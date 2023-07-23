GYEDC luncheon
speakers to focus on
innovative marketing
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will hold its next Quarterly Investor Luncheon with the theme focused on innovative marketing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Guest speakers Cathy Douglas of Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Jennifer Reichelt of the City of Yuma and Pam Orendorff of Yuma Regional Medical Center will talk about how their organizations market themselves and the region.
For tickets, go to
Construction gathering
for San Luis port project
Hensel Phelps invites the local construction community to learn about the San Luis I Land Port of Entry Expansion and Modernization Project Phase I at a construction community gathering to be held Thursday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m., at 444 Cesar Chavez St., San Luis.
As the general contractor, Hensel Phelps will share information about this unique project, including the proposed construction timeline and scopes of work that will be bid in the near future.
After a short introduction, Hensel Phelps will take time to get to know the local construction community and allow attendees to mingle among friends.
To RSVP, go to https://tinyurl.com/jyfvn3n5.
Computer basics,
resume workshop
The San Luis Library offers the following classes for adults this month:
• Computer Basics on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m.: Learn how to use a mouse, type on a keyboard, navigate the internet and other basic computer skills. Space is limited.
• Resume Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Are you job hunting and need help creating a resume? Have a resume but need to update it? Drop by and learn how to put together a new resume, polish your current one or have one reviewed by a librarian.
There is no charge to attend the classes. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Yuma Electric partners
with Gateway to the Heart
in fundraising raffle
Yuma Electric Service has partnered with Gateway to the Heart in a fundraising raffle. The nonprofit raises funds to assist individuals in need.
The company will pay the residential electric bill for the month of August on behalf of the winning ticket holder. Starting this weekend, Yuma Electric is selling 1,000 tickets for $10 each until Aug. 31. The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept 1.
The purchase of the raffle ticket qualifies as a tax-deductible donation to a 501C3 nonprofit.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Jeff Stoner of Yuma Electric Service at 928-304-8825 or Regina Villanueva-Mendez at 760-455-2853 or find Yuma Electric Service and Gateway to the Heart on Facebook for ticket information.
Dateland solar project
recruitment on Thursday
Arizona@Work Yuma County will host the following recruitment events:
• Renewable Energy Systems Group solar project in Dateland on Thursday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
• Arizona Public Service Operation Recruiters will be onsite, sharing employment opportunities, details on their hiring needs and answering questions. Learn how you can start a career with APS on Monday, July 31, from 2-6 p.m. at MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
Career boostings eries offers no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
State seeks info on
CTE from businesses
The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity is working to determine funding and support needed for Career and Technical Education in high schools programs, ensuring that students are well-prepared for future employment opportunities.
If your business plans to hire within the next two years and believes that students from a high school CTE program could serve as future hires, the OEO encourages you to complete this survey on or before Friday, July 28.
The confidential survey includes 10 questions and requires 10 minutes or less of your time. Your insights will greatly contribute to the development and effectiveness of CTE programs. Thank you for helping strengthen Arizona’s workforce ecosystem!
Questions can be sent to Rachael Tashbook, the lead economist for this questionnaire, at Rachael.Tashbook@oeo.az.gov.
Find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023CTEBusinessSurvey.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Cultivating communities
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is July 25: Cultivating Communities and Delivering Value on Social Media • Karen Hewitt, the “Social Media Witch,” will talk about the unique approach to creating engaging online communities, audience-centric content and navigating different social platforms effectively.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Media Literacy 101
class on Aug. 24
The Heritage Library will offer a Media Literacy 101 class on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:45 p.m.
Attendees will learn to unlock the power of critical thinking in the digital age and how to navigate the complex media landscape, analyze messages and become a savvy consumer, equipped to make informed decisions in a world of information overload.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
NAU-Yuma: Empowering
vets through education,
career development
As National Hire a Veteran Day approaches on Tuesday, July 25, Northern Arizona University-Yuma believes it is crucial to support the local veteran community. With a steadfast commitment to exemplary service, professionalism and respect, NAU-Yuma prioritizes the success of veteran and military students, offering a range of resources to ensure their educational and career aspirations are realized.
At NAU, the Veteran and Military Services department stands as a pillar of support for military-connected students. Recognizing the unique challenges faced during the transition from military service to academic life, the university provides a comprehensive array of resources to help veterans thrive in their educational journeys.
Whether discussing funding options, selecting a degree program or offering tailored services to address individual needs, NAU ensures that veterans have the necessary support to succeed. NAU-Yuma takes great pride in assisting veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families in pursuing high-quality college education. The university offers various financial benefits to ease the financial burden for veterans.
Among these, a Department of Defense tuition assistance rate of $250 per credit hour is available for nearly all NAU degrees, including graduate programs for active-duty servicemembers of the armed forces. A similar tuition assistance rate is available for civilians working for the DOD. The Yellow Ribbon program enables veterans to benefit from in-state tuition rates without any restrictions, fostering accessible education.
Additionally, NAU’s customized services ensure that each military-connected student receives individualized attention and support.
“As the director of veteran and military services at NAU, I am committed to empowering our brave veterans and military members with the tools they need to succeed. With unwavering dedication, we stand by their side, ensuring a smooth transition into academic life and beyond. Our mission is to honor their service by providing unwavering support and fostering a community that embraces their unique strengths. At NAU, we believe in the power of education to transform lives, and we proudly welcome those who have served to join us in shaping a brighter future” said Pete Yanka.
NAU-Yuma’s commitment to serving the veteran community is exemplified by its dedication to being a certified Arizona Veterans Supportive Campus. This distinction, coupled with the establishment of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2010, underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of veterans. The continuous increase in the number of NAU students receiving veteran education benefits showcases the institution’s ongoing efforts to serve its students quickly and efficiently. Military connected students will find a Veteran and Military Services Department staff member located in the 3-C Building, Room 2119, on the NAU Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
“As National Hire a Veteran Day reminds us of the importance of supporting our military heroes, NAU-Yuma stands at the forefront, empowering veterans through education and career development. By providing comprehensive resources, financial assistance, and a welcoming environment, NAU ensures that veterans have the tools and support necessary to achieve their academic and professional goals,” NAU-Yuma said.
Applications open for
small business digital
summer academy
The Arizona Small Business Academy prepares small businesses to operate successfully in a digitally driven economy. Entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn strategies for website, social media, e-commerce, search engine optimization (SEO) and analytics tools to represent their business online effectively.
The 2023 Summer Cohort Sessions will include
• Live Learning 1: Monday, Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.
• Live Learning 2: Monday, Aug. 21, 3-5 p.m.
• Live Learning 3: Monday, Aug. 28, 3-5 p.m.
All interested Arizona small businesses are invited to apply through Aug. 2. For more information, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business/small-business-digital-academy.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.