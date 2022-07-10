Google Business profile
on workshop on Thursday
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the City of San Luis, the Better Business Bureau and MGM Design are coming together to offer a free bilingual workshop on the new Google Business Profile, which is being dubbed the No. 1 way for customers to find a business.
Participating businesses will learn how to leverage this tool to make sure customers are finding their products, services and business.
The event takes place on Thursday, July 14, starting at 3 p.m. at the San Luis Branch Library. 1075 6th Ave.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/2p9ccxyu. For more information, contact Jim Schuessler, director of the AWC SBDC, at 928-317-5013 or james.schuessler@azwestern.edu.
YUHSD Job Fair
set for Thursday
Yuma Union High School District will host a job fair for all open positions within the district on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the district office boardroom, 3150 S. Avenue A.
The event, which is the first of its kind, will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business and more.
“While job fairs in the past have specifically targeted teachers, we wanted to make sure that we were recruiting for all of our open positions,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson said. “We have openings in a variety of areas, including support staff, district and campus leadership, and, of course, classroom teachers and paraprofessionals. We know that there are amazing individuals in our community who may want to learn more about our organization, so we really made a point to have representatives from several specialized areas to answer questions and show off all that YUHSD 70 has to offer.”
Individuals interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a brief form: bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair.
To view open positions, please visit yumaunion.org and click “employment opportunities.”
Free class on how to apply
makeup for job interviews
Cristina’s Closet will host a free professional makeup class by Make-Up by Char on Friday, July 22. Participants will learn to wear appropriate makeup for job interviews.
Participants must take their own makeup palette and brushes. RSVP by calling Cristina McInnes at 928-235-4588.
Cristina’s Closet, a nonprofit that helps people getting back into the workforce obtain interview clothes or a few outfits until payday, is located inside Desert Darlins, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 114, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Business Basics
Workshops at
Main Library
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend the following Business Basics Workshops at the Main Library. There is no charge to attend.
– Start Up School on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m.: Learn the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Find your reason why, learn how to get started, and the steps to pitch your business. This is a small class designed to work with participants and their questions.
– Branding for Business on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m.: This is an introductory class to teach you the basics of branding. Learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Presentation slides will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Library author event
To take a look at
‘Stress-Free Productivity’
The Yuma County Library District announced an upcoming series of online author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders. Each event will be live-streamed at a library location, and includes an opportunity for audience members to ask questions. There is no charge to attend.
There is also an option to participate remotely by registering for an event at libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming.
On Thursday, July 14, at 9 a.m., the series will focus on David Allen’s New York Times bestselling book “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity” and the “GTD” methodology it describes, which is being taught by training companies in more than 90 countries.
Allen’s GTD Methodology shows “how to transform a fast-paced, overwhelming, overcommitted life into one that is balanced, integrated, relaxed and has more successful outcomes.” It applies from the boardroom to the living room to the classroom and has been hailed as “life-changing” by students, busy parents, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives.
This presentation will be hosted at the Main Library in Meeting Room C.
Help with devices
at no charge
Need help with your mobile device? On Friday, July 15, the Main Library will offer Device Help from 3-5 p.m. Participants should take their cell phone, tablet, eReader or laptop and their questions to the Main Library’s computer lab and let one of the experts help them figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Cutting Costs and cash flow
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• July 12: Cutting Costs and Managing Cash Flow: Cash flow management is essential for small businesses. Join special guests from Yavapai College to learn the best practices to maximize income, reduce costs, and share additional resources you can use for cash flow projections.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
ASU seeks housing
focus group participants
The Arizona State University Morrison Institute is holding a focus group in Yuma and wants to hear from those having difficulty finding housing or paying rent.
The focus group discussion will take place this summer or fall in Yuma and San Luis. It will take about 90 minutes and participants will receive a $75 e-gift card for their time.
If interested, fill out the survey at buff.ly/3utvNyD.
Nominations open for
20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
