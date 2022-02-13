Business treats Gila Ridge High School staff on Pizza Day
Yuma business owner Cindy Topete gathered her State Farm office staff to purchase more than 20 pizzas and hand deliver them to the entire staff at Gila Ridge High School on Feb. 9, which was National Pizza Day.
Brodie Hurtado, State Farm public affairs specialist, said that the team at Da Boyz Pizza were quick to get the large order together in time for the 168 high school staff members to enjoy lunch.
Topete has been a State Farm agent for more than six years, serving the Fortuna/Foothills. When asked what made her decide to do this for the high school employees., Topete said, “Those are some of the hardest working people I know. They deserve so much for all that they do. So on a unique ‘holiday’ like National Pizza Day, I figured this was something fun and different to get them through their day.”
Women’s business virtual conference on Thursday
The Arizona Minority Business Development Center is hosting “Her Business, Her Future,” the first Enterprising Women of Color virtual event for 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Participants will learn how to avoid legal landmines, up their cyber game, protect what’s theirs, and get the lowdown on access to capital to grow their business.
They will also hear from a legal eagle, MBDA business center heads and top CEOs. To register or for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3LhgSOE.
For more information on the Arizona Minority Business Development Center, contact Vanessa Castillo Bell at Vanessa@arizonambdacenter.com or visit https://arizonambdabusinesscenter.com.
Goodwill Hiring Spree set for Friday
Goodwill is holding a hiring spree on Friday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at all Goodwill retail locations.
The organization is hiring for a variety of positions including retail entry-level, management, warehouse and transportation. Job seekers may learn more about the open positions and apply online at jobs.goodwillaz.org for a location near them.
Or they may stop by that location on Friday, Feb. 18, to be interviewed on the spot with one of the managers.
Soft skills training at Goodwill Career Center
Ready to take your career to the next level? Start your soft skills training today. Goodwill will hold a Personal Skills and Communication training both in person at the Yuma Career Center, 3097 S. 8th Ave., and virtually, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Soft skills help employees become an ideal team player. The no-cost soft skills training is the next step in career development training that will give job seekers the skills and knowledge they need to impress employers and secure meaningful employment. Once they learn new techniques and brush up on previous experience, the job search will become that much easier.
In this session, participants will learn active listening, business communication and non-verbal interaction.
For more information or to attend the virtual training, call 602-535-4444 or e-mail contactcenter@goodwillaz.org.
Financial Literacy
Ready to get your financial life in control? Join Goodwill’s virtual financial literacy training on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Financial Literacy is a class to help participants get a better understanding of different financial concepts and to help them take control of their personal and financial life. Even small goals and a little bit of budgeting know-how will go a long way to paving a better future for themselves and their family.
In this session, participants will learn about banking, goal setting, budgeting, saving and credit.
For more information or to attend the virtual training, call 602-535-4444 or e-mail contactcenter@goodwillaz.org.
Raising Cane fundraiser raises $3K for HSOY
Raising Cane’s 14th Annual Plush Puppy Fundraiser raised $3,000 for the Humane Society of Yuma. The donation to HSOY is part of more than $600,000 being given to pet welfare organizations across the country as part of Cane’s commitment to local communities.
Raising Cane’s continued its yearly tradition of selling limited-edition holiday plush puppies to raise money for local pet nonprofit organizations throughout its Communities. “Caniacs” were invited to cuddle up with two collectible Peanuts plush puppies – Snoopy with his sidekick Woodstock and Charlie Brown. All of the net proceeds from plush puppy purchases are donated to pet nonprofit organizations in each of Raising Cane’s local communities.
“The Humane Society of Yuma is thrilled to receive this generous donation from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “This money will greatly assist us with our mission to ‘reduce the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue, and spay and neuter programs.’ We couldn’t do it without the support of partners like you.”
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane, supports pets throughout its communities.
