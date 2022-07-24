BBB Pacific Southwest lands Arizona Top Workplaces Award
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest has been honored with the Arizona Top Workplaces 2022 Award by Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.
The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
BBB team members celebrated this achievement at the award ceremony on July 14 where BBB was honored and ranked ninth out of 70 in the small business category.
BBB additionally won the Most Spirited Award, which exemplifies the fun, team building atmosphere that the company strives for everyday.
“It is an honor to be awarded again as a Top Workplace in Arizona. Inclusive, diverse, caring, honest and fun are words that our employees have used to describe the workplace culture at BBB,” said Noelle Rooke, BBB Pacific Southwest vice president of people and culture.
“We understand that now more than ever, employers need to be flexible to the changing needs of employees. We are committed to being open to new ideas and ways of getting things done while serving our mission. We have the best employees around. This award is for them and the important work they do by increasing trust in the communities that we serve. It’s great to be a top workplace,” Rooke added.
John Hessinger, the agency’s Yuma-based community development director, explained why he believes the award is well-deserved. “Since day one, the Better Business Bureau has equipped, empowered and entrusted me to be my best. They have allowed me to take chances, added growth opportunities and always made sure I felt like a vital member of their Arizona team, even several hundred miles away. I am thankful for their trust and dedication,” he said.
“For many, you might think BBB revolves around its headquarter cities and population hubs, but I have seen the BBB prioritize Yuma in many different ways and at many different times. They empower my ability to be involved in the community, and they have been nothing but supportive of my many collaborative and community-focused endeavors since becoming director in 2020,” he noted.
“Through BBB’s broad focus, I am able to connect Yuma businesses to major city innovations and trainings, connect Yuma voices to major BBB events and bring the idea of ethics and business trust into the homes of many media and internet users. The leadership of BBB is dedicated to all of Arizona, and as one of those who contributed to the survey, the honor is well deserved,” Hessinger added.
Tickets now available for 5th annual Industrious Women’s Summit
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest invites audiences to attend its 5th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit on Aug. 19 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
Attendees can join the one-day event in-person at BBB’s San Diego or Phoenix campus or online through the Whova platform.
Following the 2022 theme of “Taking the Lead,” guest speakers will share best practices which empower female business owners and employees to support a positive shift in outdated perceptions of women in the workplace. Topics include psychological safety, strategies for success, and how to reshape male-dominated industries.
Early bird pricing through July 30. Visit iws.bbbcommunity.org to purchase in-person tickets starting at $35 and virtual starting at $25. A limited quantity of Industrious Leader Packs are available starting at $50 and include an event ticket and promotional materials. BBB Accredited Businesses receive a $10 discount on tickets.
For additional information, sponsorship opportunities or for BBB Accredited Business discount code, contact iws@bbbcommunity.org.
July Member of the
Month: Yuma Sun
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has named the Yuma Sun as the July Member of the Month. The chamber described the newspaper as a great supporter and pointed out that it’s an active member with two staff members serving as chamber ambassadors. Ambassadors play a “huge” role by volunteering their time to help with ongoing events.
The Yuma Sun has also been giving the chamber the opportunity to sponsor their South County Best award for several years, the chamber noted.
Free retirement seminar set for Thursday
A free virtual retirement seminar will be held Thursday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m.
Luz Rios, a Humana sales representative, will address Medicare Basics. Wendy Steward, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, will speak on the topic “Diversity your Income Stream.”
Mike Genetti, vice president and senior advisor consultant with Franklin Templeton, will talk about “Securing Social Security: Today, Tomorrow and the Future.”
Please call 928-342-9564 to RSVP.
Google Business Profile bilingual workshop to take place Wednesday in Wellton
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, Town of Wellton, Better Business Bureau and MGM Design are coming together to offer a free bilingual workshop on the new Google Business Profile, which is being dubbed the No. 1 way for customers to find a business.
Participating businesses will learn how to leverage this tool to make sure customers are finding their products, services and business.
The event takes place on Wednesday, July 27, starting at 8 a.m. at the Microtel Inn and Suite, 28784 Commerce Way, Wellton.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/4fpse3vj.
For more information, contact Jim Schuessler, director of the AWC SBDC, at 928-317-5013 or james.schuessler@azwestern.edu.
Business Basics Workshop on Saturday at the Main Library
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend a Business Basics Workshop at the Main Library. There is no charge to attend.
“Branding for Business” will take place on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. This is an introductory class to teach attendees the basics of branding. They will learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for their business. Presentation slides will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp: Preparing for the 2022 Holidays
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• July 19: Preparing for the 2022 Holidays: Planning for the wintertime can be challenging with Arizona’s summer heat. Tune in for a webinar to discover why now is the perfect time to equip your business for the 2022 holidays. During this session, you will have the opportunity to evaluate your company’s needs, including inventory, seasonal staffing, additional storage and payroll. Prepare for unforeseen supply chain obstacles and ensure you have the capital required for a successful holiday season.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 awards
The deadline for nominations for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program is on Sunday, July 31.
The program recognizes outstanding young professionals who work in Yuma County and are between the ages of 18 to 39 for their achievements in their personal life, career, community and/or academics.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to the community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.