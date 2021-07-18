Free business counseling Tuesdays at Main Library
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center provides free walk-in counseling to businesses every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Find the SBDC counselors in the Coworking Oasis room on the second floor of the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Mentoring is also available for those who have a business idea and don’t know where to start. SBDC can help fast-track plans for startup and growth.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 928-317-6151.
Gratitude Referral Network dinner meeting on July 26
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B..
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, a Yuma networking group, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring business cards and invite a friend.
GYEDC to host panel talk on future workforce on July 28
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will host a panel discussion on Yuma’s future workforce during its quarterly luncheon on July 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The discussion will showcase the many skills programs that are offered to students and adults in Yuma County. The discussion pertains to businesses that employ at least one person.
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Webinars focus on menu design, PPP program in Spanish, LivePlan
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• July 20 – Profitable Menu Design: In this session, you’ll learn how to optimize your restaurant’s menu with profit in mind to drive sales. By factoring in costs for labor, food, food waste and other expenses into your pricing, you’ll greatly impact your bottom line. All small businesses can benefit from this session, as you’ll receive the best practices on how to build margin into your products and services.
• July 21 – (Spanish webinar) Maximizando tus opciones del PPP: Únase a nosotros para una sesión especial en español sobre el Programa de Protección de Pago (PPP, por sus siglas en inglés), con expertos en la materia de Chicanos Por La Causa. Aprenda los pasos a seguir para recibir el perdón completo de tu préstamo PPP y maximiza tus opciones en cómo usar los fondos.
• July 22 – Lean Planning With LivePlan’s “Pitch”: In this session, you’ll get acquainted with business planning software, LivePlan, offered through Arizona Small Business Development Centers. The planner guides you to convey the fundamentals of your business model in two pages and create an “elevator pitch on steroids.” Through these resources, you can collect your ideas for a new business, test a new idea for an existing business, generate interest for potential investors or start the process of developing a full-blown business plan.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.