“One of the things that makes Raising Cane’s so great is its unwavering commitment to active community involvement,” said Manny Lopez, area leader of restaurants. “But we couldn’t have made this donation if it weren’t for all of our incredible local Caniacs. We’re very grateful for their generosity and we’re proud to help support the life-changing work Humane Society of Yuma does for pets in our community.”
ABWA Women’s Expo set for Feb. 26
The American Business Women’s Association Territorial Charter Chapter will hold the 2022 Women’s Expo on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The expo will feature a day of being pampered and informed as well as shopping under one roof. More than 60 exhibitors have signed up. Lots of items will be raffled off.
Proceeds will go towards the education of women and members.
Sponsors will gain exposure to more than 1,000 local women in a single day. If interested in becoming an exhibitor or food vendor, email abwamary@gmail.com. The deadline for exhibitors is Feb. 18.
BBB seeks ethical athletes for scholarships
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The scholarship program honors Arizona high school student athletes “who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.”
Members of the community can nominate student athletes and self-nominations are also accepted. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and share their story on what attributes make them an ethical athlete.
A panel of judges will screen and score the nominations. Two students will be selected and awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
“Being an ethical athlete is more than doing the right thing, it’s also about being honorable, dedicated, compassionate, trustworthy and reliable,’’ said Matthew Fehling, president and CEO of the BBB Pacific Southwest.
Applications are now open until Sunday, May 1. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information.
Ag Summit set for Feb. 22-24 at AWC
The Southwest Ag Summit, the desert Southwest’s premier agriculture industry show, is back in person this year. It will take place Feb. 22-24 in Yuma.
Ag week will kickoff with the Jacob Louis Daily Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The exhibitor show and field demonstration event will be held at AWC on Wednesday, Feb. 23, followed by the opening reception that evening.
The keynote presentations and breakout sessions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24. This year’s keynote speakers will be Mike Pearson and Max Armstrong, co-hosts and co-founders of the national farm television show “This Week in AgriBusiness.”
The virtual keynote speakers will present in the morning followed by the virtual breakout sessions. In partnership with the University of Arizona, AWC and Yuma County Farm Bureau, Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association organizers will provide content that growers can directly apply to their present cultural and management practices.
World renowned experts will virtually present on topics including but not limited to irrigation management, immigration reform, fresh produce safety, crop protection, energy conservation, and new cropping technology.
In addition to continuing education opportunities, the summit provides an opportunity to learn what others are doing in the industry and ways we can all work together.
Register online at www.SWAGSummit.com. For more information, call 928-783-9355.
Call for artists for AEA 80th anniversary logo
In honor of its 80th anniversary, AEA Federal Credit Union announced a call for artists for the design and creation of the 80th Anniversary Celebration Logo.
AEA is looking for an illustration or graphic collage that expresses or depicts the “special culture, rich heritage, different landscapes and friendly community in Yuma.”
The call for entries is open to any artist/designer that resides in Yuma or La Paz counties in Arizona and offers a $1,000 payment to the chosen artist(s).
The deadline for submission of the logo is Feb. 28. For more information, go to www.aeafcu.org/news.
Chamber dinner, auction rescheduled to March 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Chance Auction has been rescheduled to March 11.
Kimberly Kahl, executive director, said that the Board of Directors made the “difficult” decision to postpone the dinner.
Individuals who have registered have two options. If they plan to attend March 11, they don’t need to do anything as their registration has already been transferred to the new date.
If, however, they are unable to attend this new date, they should let the chamber know no later than March 3 and they will be issued a full refund.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
BBB accepting applications for accelerator program
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy Inc. are now accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. Applications are being accepted at bbbempower.com until mid-March 2022 and the cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Small Business Boot Camp: actionable ideas
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Feb. 15 – Marketing Strategy: Positioning to Win: Tune in to learn about a critical aspect of marketing strategy, positioning, and its importance on early-stage companies’ success. Join startup marketing leader Tim Manning from GrowthShift to learn the practical framework for positioning and how to develop and apply it to your startup.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.