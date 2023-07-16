Visit Yuma’s campaign
wins tourism award
Visit Yuma’s “Soak Up Every Minute” campaign won the Arizona Governor’s Tourism Award in the Best Marketing Campaign Rural category.
The Arizona Office of Tourism hosted the 2023 Governor’s Tourism Awards Gala on July 11 to recognize the outstanding marketers, innovators and ambassadors of the Arizona tourism industry.
Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma, along with Leslie McClendon, Bill Evans and Yvonne Peach and Kimberly Kahl, executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, represented the Yuma County tourism and businesses at the conference held in Tucson.
With the campaign, Visit Yuma, the destination marketing organization for Yuma County, invited people from neighboring, warm weather destinations to “Soak Up Every Minute” and stay in Yuma during the hottest time of the year.
Visit Yuma sought to increase tourism during summer, a time of year when Yuma’s population decreases due to “snowbirds” heading out of town.
The campaign encouraged summer visitors to enjoy the “sunniest place on earth” from sunrise to sunset through “thrill- or chill-seeking” water and other activities.
Class on ‘Starting a Small
Business’ set for Saturday
The Yuma Main Library invites aspiring entrepreneurs to the class “Starting a Small Business in Yuma” to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22.
This class will teach attendees the basics of starting a business in Yuma County. Class discussion will cover how to get started. Information includes forms, documentation, licenses, permits and trademarks and trade names.
At the end of the class, participants will learn their “why” when starting a business and “how to pitch” their idea. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Business Librarian Andrew Zollman at 928-373-6514.
Yuma Electric partners with Gateway to the Heart for fundraising raffle
Yuma Electric Service has partnered with Gateway to the Heart in a fundraising raffle. The nonprofit raises funds to assist individuals in need.
The company will pay the residential electric bill for the month of August on behalf of the winning ticket holder. Starting this weekend, Yuma Electric is selling 1,000 tickets for $10 each until Aug. 31. The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept 1.
The purchase of the raffle ticket qualifies as a tax-deductible donation to a 501C3 nonprofit.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Jeff Stoner of Yuma Electric Service at 928-304-8825 or Regina Villanueva-Mendez at 760-455-2853 or find Yuma Electric Service and Gateway to the Heart on Facebook for ticket information.
GYEDC seeks sponsors
for investor luncheons
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is inviting companies to take part in the success of the 2022-2023 Quarterly Investor Luncheons as a sponsor.
The first luncheon of the new fiscal year will be held at the Four Points Sheraton on Wednesday Aug. 23. Several packages have been tailored to offer a variety of sponsorship opportunities.
Sponsorships are available until July 24. For any questions regarding sponsorships or to become a sponsor for all four luncheons, contact Nina Lopez at nlopez@greateryuma.org or 760-554-2689.
Dateland solar project
recruiting on July 27
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hosting a recruitment event for Renewable Energy Systems Group for a Dateland solar project on Thursday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
Career boosting series offers no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Teens invited to explore
careers with virtual reality
Teens are invited to the Foothills Library on Thursday, July 20, at 3 p.m.
Are you still undecided on your career path after high school? If so, Arizona@Work will be hosting a virtual reality program for teens seeking a future career. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
BNI invites businesses
to Tuesday meeting
Do you have a business you want to grow? The Business Networking International would love to have you as a visitor to a meeting.
The Yuma Premier Chapter will meet Tuesday, July 18, from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Yuma Airport Conference Room, 2191 E. 32nd St.
The BNI mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.
For more information, call or text to 928-390-0613.
LinkedIn Learning course
at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will offer the class “Introduction to LinkedIn Learning” on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to navigate LinkedIn Learning, which has courses available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Webinar: Simple Solutions
to Common Cyber Threats
The Arizona Small Business Development Center is holding the free webinar “Simple Solutions to Common Cyber Threats” on Wednesday, July 19, from 9-10 a.m. Guest Speaker will be Earl Gregorich of America’s SBDC NorthStar Program.
Small businesses are normally easy targets for hackers due to their lack of fraud, scam and cybersecurity knowledge and prevention methods. However, protecting the hard-earned value of a small business does not need to be complicated or expensive. This session will highlight the most common threats facing small businesses and outline low-cost, non-technical solutions to mitigate these risks.
After you have completed the registration, you will be provided with an additional Zoom registration link. This registration must be completed to obtain your unique access link to attend and access this webinar.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdhk4c6s.
Small Business Boot Camp:
ChatGPT for Small Business
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is July 18: ChatGPT for Small Business - Discover the benefits of using OpenAI’s ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and other AI tools. ChatGPT can help automate tasks, respond to customer inquiries and save. Learn how to use ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools to improve work productivity, maximize resources, and improve customer service.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Applications open for small business digital summer academy
The Arizona Small Business Academy prepares small businesses to operate successfully in a digitally driven economy. Entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn strategies for website, social media, e-commerce, search engine optimization (SEO) and analytics tools to represent their business online effectively.
The 2023 Summer Cohort Sessions will take place 3-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28.
All interested Arizona small businesses are invited to apply through Aug. 2. For more information, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business/small-business-digital-academy.
Southwest Gas offers tips to stay safe, sav this summer
As temperatures rise and summer festivities kick off, Southwest Gas is providing customers tips to stay safe, comfortable and cool this summer, while saving on their utility bills.
The following tips can help conserve energy, which reduces monthly utility bills:
• Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer throughout homes in the summer months.
• Check window and door seals for compromised weatherstripping and replace where needed. Sealing air leaks in a home can reduce energy expenses by up to 30%.
• In cooler climates, only heat your pool when necessary or prior to use.
• Check and change your air filter(s) regularly, ideally every month when your HVAC system is working frequently but at a minimum every 2-3 months. This can help your HVAC system to operate more efficiently and can preserve the life of your system.
• Schedule a yearly tune-up of your HVAC system with a licensed contractor to ensure your system is running as efficiently as possible.
• Make simple adjustments like closing blinds or drapes during afternoon heat, turning off ceiling fans in unoccupied rooms, and unplugging appliances such as TVs and computers while on vacation.
Summer is also the best time to get your natural gas systems, including furnaces, ready for winter. Doing this simple step ahead of cold weather months will ensure the home is prepared in advance. Properly operating systems use less energy, which in turn can help lower utility bills during high heating season.
Southwest Gas encourages customers experiencing financial hardships to visit www.swgas.com/en/special-programs to learn more about its financial assistance programs, such as the Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization Assistance Program, as well as flexible payment plan options available.
BBQ SAFETY TIPS
Additionally, with increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and firepits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks, and leaks. Grills designed for outdoor use should never be used indoors, and manufacturer’s instructions should be referenced for additional safety tips.
A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it is faint or momentary. Unusual hissing or roaring coming from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, bubbling water, and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline can also be signs of a leak
If you suspect a natural gas leak in the area, move to a safe location to call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020.
For more information on how to reduce your energy bill this summer season, visit swgas.com/energy-saving-tips.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.