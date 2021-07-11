Gratitude Referral Network lunch meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 12 p.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B..
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, a Yuma networking group, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring business cards and invite a friend.
Military families and veterans more likely to lose money to scams
Service members, military spouses, and veterans all reported higher likelihoods of losing money and higher median dollar losses to scammers, according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.
Published by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, the study analyzes scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker, spotlighting the latest fraud risks facing consumers. Veterans reported a median loss of $133, military spouses reported a median $132 loss, and active duty service members reported a median loss of $269 – all of which were higher than the $115 median loss reported across all consumers in 2020.
“Historically, we’ve seen higher median losses reported by the military community,” says Melissa Trumpower, BBB Institute executive director. “2020 was the first year, however, that we also saw higher rates of military consumers losing money to fraudsters.”
The likelihood of loss reported across all consumers was 46.4% in 2020. Veterans reported a slightly higher likelihood of loss at 46.8%. Military families reported the highest likelihoods of loss at 50.8% for military spouses and 59.7% for service members.
“The biggest factor contributing to these higher likelihoods of loss across the board was the increase of online purchase scams and scams perpetrated online in general,” says Trumpower. “Considering most people made online purchases more often than they normally would in 2020, this was an expected shift that is nonetheless alarming. In a BBB survey of over 5,000 individuals that reported scams to BBB Scam Tracker in 2020, 43.1% said they spent more time online due to the pandemic, and 57.1% said they made more purchases online because of the pandemic.”
Online purchase scams were the riskiest scam type for service members and veterans, with the riskiest type of item purchased online being pets and pet supplies. The riskiest scam for military spouses in 2020 was employment scams. This included flexible, work-from-home opportunities found online that often involved fake check or reshipment scams.
“We continue to work with our partners to combat scams that target the military and share prevention messaging through BBBs serving communities throughout North America,” Trumpower said.
To learn more about BBB’s Military and Veterans Initiative, visit BBB.org/Military.
For more highlights from online scams rise during COVID-19 pandemic: 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, visit BBB.org/RiskReport.
Go to BBB.org/ScamTracker to report a scam, learn more about other risky scams in our scam news feed.
Webinars focus on social media, Google
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• July 13: Social Media is a Cocktail Party: Digital media for business is like a cocktail party, no one wants to talk to you if you’re only talking about yourself. In this session, experts from 2 Completion will identify tips and tricks for content that engages your target audience. You’ll learn how to create digital content that’s valuable for your customer and sets you up as the go-to source for information.
• July 15: Google: Make Better Business Decisions with Google Analytics: Learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions. This session will not be on our usual Zoom platform, so don’t forget to install the free GoToWebinar app if you plan to attend via a mobile device.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.