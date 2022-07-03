ASU seeks housing focus group participants
The Arizona State University Morrison Institute is holding a focus group in Yuma and wants to hear from those having difficulty finding housing or paying rent.
The focus group discussion will take place this summer or fall in Yuma and San Luis. It will take about 90 minutes and participants will receive a $75 e-gift card for their time.
If interested, fill out the survey at buff.ly/3utvNyD.
Library author event to take a look at ‘Stress-Free Productivity’
The Yuma County Library District announced an upcoming series of online author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders. Each event will be live-streamed at a library location, and includes an opportunity for audience members to ask questions. There is no charge to attend.
There is also an option to participate remotely by registering for an event at libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming.
On Thursday, July 14, at 9 a.m., the series will focus on David Allen’s New York Times bestselling book “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity” and the “GTD” methodology it describes, which is being taught by training companies in more than 90 countries.
Allen’s GTD Methodology shows “how to transform a fast-paced, overwhelming, overcommitted life into one that is balanced, integrated, relaxed and has more successful outcomes.” It applies from the boardroom to the living room to the classroom and has been hailed as “life-changing” by students, busy parents, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives.
This presentation will be hosted at the Main Library in Meeting Room C.
Library offers help with devices at no charge
Need help with your mobile device? On Friday, July 15, the Main Library will offer Device Help from 3-5 p.m. Participants should take their cell phone, tablet, eReader or laptop and their questions to the Main Library’s computer lab and let one of the experts help them figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp: Cutting Costs and cash flow
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• July 12: Cutting Costs and Managing Cash Flow: Cash flow management is essential for small businesses. Join special guests from Yavapai College to learn the best practices to maximize income, reduce costs, and share additional resources you can use for cash flow projections.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
BCBSAZ Foundation grants $1.3M to organizations
addressing mental health
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is awarding more than $1.3 million to 19 organizations throughout Arizona to address mental health. Through these grants, organizations will work to enhance programs and offer services that address access, suicide prevention, youth mental health, the intersection of mental health and substance use disorder and the COVID-19 effect.
“Mental health is one of Arizona’s most critical health issues, and we’ve continued to see needs rise while access remains limited,” says Dr. Christine Wiggs, Foundation President and Board Chair. “We are glad to be a part of the solution and are proud of these grantees that are raising awareness, increasing access, and eliminating barriers for mental health across the state.”
The foundation is awarding a grant to Teen Lifeline for suicide prevention and outreach in Yuma County. The grant will support Teen Lifeline’s efforts to deliver additional help and guidance to high schools that have received suicide prevention/intervention training (tied to the Mitch Warnock Act) but are not fully able to put the knowledge into practice.
Funds will provide training, consultation and ongoing support to people at schools to help teachers take action when they identify a student at risk for suicide. It will also increase student help-seeking behavior on campuses.
Two statewide organizations with a presence in Yuma County will also receive grants. Arizona’s Children Association will receive a grant for support of a transition age youth program that will ensure young adults, the least likely to receive mental health care, can access behavioral support.
This project will enable the expansion of the current youth support program to serve an additional 1,000 participants by creating a consistent coordination of care framework, providing ongoing staff training and additional staff to deliver mental health services and resources to prepare youth for adulthood.
Youth will access high-quality and specialized mental health services, skills training, and connection with resources to prepare them for adulthood.
A grant will also go to Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center for an eight-week preliminary study to assess the effectiveness of psychoeducational group meetings and mindfulness meditation among a racially and economically diverse group of teens with autism spectrum disorder.
Data will be gathered to identify changes in adolescent and caregiver anxiety, depression and quality of life. Findings will be shared with the scientific community and stakeholders, and results will be used to apply for a fully controlled trial.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona Foundation focuses on key health issues impacting Arizonans including mental health, substance use disorder, chronic health conditions, and health equity. With the flagship focus being mental health, the Foundation will commit $5 million over the next three years through grants that support programs and applied research.
To learn more about the foundation, go to www.azbluefoundation.org.
Private sector contributions make housing grants possible
Thanks to the contributions of many in the private sector, the Arizona Housing Fund has reached its first major milestone of raising $1 million for equity grants that are now available.
These grants remain narrowly focused on three goals – providing funding to experienced and successful Arizona nonprofits, bringing new housing units to the communities, and housing the state’s most vulnerable.
The Arizona Housing Fund, a private philanthropic effort to raise funds for additional permanent, supportive housing, has announced that Arizona nonprofit agencies that build and operate permanent supportive, low-income and working poor housing can now apply for grant funding. Arizona Housing Fund equity grants will enable more housing units to be constructed, with the goal of reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state.
“We have been working to establish a streamlined process and we are looking forward to now directing funding where it’s needed, when it’s needed,” said Arizona Housing Fund Founder Howard Epstein. “The ultimate goal is to provide more housing for Arizonans experiencing homelessness as soon as possible.”
To qualify for grant funding, organizations must be a nonprofit affordable housing developer, owner or operator, have at least five years of experience managing and operating sustainable supportive housing, have received, in the previous 24 months, grant or loan funding from one of the following entities: LISC, the ACF Affordable Housing Pre-Development Fund, the Home Matters to Arizona Fund, Arizona Department of Housing, or an Arizona county, municipality or IDA, and be in good standing with that grantee and/or lender and current on loan payments, if applicable.
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Phoenix, a partner of the Arizona Housing Fund, will collect and process grant applications.
Nonprofits who have already been pre-qualified based on their history of developing supportive housing and managing grant funds can apply for funding with a simplified application. Those who have not yet been pre-qualified can complete the RFQ to become pre-qualified.
Once approved, they can fill out a grant application when the need for funding arises. The Arizona Housing Fund Advisory Committee will then review and approve grant funding. Nonprofit developers can access the project application, pre-qualification standards and the RFQ at arizonahousingfund.org/grants.
Funding is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for mission-aligned projects. The Arizona Housing Fund is intended for permanent supportive housing projects that serve the most vulnerable individuals and families earning up to 30% area median income.
“Unlike many grant programs, we plan to award grant funding on a rolling basis, not on a calendar grant cycle,” Epstein said. “The way these projects work, the need for funding doesn’t align with a pre-specified schedule. In many cases, affordable housing projects have been financed, and due to today’s rapidly rise of cost of materials, there is a gap that now needs to be filled. Arizona Housing Fund equity grants could mean the difference between a project moving forward or being put on hold.”
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.