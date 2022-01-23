Tuesday virtual career fair for military, vets, spouses
RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans want to help local veterans and their families reset their careers by connecting them with employers seeking their military trained talent.
The Southwest Region Virtual Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 12-4 p.m. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
To find out more and/or to register, go to https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/.
BCBSAZ hosts virtual jobs session on Tuesday
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will host a free virtual information session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, to discuss open positions, compensation, benefits, culture, application/interview tips, and job previews. Register at www.eventbrite.com.
BCBSAZ is looking to fill more than 100 full-time openings, which range from clinical and customer service jobs to information technology, medical coding and project management positions.
The company provides health insurance products, services, and networks to more than 1.9 million individuals, families, and businesses throughout the state.
BCBSAZ transitioned 97% of its workforce to virtual and will extend virtual working based on employee survey results. All interviews and employee onboarding are virtual. New employee orientations, including training with executive team members, are also virtual.
To learn more about the available positions, go to jobs.azblue.com. For more information, click here: https://bit.ly/3qCxfNh.
AgTechX Food Safety set for Feb. 2
The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, the Center for Produce Safety and the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture are hosting AgTechX Food Safety, a one-day event dedicated to innovations in food safety technology.
The free event will take place 1-5:45 p.m. Feb. 2, at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Ave 3E, Yuma.
AgTechX Food Safety will showcase the innovators and thought leaders who are working to keep our nation’s food supply safe. Food safety – the handling, processing and storage of food in order to prevent foodborne illness – is among the biggest concerns of consumers. A 2020 Gallup poll of more than 150,000 people revealed that 60% were concerned about the issue of food safety.
AgTechX Food Safety will include panels on industry issues, regulatory views and food safety technology acceleration. Confirmed speakers include:
• A keynote by Dr. David W.K. Acheson, president and CEO of The Acheson Group and former chief medical officer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition
• YCEDA Executive Director Paul E. Brierley
Center for Produce Safety Executive Director Bonnie Fernandez-Fenaroli, in conversation with Western Growers Assistant Vice President of Food Safety, Science & Technology Sonia E. Salas and University of Arizona Professor and Water Quality Specialist Channah M. Rock
• Victor Smith, president and CEO of JV Smith Companies, in conversation with Barbara Cassens, FDA director for the office of partnerships, and Tom Sidebottom, research scientist and consultant.
To register, go to https://pages.agtechxfs.com/yuma-02-02/.
Chamber annual dinner has been postponed
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards and Installation Dinner, originally set for Friday, Jan. 28, has been postponed until further notice.
Arizona@Work numbers for December
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,074 job seekers during the month of December, compared to 1,363 in December of 2020.
In 2021, the centers were visited by a total of 22,935. These numbers include virtual contacts.
GYEDC virtual lunch and learn set for Wednesday
After careful consideration due to COVID-19 on the rise, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. has chosen to hold its quarterly investor luncheon as a virtual lunch-and-learn instead of an in-person meeting.
The Zoom meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association with the presentation “Construction Industry Market Analysis for the Region.” Speakers include John Kovesdy of McCarthy Builders; Kirk Perkins of Yuma Valley; and Felipe Gonzales of Foxworth Galbraith.
They will consider the effects of the global supply chain shortages on Yuma County and how they are impacting the cost and time to deliver residential, commercial and industrial development supplies.
To attend, register at eventbrite.com. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the login information for the meeting.
Building Financial Security program every Thursday
The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.
The next session is Thursday, Jan. 27, from 4-5:30 p.m., in the Main Yuma Library, 951 S. 21st Drive, Second Floor Classroom. The sessions will continue on Feb. 3.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Contact Lauren Opie at 928-373-6514 or laurenopie@arizona.edu to register.
Small Business Boot Camp: Conflict resolution
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Jan. 25 – The Ultimate Guide to Starting Your Business: Join attorneys from Spencer Fane for a session focused on the do’s and don’ts of starting a business. Learn which type of entity selection/structure (LLC, S Corp or C Corp) is right for you and discuss whether an operating agreement is needed.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
