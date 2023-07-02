Julieanna’s makes history with Wine Spectator Award
Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood, 1951 W. 25th St., has made history by winning Yuma’s first ever Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, one of 51 in the state.
The restaurant celebrated the award on Tuesday, June 27, with toasts, free wine tastings, appetizers and the unveiling of its Excellence Blend, Julieanna’s proprietary label in recognition of the award.
Wine Spectator magazine’s Restaurant Awards recognize establishments whose wine lists offer “interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.”
These wine lists offer at least 90 selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers, according to the magazine.
“Beyond proud of our team,” said Yessi Guzman, who owns the restaurant with husband Eddie.
“It’s kinda a big deal,” noted Anna Kohler, corporate beverage director of the Guzman Hospitality Group.
When the Guzmans bought Julieanna’s in 2020, “Chef Eddie” said his vision was to keep “much of what has made Julieanna’s so special, like the patio setting, but to bring in the fresh twist. My goal is for Julieanna’s to become one of the best steakhouses, not only in Yuma, but also in Arizona. We’re going to ramp up the fine dining to give Yuma a great steakhouse with outstanding cocktails, food and exceptional quality.”
AWC/YRMC partnership earns global recognition
The first-of-its-kind innovative partnership between Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center created to address rural healthcare workforce shortage has earned fifth place at the Triple E Awards for the Community Engagement Initiative of the Year Award in the Americas group.
This year’s award ceremony in Barcelona, Spain, recognized initiatives in 30 categories, from 54 countries in four regions of the world.
“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Arizona Western College and the significant impact it will have on our community,” YRMC stated.
The hospital thanked Dr. Trudie Milner, YRMC senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC president, and Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College chief executive officer and vice president of workforce development, for accepting the award on behalf of both organizations.
Visual Storytelling Contest offers chance to publish
Imaginary Friends, a design studio in Yuma, invites “creative souls” to embark on a “wondrous journey of Visual Storytelling.”
Business owner Jon Perry hopes to “unleash” the creativity of those who “wield a brush, a camera, or the power of digital design … to touch the hearts of others.”
Winners of the 2023 Visual Storyteller Contest will have their work published. Each entry will be judged by a panel of judges with experience in visual storytelling and will receive constructive feedback.
The contest has three categories: expert, junior and collaborator. The winners will have 50 copies of their book made and sold. Junior contestants will have 25 copies. They will have a hand in selecting the paper and finishings offered by sister company Print Zoom. The winners will determine the final price of their book.
For more information on rules, submission guidelines and to enter the contest, go to neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest/.
Casinos picks HSOY for spare change donations
Quechan Casino Resort and Paradise Casino have picked the Humane Society of Yuma to be one of the non-profit organizations casino customers can choose to donate their spare change to at redemption kiosks.
The innovative kiosk software solution provides casino patrons with a platform to easily donate the change from ticket vouchers to pre-selected charities during the usual ticket redemption process on an Everi full-service kiosk.
The program also gives gaming operators an avenue to promote corporate social responsibility and support of their communities through charitable giving.
“The management of Quechan Casino Resort and Paradise Casino is delighted to provide our customers an opportunity to donate the change from their ticket vouchers for the benefit of the Humane Society of Yuma, so that the Society can continue its much-needed care of neglected animals,” Quechan Tribe CFO Michael Marr said.
The Humane Society of Yuma cares for more than 6,000 animals annually and is the only animal shelter within a 200-mile radius.
“We’re thrilled to have been selected by both casinos and appreciate their support. We partner with the Quechan Tribe in other ways as well including animal intakes and community support,” Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “This opportunity to be a recipient of the spare change will assist us as we continue our efforts to care for homeless animals.”
She added: “We want to thank the Quechan Tribal council for their ongoing support. We value our partnership and appreciate every opportunity to work with them.”
Workforce accelerator to launch in Yuma
The first of six new manufacturing workforce accelerators around the state will launch in Yuma and Kingman to provide advanced skills training. The new training programs, known as Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will be overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority in coordination with higher education and industry partners.
“Arizona has become an epicenter of emerging technologies, which brings good-paying jobs in durable industries, but we also need to make sure our economic boom benefits Arizonans all across our state,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said. “That’s why I’m proud to announce the launch of these two manufacturing workforce accelerators in Yuma and Kingman, which will provide new opportunities to reach all of our workforce and diverse communities.”
The Yuma Future48 Workforce Accelerator, launched in partnership with Arizona Western College, will offer workforce training in electrical technolgy, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation in support of the region’s aerospace and defense industries.
