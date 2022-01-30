Realtors turn inventors with ‘game-changing’ cleaning product
Yuma real estate agents Karen Spencer and Korri Wright recently launched their “market-disrupting” product, a first-of-its-kind ceiling fan cleaner called the Blade Butler.
What led to the creation of the product was simple. “It dawned on me that I had to find a solution to dust and debris falling on my counters, couch and beds when I cleaned my ceiling fans. It grossed me out,” Wright said.
She realized there is a substantial residential and commercial market for her idea. She worked with Spencer to creatively pivot to product development between juggling real estate and family.
The Blade Butler cleans one ceiling fan blade at a time with a washable removable bag. Its extended handle eliminates the need for a tall ladder, so one quick swipe across each blade effectively removes dust from the ceiling fan. No dust spreads into the air or surrounding furnishings. Dust is captured in the bag.
It’s estimated that about 80 million American households have at least one ceiling fan according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Adding to that, about 20 million Americans suffer from dust allergies which are intensified with household dust accumulating on ceiling fans and then distributed throughout the air and all over furniture before, during, and after cleaning with conventional solutions on the market today.
Blade Butler is now shipping nationwide through bladebutler.com.
AgTechX Food Safety set for Tuesday
AgTechX Food Safety, a free one-day event dedicated to innovations in food safety technology, will take place 1-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Ave 3E, Yuma.
The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, the Center for Produce Safety and the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture are hosting the event.
AgTechX Food Safety will include panels on industry issues, regulatory views and food safety technology acceleration. Confirmed speakers include:
• Keynote speaker Dr. David W.K. Acheson, president and CEO of The Acheson Group and former chief medical officer at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition
• YCEDA Executive Director Paul E. Brierley
• Center for Produce Safety Executive Director Bonnie Fernandez-Fenaroli, in conversation with Western Growers Assistant Vice President of Food Safety, Science & Technology Sonia E. Salas and University of Arizona Professor and Water Quality Specialist Channah M. Rock
• Victor Smith, president and CEO of JV Smith Companies, in conversation with Barbara Cassens, FDA director for the office of partnerships, and Tom Sidebottom, research scientist and consultant.
To register, go to https://pages.agtechxfs.com/yuma-02-02/.
Chamber dinner, auction rescheduled to March 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Chance Auction has been rescheduled to March 11.
Kimberly Kahl, executive director, said that the Board of Directors, at the January meeting, made the “difficult” decision to postpone the dinner.
Individuals who have registered have two options. If they plan to attend March 11, they don’t need to do anything as their registration has already been transferred to the new date.
If, however, they are unable to attend this new date, they should let the chamber know no later than March 3 and they will be issued a full refund.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you on March 11. We are certain this will be a fun evening,” Kahl said.
For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
BBB Pacific Southwest honored with Best Companies Award
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest was named one of the “100 Best Arizona Companies” by BestCompaniesAZ. BBB is recognized in the category of “Best of Star”, which honors top organizations that are masters of their fields, inspiring confidence in customers and employees alike.
The 100 Best are chosen by invitation only based on sustained high levels of workplace performance and culture, innovative thought leadership, strong brand presence, and ability to retain and recruit talent.
“Our employees are directly responsible for creating and executing programs that are both impactful and much needed in the communities we serve. They are dedicated, proud and capable individuals that live the BBB brand everyday,” shares Matthew Fehling, president/CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest. “Our richly diverse and inclusive team enhances every level of service we provide and significantly amplifies the work we do to make a difference in our community. I am beyond proud to work alongside them as we work together to advance our mission.”
Yuma-based John Hessinger, community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, added: “Since starting with the BBB in 2017, I have seen the organization reach out and dig deep to help the communities they serve. They have partnered and collaborated to find the need and to solve it. In Yuma, I am fortunate to be equipped and empowered to really be a true part of this community. They listen to ideas, are innovative, and consistently place me in positions to best help Yuma and Imperial counties.”
Building Financial Security program on Thursday
The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.
The next session is Thursday, Feb. 3, from 4-5:30 p.m., in the Main Yuma Library, 951 S. 21st Drive, Second Floor Classroom.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Contact Lauren Opie at 928-373-6514 or laurenopie@arizona.edu to register.
Small Business Boot Camp: Actionable ideas
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here are upcoming webinars:
• Feb. 1 – Actionable Ideas for Business Owners Part 1: Leadership, Planning & Culture: The first of the two-part series is designed to help grow businesses. In this first session, participants will learn about the importance of business leadership, planning for the future and creating a culture that inspires the team.
• Feb. 8 – Actionable Ideas for Business Owners Part 2: Marketing, Productivity & Customer Service: The second session of the two-part series is designed to help business owners improve and grow their business. This webinar will explore the importance of a marketing plan, review best practices for maximizing productivity, and discuss customer service’s role in helping the business grow.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Grocer contributed $2.5M to community causes in 2021
As the pandemic punches kept coming in 2021, the fundraising campaigns of Bashas’, the parent company of Food City, generated $2.47 million in 2021, supporting 34 nonprofit organizations, including Yuma Community Food Bank.
“Giving back to local nonprofits and supporting the work they do has been a mainstay of our company for generations,” Edward “Trey” Basha said. “Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in empowering, protecting and supporting our communities.”
The Charity of the Month program, in which shoppers can choose a donation amount on the PIN pad at checkout, remains a leading fundraiser and will continue this year. The grocer selected several nonprofits to benefit from register donations, including Yuma Community Food Bank.
Another popular shopper engagement program is Bashas’ Community Support Card, which participating nonprofits distribute to supporters. When supporters reload their gift cards, 6% of the reloaded amount is donated back to the organization. In 2021, Bashas’ gave back more than $50,000 to 144 nonprofits, schools and churches through this program.
In the summer of 2021, Bashas’ teamed up with its FirstFruits vendor to donate 11,520 pounds
of Red Delicious apples to a dozen different food banks and local nonprofits throughout the state, including Yuma Community Food Bank.
Combating hunger and addressing food waste also remain important priorities. Through its Grocery Rescue program, Bashas’ makes in-demand perishable items like produce, bakery, deli and dairy items available for pickup by local food banks, churches and schools so they can be consumed before they expire. In 2021, Bashas’ diverted nearly 1.8 million pounds of food from landfills through the program.
In four years, Bashas’ has successfully diverted more than 5 million pounds of waste materials – including cardboard, paper, plastic and more – from Arizona landfills. Last year alone, the company recycled 1.29 million pounds of waste.
Special pandemic-related community initiatives throughout the past year included the continuation of special shopping hours for seniors, a continued partnership with tribal leadership across the state, and an ongoing adjustment of giving protocols to always help to address the highest-level needs in the community throughout the year.
“Working together, we can keep our communities strong,” Basha said.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
