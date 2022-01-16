Building Financial Security program every Thursday
The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.
The next session is Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4-5:30 p.m., in the Main Yuma Library, 951 S. 21st Drive, Second Floor Classroom. The sessions will continue on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Contact Lauren Opie at 928-373-6514 or laurenopie@arizona.edu to register.
Saturday: “Where Does Your Money Go?’
The Yuma County Library District is hosting the session “Where Does Your Money Go?” on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 2-3 p.m. at Heritage Library, 350 S. 3rd Ave., in Yuma.
Do you feel like your income isn’t keeping up with your expenses, or that you can’t save enough to cover an emergency expense? Explore basic budgeting skills that will help you organize your daily activities and spending habits to keep money in your pocket.
For more information, call 928-783-5415.
GYEDC virtual lunch and learn set for Jan. 26
After careful consideration due to COVID-19 on the rise, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has chosen to hold its quarterly investor luncheon as a virtual lunch-and-learn instead of an in-person meeting.
The Zoom meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association with the presentation “Construction Industry Market Analysis for the Region.” Speakers include John Kovesdy of McCarthy Builders; Kirk Perkins of Yuma Valley; and Felipe Gonzales of Foxworth Galbraith.
They will consider the effects of the global supply chain shortages on Yuma County and how they are impacting the cost and time to deliver residential, commercial and industrial development supplies.
To attend, register at eventbrite.com. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the login information for the meeting.
Register by Wednesday to attend chamber event
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event titled “How to Turn Disruption into a Positive Opportunity” on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Tony Rubleski, bestselling author and professional speaker, will share proven ways to sharpen personal focus and find greater joy in both work and life again.
This event is open to chamber members and their guests. The deadline to register is 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $50 per person.
To register, click on “Events” at members.yumachamber.org.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
BBB: Donating to animal charities to honor Betty White
Fans of the beloved Betty White, seeking to honor her legacy, are encouraging people to contribute to animal rescue and other animal-related charities.
Some are calling this the “Betty White Challenge” and intend to donate on Monday, Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
BBB Wise Giving Alliance has compiled a list of animal charities that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities).
Donors are encouraged when making a donation choice to watch out for animal charities that have similar sounding names. For more information, visit BBB’s Give.org.
Small Business Boot Camp: Conflict resolution
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Jan. 18 – Post Pandemic Conflict Resolution: Entrepreneurs have seen a rise in interoffice and customer conflicts throughout the pandemic. Join conflict resolution experts to receive in-depth training on conflict management strategies and techniques from the Lodestar Dispute Resolution Center experts at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Learn the problem-solving skills needed to solve and prevent a conflict in any situation such as employee disputes, work-from-home protocols or dreaded one-star Yelp reviews.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages among businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
Peter Piper debuts tech advancements
Peter Piper Pizza is rolling out technology upgrades with the new year, including the new funpass game card that replaces traditional game tokens and paper prize tickets.
The new funpass, which allows guests to purchase and reload cards directly from a kiosk to play new and classic games in Peter Piper’s “Game On” arcade area, will roll out to all locations in 2022.
The easy-to-use funpass cards can also accumulate points to redeem for additional playing time or prizes either that same day or on a subsequent visit – meaning no more keeping track of tokens and paper tickets.
“We’ve listened to our loyal guests, and they told us they’d like it to be even easier to enjoy the Peter Piper Pizza play experience,” said Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing for Peter Piper Pizza. “For generations, families have been coming to Peter Piper Pizza to create memories over great food while having fun, and funpass is an innovation that our guests will love.”
The company piloted funpass in some of its restaurants in 2021, and saw excellent results, not only from a guest convenience perspective, but also in the total play time, which has gone up 23%.
Other technology updates at Peter Piper include an enhanced website recently launched that allows for seamless online ordering and payment for pickup or delivery (where available). Guests can also book a popular Peter Piper Pizza birthday party or other special event with just a few clicks.
The Yuma restaurant is located at 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B, in the Palo Verde Village.
APS offers energy efficiency tips, plan options, assistance programs
With National Cut Your Energy Costs Day this month, Arizona Public Service Co. encourages customers to explore easy energy-saving options to save money year-round.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates the typical household can save 25% on utility bills with energy efficiency measures, which amounts to over $2,200 annually.
Here are ways customers can start saving energy and money today:
• Make simple adjustments at home, such as washing clothes in cold water. Heating water accounts for up to 90% of energy needed to run your washing machine. Dry your laundry loads back-to-back while your dryer is still warmed up. Consider using smaller cooking appliances that use less energy when preparing your meals. Unplug electronic devices when they are not in use.
• Install a smart thermostat. Customers can set it and forget it while saving money year-round with a smart thermostat that automatically adjusts their heating and cooling settings. APS customers can enroll in APS Cool Rewards to receive instant rebates on the latest thermostats by reducing energy when overall demand for electricity is highest. Visit the APS Marketplace to take advantage of these exclusive rebates and discounts on qualifying thermostat models.
• Switch to LED light bulbs. LEDs consume up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, last up to 25 times longer and emit less heat. While supplies last, APS customers can receive one free LED starter kit per customer account at APS Marketplace.
• Schedule maintenance checkups. Take advantage of the cooler months in Arizona to schedule maintenance checkups on appliances such as AC units and pool pumps to make sure they run as efficiently as possible before you need them most.
• Take advantage of our free Virtual Energy Checkup. APS energy efficiency advisors will walk customers through a personalized virtual tour of their own homes giving tips on how and where to save energy and money. Customers can schedule a free consultation online at apsvirtualsolutions.com or by calling 888-663-2734.
• Create an online home energy profile. In less than five minutes, customers can complete an online survey to see how efficient their home is and get potential savings estimates and energy conservation recommendations that fit their lifestyle. Visit aps.com/ea.
In addition to offering savings tips, APS recently implemented simpler service plans offering more choice and flexibility. Customers can choose between a fixed charge plan or a time-of-use plan and switch at any time, no matter how much energy is used each month. Customers also have more time to pay their monthly bills and for customers on time-of-use plans, APS offers two additional off-peak holidays.
For customers looking for more predictable bills throughout the year, Budget Billing is an option that evens out the seasonal highs and lows on energy bills so payments are about the same every month. More predictable bills make it easier to plan ahead. See what your monthly payment would be if you enrolled in Budget Billing today.
For those who may be struggling to pay their bills, APS offers a variety of customer assistance programs, including flexible payment arrangements, monthly discounts for qualified customers and more support is available for customers facing a financial hardship due to a crisis.
To explore resources, visit aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center. Advisors are available to assist in English and Spanish 24/7 at 800-253-9405.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.