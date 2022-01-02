Friday deadline to register for next ‘Good Morning, Yuma!’
The next ‘Good Morning, Yuma!’ monthly breakfast is set for Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6:30-8 a.m., at Arizona Western College, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma.
The monthly event offers opportunities for local businesses and organizations to network and build connections.
The cost is $25 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required, no exceptions. Registration closes Friday, Jan. 7, at noon. To register, click on “Events” at members.yumachamber.org.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Chamber hosting “How to Turn Disruption into a Positive Opportunity” on Jan 21
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event titled “How to Turn Disruption into a Positive Opportunity” on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Tony Rubleski, bestselling author and professional speaker, will share proven ways to sharpen personal focus and find greater joy in both work and life again.
This event is open to chamber members and their guests. The deadline to register is 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $50 per person.
To register, click on “Events” at members.yumachamber.org.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Small Business Boot Camp: Goal-setting for a successful 2022
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar:
• Jan. 4 – SMART Goal Setting for a Successful 2022: The new year is a perfect opportunity to create new resolutions and define what success means to your business. In this session, participants will learn SMART goal-setting techniques to develop a clear, actionable and realistic plan for 2022. Discover the tools and methods to gain control of your company’s trajectory and mitigate any challenges along the way.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.