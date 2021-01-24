FROM STAFF REPORTS
Gratitude Referral Network dinner meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2191 S. 32nd St., located on the second floor of the Yuma International Airport (free validated parking).
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, Yuma’s newest networking group, a different member of the group gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring your business cards and grab a friend
Workforce webinar for employers set for Tuesday
The Center for the Future of Arizona, in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Yuma Economic Development, will present a free webinar titled “Yuma County: Getting Your Workforce Back to Work” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Organizers invite Yuma County retail, hospitality and service employers to attend the presentation to learn about ways the industry is adapting and hear about ways employers are positioning themselves to attract, retain and upskill workers.
The sponsor, RetailWorks AZ, is initiative-driven to help make it easier and faster for retail workers to move up the career ladder.
Virtual session Zoom link: https://asu.zoom.us/j/82181236363.
For more information, email: Orlando.Cazarez@ArizonaFuture.org.
Pesticide safety trainer course, refresher Feb. 9, 10
The Arizona Department of Agriculture and the Yuma Area Ag Council will hold a pesticide safety trainer online course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Participants who successfully complete this course will be certified to provide pesticide safety training in Arizona to agriculture workers and handlers of pesticides. The fee is $30.
This certification is valid for 3 years and may be renewed upon completion of a refresher course. A refresher course is scheduled for Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee is $20.
This course will be offered online, however, to obtain an AZDA license, participants must appear in person to take and pass the course exam at a designated testing location in Phoenix or Yuma). CDC guidelines including wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be followed at testing sites.
Continuing education units are available. For more information, call 928-344-7909.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Jan. 26 – Yelp Communications and Reputation Management in 2021: An interactive session on best Yelp practices to help grow your business, featuring Emily Washcovick, Yelp senior field marketing manager and small business expert. Learn how to organically build a strong online reputation, effectively engage your customer base and leverage positive customer reviews to increase brand awareness.
• Jan. 28 – Updates on Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness: Receive an update on the Paycheck Protection Program and learn more about the loan forgiveness process for loans taken in 2020, featuring the experts at BeachFleischman.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Spectrum launches AccuWeather TV Network in Yuma
Spectrum announced the launch of AccuWeather TV Network in Yuma. AccuWeather is available on channel 198 at no additional charge to customers who have Spectrum TV Select and higher video tiers.
AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 weather news from in-studio and in the field, providing reliable local, regional and national weather news and information. Spectrum offers the AccuWeather’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data, pertinent to Spectrum TV customers in Yuma.
“AccuWeather will give Spectrum customers in Yuma access to even more timely and reliable weather news and information from a trusted brand,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, internet, mobile and Voice services. “AccuWeather’s programs are 100% focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve.”
Headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.
“The AccuWeather Network is committed to delivering the most accurate and dependable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are delighted to welcome Spectrum viewers in Yuma to our AccuWeather Network family.”