The partnership will include a 5,600-square-foot expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center on the AWC campus. Industry partners will include TRAX International, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, General Motor Proving Grounds, Gowan Company, ALLO Fiber, D&H Electric, Sunray Electric, Yuma Electric and more. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
“AWC is proud to partner with Arizona Commerce Authority and Gov. Hobbs for this Future48 Workforce Accelerator,” AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said. “This is an example of the college’s commitment to create and support the vibrant diversified economy of our state and enhance workforce development. We expect this Accelerator to transform the training and opportunities of our growing and skilled workforce. These funds will provide an opportunity for thousands of more Arizonans to prepare for high-wage, high-skill jobs through community colleges.”
The Future48 Workforce Accelerators are part of a $30 million investment approved by the state in 2022 to build up to six advanced manufacturing training facilities across the state in partnership with local community colleges.
“In Arizona, we are known for our innovative and forward-thinking workforce development models that scale talent quickly to meet industry needs,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The Future48 Workforce Accelerators represent Arizona’s latest workforce advancement, connecting students with the skills and know-how needed for jobs in the state’s growing advanced manufacturing industry.”
ADEQ seeks business applicants for Recycling Advisory Committee
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials announced that funding for ADEQ’s recycling grant program has been reinstated and they are seeking applications for appointment to serve on the Arizona Recycling Advisory Committee that will help distribute the funds.
“This is a great opportunity for people with expertise in recycling to help make key decisions on how to implement circular economy efforts across the state as ADEQ reestablishes support mechanisms for reducing, reusing and recycling,” ADEQ Director Karen Peters said.
Nine people will be appointed to the ARAC to assist Peters in administering recycling funds, awarding grant projects and promoting recycling throughout the state.
Individuals from the following areas are encouraged to apply:
• Private solid waste collection businesses
• Private solid waste recycling businesses
• Municipalities (political subdivisions) with recycling and source reduction programs
• Members of the general public who have an interest in and knowledge of recycling
Appointees to the ARAC will serve for a three-year term and meet in Phoenix or virtually as needed in order to advise on uses of the recycling fund, review and comment on proposed waste reduction plans, and participate in ADEQ’s recycling grant program. Members of the committee who must travel more than 50 miles round trip in the performance of their duties will be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses.
All those interested in being considered for the ARAC must submit a letter of interest and resume via email to: recycling@azdeq.gov. Nominations must be received by July 14.
QuickBooks for Small Businesses in San Luis, Yuma and Somerton
The Small Business Development corp. will hold no-cost courses covering QuickBooks Overview for Small Businesses in San Luis, Yuma and Somerton.
In San Luis, the course will be held Thursday, July 6, from 4-5 p.m., at Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center, Room 105,1340 8th Ave.
In Yuma, the course will take place Tuesday, July 11, from 3-4 p.m., at the RTC Center, Room 164, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 101.
In Somerton, the class will take place Wednesday, July 12, from 4-5 p.m., at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
If interested in a course, sign-up at https://clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
SBDC to hold workshops for youth entrepreneurs
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will hold Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Workshops, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 164, on Monday, July 10, Sept. 11 and Nov. 6, at 3-4 p.m.
This workshop will assist future entrepreneurs with training in:
• Taking initiative
• Creatively seeking out business opportunities
• Developing budgets and forecasting resource needs
• Understanding various options for acquiring capital
• Communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas
The workshop is open to youth ages 16 and up. Participants can attend in person or through Zoom. If interested, sign-up for the workshop at https://clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
Webinar series to focus on ‘Future of Supply Chains’
4FrontED, in conjunction with Yuma County and other regional agencies, will be hosting a series of webinar episodes on the “Future of Supply Chains.”
Episode 2, titled “Supply Chains,” will be presented Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m.
The panelists and attendees will engage in a productive dialogue on the future of supply chains in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion. These supply chains will need to be more dynamic and be able to predict, prepare and respond rapidly to new demands and vulnerabilities, among other aspects.
The panelists will be Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Arturo Fernandez, president of the Sonora Global Economic Development Corp.
The event will be moderated by Alejandro Figueroa, who serves as the economic development and intergovernmental affairs director for Yuma County.
The webinar is open to the public. The bilingual event will have simultaneous interpretation service available. Registration is required. To register, click on the link: https://tinyurl.com/48ax6sxb.
Career boosting series offers no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Mock Interviewing. Prepare for your next job interview with helpful tips on Tuesday, July 11, from 10-11 a.m.
• Resume Tips. How to create the perfect resume to get you noticed on Tuesday, July 11, at 11:15 a.m.
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Teens invited to explore careers with virtual reality
Teens are invited to the Yuma Main Library for a Virtual Reality Workshop on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and Foothills Library on Thursday, July 20, at 3 p.m.
Are you still undecided on your career path after high school? If so, Arizona@Work will be hosting a virtual reality program for teens seeking a future career. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
GRN networking dinner set for July 12
The Gratitude Referral Network is holding a networking dinner meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at Boston’s Pizza, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
First-timers are welcome. The cost to attend is free. Everyone is responsible for their meal and beverages.
Computer basics class at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a computer basics for adults on Thursday, July 14, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.