Chamber to hold next
breakfast event Jan. 6
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6, with a program presented by Visit Yuma and sponsored by Yuma Insurance.
Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, will present an update on Yuma County tourism and travel.
The event will be held at 6:30 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Registration, including tickets sold at the door, is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Branding Your Business
at Yuma Main Library
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “Branding Your Business” at 6:15 p.m. This is an introductory class to teach you the basics of branding. Learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Handouts will be provided. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Sign up for Yuma SW
Contractors’ Career
and Trades Experience
The next Career and Trades Experience for the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association will be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.
This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce. They will learn about all the trades, from electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement and many more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the trades with hands-on activities, learn about wages, and talk to the professionals all in one location.
Exhibitors, sponsors and schools are invited to sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 15.
For more information, email to Career-Trades@yswca.com or call 928- 210-5799. Sponsors and volunteers needed.
Email for Beginners
at Main Library
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Main Library will host “Create an Email Account – for Beginners” at 6 p.m. The in-person tutorial will cover the benefits of using Gmail, as well as how to sign up for a free account, create a contact list, send emails and send attachments.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Resumes, computer
basics at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for adults this month. There is no charge to attend.
• Resume Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:15 p.m. Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge, and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
• Computer Basics 101 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer basics: Library App at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer the following class at no charge:
• Computer Basics for Seniors: Library App on Friday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. The YCLD app has many new and exciting features. Attendees will learn shortcuts that make using the app easy.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Childcare, computer basics
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults in January.
• Child Care Resource & Referral on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. Child & Family Resources Inc. will discuss this statewide program that provides information, resources, and support to families, childcare programs, and the community in Arizona. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
• Computer Basics on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. The basic computer program will introduce the parts of the computer, the internet, keyboard practice and basic applications. Information will be available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Tech Tuesday, Budgeting
101 at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the following programs at no charge:
• Tech Tuesday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:15 p.m. Visit the San Luis Library computer lab and enjoy a hands-on-learning experience with basic computer tasks and library resources. Attendees are welcome to bring your own device. Ages 18 and older welcome. Space is limited.
• Budgeting 101 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will learn the basics of creating a budget so they can save money and plan for the future. All ages welcome.
• 3D Printer Discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. Kids and teens are invited to take an up-close look at the library’s 3D printer, including how to program it to print various objects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Space is limited.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Handling difficult customers
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Jan. 10 – How to Manage and Navigate Challenging Customers: Having a customer service business can bring demanding customers that feel impossible to satisfy. However, how you handle them makes the difference between a negative or positive review, a repeating customer, and the overall health of your business. You’ll learn how to understand customer needs, apply the eight Standards of Trust and keep customers, prevent issues, manage difficult customers, request customer reviews and recognize when you need help.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.