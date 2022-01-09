Hiring event, job fair this week
Yuma Regional Medical Center is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4-6 p.m. in the Yuma Conference Room, YRMC’s Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A.
The following positions are open: patient access rep, starting at $13.37; patient access schedulers, starting at $14.31; and patient financial services reps, starting at $15.14.
Various schedules are available with most positions being day hours (7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some positions will require weekends. There are full-time and PRN (as needed schedule) opportunities available.
High school diploma or GED required. Bring your resume. For more information or to apply online, go to https://yumaregional.com/careers.
Arizona@Work will be hosting a hiring event with Sunset Health on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center located at 300 S. 13th Ave., in Yuma.
‘How to Turn Disruption into a Positive Opportunity’ on Jan 21
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event titled “How to Turn Disruption into a Positive Opportunity” on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Tony Rubleski, bestselling author and professional speaker, will share proven ways to sharpen personal focus and find greater joy in both work and life again.
This event is open to chamber members and their guests. The deadline to register is 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $50 per person.
To register, click on “Events” at members.yumachamber.org.
For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages among businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
The chamber also asked for patience with the organization itself. “Unfortunately, illnesses have hit our staff as well, and we are doing our best even though we are at about 65% of our regular staff. We appreciate your continued support and understanding!”
Colorado River park now open 6 days a week
The Colorado River State Historic Park announced that it is now open six days a week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
The park tells the story of the past, present and future of the Colorado River and its role in the settlement and development of both Yuma and the larger Southwest.
Annual passes are available. For more information, call 928-329-0471.
Small Business Boot Camp: Know the 5 Ps of Your Business
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Jan. 11 – Know the 5 Ps of Your Business: Whether you’re launching a new business or growing an existing one, knowing the five Ps of a successful marketing plan will help you clarify what you want for your business and where you want it to go. Join business mentors and educators from Moonshot as they challenge you to analyze the reason behind starting your business and the impact you want it to make.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.