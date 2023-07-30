YRMC welcomes
new residents
The Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed 10 new residents who have recently arrived to complete the YRMC Family & Community Medicine Residency program.
They will expand their medical horizons through more than a dozen rotations each year of their post graduate degree training.
In addition, the residents will provide primary care services at YRMC Family Medicine Center. YRMC welcomed the following physicians to the hospital and community: Dr. Omar Iqbal, second-year resident; Dr. Luc Lanteigne, first-year resident; Dr. Karen Melara Hernandez, first-year resident; Dr. Agustin Morales, second-year resident; Dr. Adam Pankowski, first-year resident; Dr. Yash Patel, first-year resident; Dr. Maria Prince, first-year resident; Dr. Rabab Raja, first-year resident; Dr. Vaiishnavi Ramesh, first-year resident; and Dr. Sep Zichawo, first-year resident.
BNI holds Visitor
Day on Tuesday
The Yuma Premier Chapter of Business Networking International is inviting local trade businesses to attend the free Visitor Day at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The BNI mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.
For the location or more information, call or text to 928-390-0613.
APS recruiting event
scheduled for Monday
Arizona@Work Yuma County will host the following recruitment event:
• Arizona Public Service Operation Recruiters will be onsite, sharing employment opportunities, details on their hiring needs and answering questions. Learn how you can start a career with APS on Monday, July 31, from 2-6 p.m. at MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
GYEDC luncheon
speakers to focus on
innovative marketing
Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will hold its next Quarterly Investor Luncheon with the theme focused on innovative marketing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Guest speakers Cathy Douglas of Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Jennifer Reichelt of the City of Yuma and Pam Orendorff of Yuma Regional Medical Center will talk about how their organizations market themselves and the region.
For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Quarterly Investor Luncheon.
GRN networking dinner
takes place Thursday
The Gratitude Referral Network is holding a networking dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Crossing Grill and Bar, 2690 S. 4th Ave., Yuma.
First-timers are welcome. The cost to attend is free. Everyone is responsible for their meals and beverages.
Construction gathering
for San Luis port project
Hensel Phelps invites the local construction community to learn about the San Luis I Land Port of Entry Expansion and Modernization Project Phase I at a construction community gathering to be held Thursday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m., at 444 Cesar Chavez St., San Luis.
As the general contractor, Hensel Phelps will share information about this unique project, including the proposed construction timeline and scopes of work that will be bid in the near future.
After a short introduction, Hensel Phelps will take time to get to know the local construction community and allow attendees to mingle among friends.
To RSVP, go to https://tinyurl.com/jyfvn3n5.
Computer basics,
resume workshop
The San Luis Library offers the following classes for adults this month:
• Computer Basics on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m.: Learn how to use a mouse, type on a keyboard, navigate the internet and other basic computer skills. Space is limited.
• Resume Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Are you job hunting and need help creating a resume? Have a resume but need to update it? Drop by and learn how to put together a new resume, polish your current one or have one reviewed by a librarian.
There is no charge to attend the classes. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Career boosting
series offers
no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Small Business Boot Camp:
The 5Cs of Credit
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Aug. 1: The Fundamentals of the 5Cs of Credit - The five Cs of credit (character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions) is a system used by lenders to gauge the credit worthiness of potential borrowers. Learn how lenders use these criteria to evaluate borrowers prior to issuing a loan.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Media Literacy 101
class on Thursday
The Heritage Library will offer a Media Literacy 101 class on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:45 p.m.
Attendees will learn to unlock the power of critical thinking in the digital age and how to navigate the complex media landscape, analyze messages and become a savvy consumer, equipped to make informed decisions in a world of information overload.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Applications open for
small business digital
summer academy
The Arizona Small Business Academy prepares small businesses to operate successfully in a digitally driven economy. Entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn strategies for website, social media, e-commerce, search engine optimization (SEO) and analytics tools to represent their business online effectively.
The 2023 Summer Cohort Sessions will include
• Live Learning 1: Monday, Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.
• Live Learning 2: Monday, Aug. 21, 3-5 p.m.
• Live Learning 3: Monday, Aug. 28, 3-5 p.m.
All interested Arizona small businesses are invited to apply through Wednesday, Aug. 2. For more information, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business/small-business-digital-academy.
APS tips on energy
savings, bill assistance
Arizona Public Service Co. is keeping customers connected during the summer months. There will be no disconnections for past due residential accounts through mid-October. APS also continues to waive late fees for customers during this time period.
APS is partnering with nonprofits to provide heat relief, including air conditioning repairs, emergency shelters, eviction protection and transportation services to cooling centers. Visit aps.com/assistance.
To save on energy costs, APS suggests the following:
• For those on APS time-of-use plans, (Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge), try pre-cooling your home. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal before 4 p.m. and then set it a few degrees higher than normal during the on-peak period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This helps keep your home comfortable as you save money. Avoid the use of major appliances like dryers, washers, dishwashers and pool pumps during on-peak hours, when customer energy use is in highest demand.
• Customers on a fixed energy charge plan can save by raising thermostat settings a few degrees higher than typical - taking care not to sacrifice safety.
• Join APS Cool Rewards and APS Peak Solutions - two innovative customer programs that reward residential and business customers for reducing energy use during times of high energy demand on the APS grid. Visit aps.com/tips for more ways to save.
If customers are behind on their bills, we want to help. APS offers flexible payment arrangements for customers who need more time to pay. APS encourages those experiencing financial difficulties to contact the company through aps.com or call its 24/7 Customer Care Center at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
Additionally, the following bill assistance programs are available to qualified customers:
• Energy Support: Limited-income customers can receive a bill discount each month - 25% for APS Energy Support and 35% for APS Energy Support with Medical.
• Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Community action agencies and other designated local providers offer federal programs to assist with energy bills.
• APS Crisis Bill Assistance: Up to $800 annually is available to help qualified limited-income customers with their APS bills if they are experiencing unexpected financial hardship such as a high medical bill or loss of a job.
• Safety Net: If a customer lives alone or relies on a support network, they can select a friend or relative to receive a bill and past-due reminders.
• Weatherization Assistance: This program helps qualified customers with support to make energy efficiency improvements at home and decrease their energy bills.
• Project SHARE: The Salvation Army administers the Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy program, which provides up to $300 annually in emergency energy bill assistance to those facing severe financial hardship.
