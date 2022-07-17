Google Business Profile bilingual workshop set for July 27 in Wellton
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, Town of Wellton, Better Business Bureau and MGM Design are coming together to offer a free bilingual workshop on the new Google Business Profile, which is being dubbed the No. 1 way for customers to find a business.
Participating businesses will learn how to leverage this tool to make sure customers are finding their products, services and business.
The event takes place on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 8 a.m. at the Microtel Inn and Suite, 28784 Commerce Way, Wellton.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/4fpse3vj.
For more information, contact Jim Schuessler, director of the AWC SBDC, at 928-317-5013 or james.schuessler@azwestern.edu.
Free class on how to apply makeup for job interviews
Cristina’s Closet will host a free professional makeup class by Make-Up by Char 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Participants will learn to wear appropriate makeup for job interviews.
Participants must take their own makeup palette and brushes. RSVP by calling Cristina McInnes at 928-235-4588.
Cristina’s Closet, a nonprofit that helps people getting back into the workforce obtain interview clothes or a few outfits until payday, is located inside Desert Darlins, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 114, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Business Basics Workshops at Main Library
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend the following Business Basics Workshops at the Main Library. There is no charge to attend.
• Start Up School on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m.: Learn the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Find your reason why, learn how to get started, and the steps to pitch your business. This is a small class designed to work with participants and their questions.
• Branding for Business on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m.: This is an introductory class to teach you the basics of branding. Learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Presentation slides will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp: Habits for Successful Growth
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• July 19: Habits for Successful Growth: Bad habits can hinder the growth of any company. Entrepreneurs must develop new habits to ensure success during the many phases of growth and development. Tune in to overcome potential growth barriers. Plus, hear how successful companies utilize resources such as metrics, a prioritization system, feedback or a meeting rhythm.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Food City/Bashas’ celebrates 90th anniversary
The parent company of Food City, Bashas’, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this month. From grocery card giveaways and an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title to a local charity challenge, other give-back efforts and more, the supermarket chain is ready to celebrate with and thank Arizonans for their support through the decades.
“We are honored to celebrate our 90th anniversary with our team members, customers, vendors, and charity partners,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’ and grandson of one of the company’s founders. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their continued support. Our goal is to express our gratitude and use this milestone as an opportunity to be of additional service to our communities.”
Bashas’ supermarkets began in 1932, when brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr. opened the first Bashas’-branded grocery store five miles south of Chandler. Since then, the grocer has been a part of the fabric of Arizona, growing the company from one location to more than 100 statewide under multiple banners.
“Bashas’ has provided significant contributions to Arizona on so many levels,” said Mark Miller, president of Arizona Food Marketing Alliance. “Every state should be lucky enough to have a supermarket chain like Bashas’. Not only is Bashas’ one of our state’s largest employers, but the people who work at Bashas’ are so friendly and genuine. They are good, salt of the earth people. They truly care about our community.”
Following are some of the activities that will take place:
• July 18-Sept. 23: Holding a “Community Choice Charity Challenge”: Less than a week after Bashas’ attempts to break a Guinness World Records title, the supermarket chain will kick off a “Community Choice Charity Challenge” on Monday, July 18. During the nine weeks that follow, members of the Arizona community will have an opportunity to vote for the 501c3 charity that they feel is most deserving of an additional $50,000 in funds from Bashas’.
Customers can make their selections for the most deserving nonprofit from a group of 32 organizations that are all part of Bashas’ 2022 Charity of the Month fundraising program. Voting will take place in four, two-week voting phases, and a final one-week voting phase. At the end of each voting phase, a select number of nonprofits with the most votes will continue into the next phase. Each voting phase starts with a clean slate count. Votes will NOT rollover into the next phase.
The final voting phase will feature 10 nonprofits competing for the most votes to secure the additional $50,000. Bashas’ will announce the $50,000 nonprofit winner the morning of Friday, Sept. 23.
• July 27- Oct. 4: Hosting Weekly Grocery Gift Card Giveaways: Once a week, for 10 weeks, Bashas’ will randomly give away $500 in grocery gift cards. Each grocery week will start with a Wednesday and end on a Tuesday, starting Wednesday, July 27, and ending Tuesday, Oct. 4, to coincide with Bashas’ weekly grocery ads. Shoppers who activate a Personal Thank You (loyalty) offer in their account each week will be automatically entered for a chance to win.
• August and September: Makes Additional Donations to Two Nonprofits Based on Team Member Nominations: Bashas’ will award an additional $2,500 to two nonprofits – one in August and the other in September. Bashas’ team members will nominate a local nonprofit that has impacted their life or the life of someone they love. Bashas’ will then select two nominations and make charitable donations to the nonprofits in the name of the Bashas’ team members who suggested them.
• Sept. 17-18: Performing Random Acts of Kindness Across the State: Companywide, Bashas’ Family of Stores plans to give $100 to each of its 113 grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico to perform a random act of kindness for their local community. Whether the store team decides to donate the money to a local food bank/shelter or give the funds to an individual struggling to pay for groceries, each store team will decide where the money will go. Their random acts of kindness will take place between Sept. 17-18.
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.