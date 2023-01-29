ABWA Women’s Expo
moved to May
The American Business Women’s Association Women’s Expo, which had originally been scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to a new date.
The Women’s Expo will now take place on Saturday, May 6, - right before Mother’s Day - at the Yuma Civic Center.
“With so much going on in January and after much discussion with former attendees, vendors and our membership, we felt it would be in the best interest for all to move our legendary event to May this year so we can genuinely celebrate some significant women, moms and those who are mom-like encouragers,” said Lynne Gouge, president of Yuma’s Territorial Charter Chapter.
Kids invited to learn
about little robots
Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for the following programs:
• Ozobots: EVO Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. Participants will immerse themselves into the world of Ozobots and discover what these little robots can do. Ages 7-12 welcome. Space is limited.
• 3D Printer Discovery on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an up-close look at a 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
• Literary Legos on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. Listen to a story and build with Legos! Literary Legos is a program designed to provide literacy skills to children with a fun story that they can interpret through Legos.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Avenue in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
3D printer demo at Somerton Library
Children and teens are invited to the Somerton Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. for a 3D printer demonstration. Attendees will get an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer and learn how to program it to print various objects.
Ages 13-18 welcome. There is no charge to attend any of the programs. The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Computer basics class
for adults on Feb. 17
The Somerton Library will offer a computer basics class for adults on Friday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will be introduced to the parts of the computer, internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Computer Basics 101
set for Feb. 16
The Heritage Library will offer a Computer Basics 101 class on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Readiness Credential live webinar for job seekers
Arizona@Work Yuma County invites job seekers to the Arizona Career Readiness Credential Program live webinar on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.
The program is a major initiative set forth by the governor in partnership with Arizona@Work and the Office of Economic Opportunity. This credential is available to job seekers across the state to prepare them for success by demonstrating their command of seven skill areas that are relevant to every occupation, industry and career pathway.
Through this live webinar employers/businesses will learn how they can benefit from the program by certifying job candidates’ skills or upskilling their current team.
The program’s assessment tool reduces turnover and optimizes training by integrating into the hiring process, upskilling current employees or training new hires.
Register at: https://buff.ly/3QSNT70. For questions, contact bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990 or 928-550-6064 ext. 8111.
Sign up for Yuma SWContractors’ Careerand Trades Experience
The next Career and Trades Experience for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce. They will learn about all the trades, from electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location.
Exhibitors, sponsors and schools are invited to sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 15.
For more information, email to Career-Trades@yswca.com or call 928- 210-5799. Sponsors and volunteers needed.
Discover 3D printing
at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the following programs at no charge:
• 3D Printer Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Kids and teens are invited to take an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Robots, 3D modeling
for kids and teens
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Yuma Main Library for the following programs:
• Sculptural Robots on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.: Learn the importance of recycling and how you can turn everyday recyclables into a masterpiece! In this session, we will create “structural robots.” For ages 6-12. Supplies provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is limited.
• 3D Modeling for Teens on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.: Learn how to use TinkerCad and create STL files that can be used to print models on the library’s 3D printers. Ages 13-18 welcome. A valid email address is required to participate.
• STEAM Social on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.: Bring the whole family and discover some amazing games, toys, and activities you have probably never seen or heard of before (and all of them teach you about science, technology, engineering or math)! Play a game with your family, watch our 3D printer create something amazing, or meet one of our friendly robots. You never know what you will find at our STEAM Social. Seating is limited and toys and games are first-come, first-served. Best for kids ages 5 and up and their families.
• Lego Club on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer Basics for
seniors on Feb. 21
The Foothills Library will offer the following class for adults this month:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: Microsoft Word on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.: Microsoft Word is a word processing program that allows for the creation of both simple and complex documents. Subjects such as formatting, printing and useful quick keys will be discussed and demonstrated.
Space is limited. There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Power of Capital
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Jan. 31: During this webinar, attendees will learn the fundamentals of capital, how it works and when to leverage it.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.