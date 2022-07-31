YRMC Starbucks ranks No. 2 among healthcare
stores in western U.S.
The Yuma Regional Medical Center Starbucks recently ranked No. 2 among healthcare locations in the western United States.
The survey took into account several customer service criteria, including customer connection, store operations, speed of service, going above and beyond, order accuracy and cleanliness – all of which the YRMC location scored high in.
Feedback is based upon customer surveys from Starbucks Rewards customers. “Congratulations and thank you to our YRMC Starbucks team. We appreciate all you do to create a wonderful customer service experience for our patients, their families and our employees,” YRMC stated in the announcement.
Early-bird registration deadline on Friday for chamber breakfast
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast event on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 a.m. at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Attendees must register by noon Friday, Aug. 5, for an early bird price of $25 for members and $45 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $35 for members and $55 for non-members.
John Hessinger, community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, will discuss the many ways the BBB helps the Yuma community, consumers, and businesses and the many ways community members can help as well.
Sunset Health is sponsoring the event.
To register for the early-bird price, visit yumachamber.org/events.
Financial coach to kick off 2-part series on Saturday, Aug. 6
Cristina’s Closet, in collaboration with financial coach Bonnie Jones, will host the two-part series “Bring Yourself to the Next Level,” on Saturday, Aug. 6 and 20, from 2-3 p.m. at the Heritage Library, 350 S. 3rd Ave.
The series will explore how trauma affects money and how to continue on the journey of financial success.
To learn more about Jones, go to linktr.ee/BonniejonesFinancialCoaching.
The free event is limited to 20 people. Cash donations will be accepted. To RSVP, call 928-235-4588.
Cristina’s Closet, a nonprofit that helps people getting back into the workforce obtain interview clothes or a few outfits until payday, is located inside Desert Darlins (rear door), 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 114, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Main Library offering computer basics classes in Spanish
On Thursday, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, the Yuma County Main Library will offer computer basics classes in Spanish at 2 p.m. This one-hour computer class will help participants learn mouse basics, Windows 10 and computing terms.
Ages 18 and older welcome. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Heritage Library to help with devices, online job search, computer basics
The Heritage Library will offer help with devices and online job searches in August.
For help with cell phones, tablets, eReaders or laptops, take your device and your questions to the library on Thursday, Aug. 4 and 18, at 2 p.m. and let one of the library experts help you figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
Spanish-speakers may visit the library on Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, at 2 p.m., to learn how to search for a job online, open an email account and write a resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
Explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer during a computer basics class on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. A Spanish class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Foothills Library to offer classes on computer basics and cybersecurity
The Foothills Library offers adult classes on computer basics and cybersecurity in August. There is no charge to attend.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., the library will offer Computer Basics for Seniors. Attendees will learn common computer terminology, such as USB, hard drive and WiFi, and basic skills to help make using the computer easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., the library will hold a Digital Defense Class, which will focus on how cybersecurity is must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Attendees will learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m., the library will host “Is This Fake News?” The program will help attendees better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news,” which is passed along in greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Gratitude Referral Network l unch set for Aug. 8
The next Gratitude Referral Network lunch will be held Monday, Aug. 8, at 12 p.m. at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B.
Participants will enjoy business networking and a meal (everyone pays their own way). There is no fee to join in the fun other than the cost of a meal.
Attendees are invited to bring their business cards to share with everyone.
Somerton Library to hold Microsoft Word and Excel classes in English, Spanish
On Friday, Aug. 12, the Somerton Library will offer assistance with Microsoft Word and Excel at 11 a.m. Learn useful tips and tricks in English and Spanish. There is no charge to attend.
The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Small Business Boot Camp: Learn to Delegate
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• Aug. 2: Delegation Without Pain, Misery and Regret: Join Tamara Kemper from The Process Mavens as she teaches you how to delegate tasks you hate once and for all using a simple five-step framework. Learn what gets in the way of successful delegation, assess whether you have the right people for the job and discover strategies to define and communicate tasks you want to delegate.
• Aug. 9: Rebuilding and Refocusing Your Team: For most businesses, these last two years have been a roller coaster. Some teams have coalesced and strengthened, while others have splintered further apart. This webinar will build on what makes high-performing and productive teams and cover how to recalibrate and reset to push your business toward victory.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS offering grants to teachers for classroom resources
Arizona Public Service is helping local teachers get ready for the upcoming academic year with grants for classroom resources. Marking its fifth year, the APS Supply My Class program will award 500 K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers with $500 grants.
“As students return to school, teachers are gearing up for the year and in many cases spending their own money to ensure their class is stocked with all of the essentials,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “In less than a minute, educators can apply for an APS Supply My Class grant that can help ease out-of-pocket expenses and allow them to focus on what’s most important–preparing Arizona’s future leaders.”
Over the APS Supply My Class program’s first four years, 3,000 teachers have received grants totaling $1.5 million. These grants have helped teachers purchase basic school supplies, refresh their classrooms, buy new chairs and more.
Teachers in APS’s service territory can apply for a chance to be selected as a grant recipient through Sept. 15 at SupplyMyClass.com. APS will randomly select 100 teachers per week starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 16. Continuing in the same format as last year, the program’s first 100 grants will be directed to educators who have been teaching three years or less.
“We value all our teachers, but designating 100 grants specifically for newer teachers ensures those who entered the classroom more recently get the extra support they need to build their classroom’s foundation and make a difference in the lives of Arizona’s students,” Tentori added.
2022 Supply My Class participation eligibility: full-time teachers at Title I K-12 public and charter schools in APS service territory; completed online application form; winners from previous years are eligible to enter and win again in 2022.
In addition to the Supply My Class teacher awards, APS and the APS Foundation support several grant opportunities for Arizona teachers and schools, including STEM Teacher Grants for hands-on science, technology, engineering and math classroom projects. More information about these grants can be found at aps.com/education.
Nomination deadline Sunday for 20 Under 40 awards
The deadline for nominations for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program is on Sunday, July 31.
The program recognizes outstanding young professionals who work in Yuma County and are between the ages of 18 to 39 for their achievements in their personal life, career, community and/or academics.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to the community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
