep the power flowing and stay safe while you celebrate:
• Only use balloons indoors and away from overhead power lines. Even non-metallic balloons can become entangled in lines and knock out power.
• Secure metallic balloons with a weight, tie them down or keep them tethered.
• Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or object that becomes caught in a power line. Instead, report tangled balloons or objects in APS power lines by calling the APS Outage Hotline at 602-371-3680 or 855-688-2437 or visiting aps.com/outage.
• Puncture and deflate balloons to dispose of them properly when no longer in use.
• Always assume power lines are energized. Stay at a safe distance and keep yourself and all items at least 100 feet away from power lines.
Readiness Credential live webinar for job seekers
Arizona@Work Yuma County invites job seekers to the Arizona Career Readiness Credential Program live webinar on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.
The program is a major initiative set forth by the governor in partnership with Arizona@Work and the Office of Economic Opportunity. This credential is available to job seekers across the state to prepare them for success by demonstrating their command of seven skill areas that are relevant to every occupation, industry and career pathway.
Through this live webinar employers/businesses will learn how they can benefit from the program by certifying job candidates’ skills or upskilling their current team. The program’s assessment tool reduces turnover and optimizes training by integrating into the hiring process, upskilling current employees or training new hires.
Register at: https://buff.ly/3QSNT70. For questions, contact bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990 or 928-550-6064 ext. 8111.
Class: Starting a Small
Business in Yuma
On Saturday, Feb. 18, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “Starting a Small Business in Yuma” at 10 a.m. This class will teach attendees the basics of starting a business in Yuma County.
Class discussion will cover how to get started. Information includes forms, documentation, licenses, permits and trademarks and trade names. At the end of the class, attendees will learn about their “why” when starting a business and “how to pitch” their idea. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Computer Basics 101
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer a Computer Basics 101 class on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer basics class
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will offer a computer basics class for adults on Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will be introduced to the parts of the computer, internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Feb. 15 sign-up deadline for
Yuma SW Contractors’ Career and Trades Experience
The next Career and Trades Experience for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce. They will learn about all the trades, from electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location.
Exhibitors, sponsors and schools are invited to sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 15.
For more information, email to Career-Trades@yswca.com or call 928- 210-5799. Sponsors and volunteers needed.
Computer Basics for
seniors on Feb. 21
The Foothills Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults this month:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: Microsoft Word on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.: Microsoft Word is a word processing program that allows for the creation of both simple and complex documents. Subjects such as formatting, printing and useful quick keys will be discussed and demonstrated.
Space is limited. There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.