BBB seeks next ‘Ethical Athlete’
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, are looking for the next BBB Ethical Athlete. The BBB Ethical Athlete Scholarship honors Arizona high school student athletes who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.
Nominations from parents, coaches, teachers, students and other community members are accepted. Applications share the story of what attributes make the student an ethical athlete and students must have a GPA of 2.75 or higher.
Six winning students will be selected after scoring from a panel of community judges and awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
“In my heart I knew I had to tell the ref the truth as that is how I was raised. Ethics and integrity can be instilled in all of us,” shared MiMi Harris, 2022 scholarship recipient.
Nominated for the scholarship by her mentor, Harris received national media recognition because of her decision to do the right thing, even though it cost her team the win. She is currently attending Alabama State University and plays on the women’s volleyball team.
Three Ethical Athletes will be selected from two nomination periods with applications received through Feb. 28 and again from March 1 to April 30. To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Sponsors who are interested in supporting this year’s scholarship can email scholarships@bbbcommunity.org for more information
Landlord/Tenant Clinic at
Yuma County Main Library
On Friday, attorney William Reid will host a Landlord/Tenant Clinic at 12 p.m. at the Main Library.
Topics include landlord and tenant rights as defined by the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (ARLTA), leases and rental agreements, the eviction process, domestic abuse issues, and more. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Business Writing Essentials on Friday at AWC
Arizona Western College Continuing Education will hold a Business Writing Essentials class on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the AWC Downtown Center, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive.
Business writing is crucial when communicating in a professional setting. Whether it is conveyed via email, memos or reports, the message needs to be direct and clear.
Participants will be able to:
• Use appropriate grammar and punctuation
• Avoid spelling errors
• Write paragraphs in a logical order
• Present ideas clearly and persuasively
• Project credibility and professionalism
For more information and/or to register, email: ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674. Or visit https://www.azwestern.edu/workforce-ed.
Sign up for Yuma SWContractors’ Career and Trades Experience
The next Career and Trades Experience for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce. They will learn about all the trades, from electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location.
Exhibitors, sponsors and schools are invited to sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 15.
For more information, email to Career-Trades@yswca.com or call 928- 210-5799. Sponsors and volunteers needed.
Budgeting 101, 3D Printing at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the following programs at no charge:
• Budgeting 101 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will learn the basics of creating a budget so they can save money and plan for the future. All ages welcome.
• 3D Printer Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Kids and teens are invited to take an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Robots, 3D modeling for kids and teens
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Yuma Main Library for the following programs:
• Sculptural Robots on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.: Learn the importance of recycling and how you can turn everyday recyclables into a masterpiece! In this session, we will create “structural robots.” For ages 6-12. Supplies provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is limited.
• 3D Modeling for Teens on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.: Learn how to use TinkerCad and create STL files that can be used to print models on the library’s 3D printers. Ages 13-18 welcome. A valid email address is required to participate.
• STEAM Social on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.: Bring the whole family and discover some amazing games, toys, and activities you have probably never seen or heard of before (and all of them teach you about science, technology, engineering or math)! Play a game with your family, watch our 3D printer create something amazing, or meet one of our friendly robots. You never know what you will find at our STEAM Social. Seating is limited and toys and games are first-come, first-served. Best for kids ages 5 and up and their families.
• Lego Club on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer Basics for Seniors on Feb. 21
The Foothills Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults this month:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: Microsoft Word on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.: Microsoft Word is a word processing program that allows for the creation of both simple and complex documents. Subjects such as formatting, printing and useful quick keys will be discussed and demonstrated.
Space is limited. There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Aligning People With Profit
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Jan. 17 - Receive valuable insights and learn the tools available to help with expensive and difficult decisions businesses make daily: Right People, Right Seats. By applying data to people, entrepreneurs can maximize their bottom line by optimizing people from the top down. Jackie Lord works exclusively with visionary business leaders and managers, driving them to use analytics instead of instincts to scale and transform their businesses by aligning their People with Profit.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.