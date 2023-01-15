Landlord/Tenant Clinic at
Yuma County Main Library
On Friday, Jan. 27, Attorney William Reid will host a Landlord/Tenant Clinic at 12 p.m. at the Main Library.
Topics include landlord and tenant rights as defined by the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (ARLTA), leases and rental agreements, the eviction process, domestic abuse issues, and more.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Business Writing Essentials
on Jan 27 at AWC
Arizona Western College Continuing Education will hold a Business Writing Essentials class on Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive.
Business writing is crucial when communicating in a professional setting. Whether it is conveyed via email, memos or reports, the message needs to be direct and clear.
Participants will be able to:
• Use appropriate grammar and punctuation
• Avoid spelling errors
• Write paragraphs in a logical order
• Present ideas clearly and persuasively
• Project credibility and professionalism
For more information and/or to register, email: ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674. Or visit www.azwestern.edu/workforce-ed.
Branding Your Business
at Yuma Main Library
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “Branding Your Business” at 6:15 p.m. This is an introductory class to teach you the basics of branding. Learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Handouts will be provided. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Sign up for Yuma SW
Contractors’ Career
and Trades Experience
The next Career and Trades Experience for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce. They will learn about all the trades, from electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location.
Exhibitors, sponsors and schools are invited to sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 15.
For more information, email to Career-Trades@yswca.com or call 928- 210-5799. Sponsors and volunteers needed.
Computer basics
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for adults this month. There is no charge to attend.
• Computer Basics 101 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Childcare, computer basics
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults in January.
• Computer Basics on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. The basic computer program will introduce the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Tech Tuesday, Budgeting
101 at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the following programs at no charge:
• Tech Tuesday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:15 p.m. Visit the San Luis Library computer lab and enjoy a hands-on-learning experience with basic computer tasks and library resources. Attendees are welcome to bring your own device. Ages 18 and older welcome. Space is limited.
• Budgeting 101 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will learn the basics of creating a budget so they can save money and plan for the future. All ages welcome.
• 3D Printer Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Kids and teens are invited to take an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Business planning for 2023
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
Jan. 17 • Business Planning for a Strong 2023: With the increase in fuel prices, inventory delays and workforce issues, it’s vital to create sustainable scenarios of what to expect in 2023. The presenters discuss the importance of putting together a business plan and provide helpful information on how to complete each section of your business plan. Create great content, schedule posts, monitor performance and analyze page analytics.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS offers energy
efficiency tips
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day was Jan. 10, but consumers can save all year long with helpful ways to manage their energy usage. Arizona Public Service Co. encourages customers to practice energy-saving tips to stay comfortable at home and reduce their monthly energy bills.
Ways to cut back energy costs:
• Install a smart thermostat: Use a smart thermostat to save money year-round by automatically programming heating and cooling settings. This can be especially beneficial for customers on APS Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge to minimize energy use during on-peak hours. APS customers can enroll in APS Cool Rewards to receive instant rebates on the latest thermostats and bill credits for reducing energy use when electricity demand is highest. Visit marketplace.aps.com to take advantage of exclusive discounts on qualifying thermostat models.
• Adjust laundry settings: Wash clothes in cold water. Heating water accounts for up to 90% of the energy needed to run a washing machine. Run an extra spin cycle to remove more water before putting clothes in the dryer. Dry your laundry loads back-to-back while your machine is still warmed up. Line dry clothes whenever possible. Customers on APS Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge should shift the use of washers, dryers and other appliances to off-peak hours and weekends.
• Make simple changes in the kitchen: Cook a couple meals each week using small appliances, like a toaster oven or air fryer. They use less energy than your oven. Grill outside when possible. Cook multiple dishes at once if you are using the oven.
• Keep your home in tip-top shape: Change air filters monthly to keep AC units running efficiently. Remove sunscreens during cooler months to allow more heat from the sunshine into your home. Put your sunscreens back in place during warmer months while you are using your AC. Switch to LED lightbulbs. LEDs consume up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, an average savings of $55 over the lifetime of the bulb.
• Schedule maintenance checkups: Take advantage of the cooler months in Arizona to schedule maintenance checkups on appliances such as AC units and pool pumps before the summer season. For as low as $99, customers can schedule an in-person home energy audit with an energy expert through the APS Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Checkup program.
• Use free APS energy resources: With the Virtual Energy Checkup, energy advisors will walk customers through a personalized virtual tour of their own homes, giving tips on how and where to save energy and money. Customers can schedule a free consultation online at apsvirtualsolutions.com or by calling 888-663-2734. Customers can also complete the Home Energy Analyzer online survey to see how efficient their home is and get potential savings estimates. Visit aps.com/ea.
APS also offers simple service plans that provide flexibility and affordability. A time-of-use plan often gives customers the greatest opportunity for savings since most hours of the day, all weekend and holidays are lower-cost off-peak hours. Another option is a fixed charge plan where the energy rate stays the same no matter the time of day or day of the week. Learn more at aps.com/plans.
Budget Billing makes it easier for customers to plan ahead by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of energy bills. Payments are about the same every month for customers looking for more predictable bills throughout the year.
For those who may be struggling financially, APS offers more time to pay energy bills, including flexible payment arrangements and monthly discounts for income-qualified customers. Additional support is available for customers facing financial hardship due to a crisis. To explore resources, visit aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center. Advisors are available to assist in English and Spanish 24/7 at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.