Gratitude Referral Network dinner meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B.
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, a Yuma networking group, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring business cards and invite a friend.
GYEDC to host panel talk on future workforce on Wednesday
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will host a panel discussion on Yuma’s future workforce during its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The discussion will showcase the many skills programs that are offered to students and adults in Yuma County. The discussion pertains to businesses that employ at least one person.
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Webinars focus on young, growing businesses, tax credits
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• July 27 – Legal Considerations for Every Young or Growing Business: Learn from Phocus Law attorneys Michele Leonelli and Mick McGirr about the most common and important issues they see their business clients encounter and the practical steps to overcome them. Topics will include discussing essential contracts that each business should be aware of, steps to mitigate personal liability, foundational documents every business should have and how to handle litigation.
• July 29 – Small Business Tax Credits: Join us for a presentation on tax credits that small businesses are eligible to apply for to offset their tax liability. Hear from industry experts James Pipper Sr., economic development officer, U.S. Small Business Administration and Lisa Novack, senior stakeholder liaison with Communication and Liaison Outreach Division, IRS, who will provide an update on the current available small business tax credits to include Employee Retention Tax Credits.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.