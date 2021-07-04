Chamber resumes in-person breakfast on July 8
The Yuma Chamber of Commerce is holding its first in-person “Good Morning, Yuma!” monthly breakfast since the pandemic from 6:30-8 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Pre-registration is required; no exceptions. Anyone who shows up to an event without having registered in advance will not be allowed to attend. Registration is available on the chamber’s website, www.yumachamber.org.
The sponsor is Yuma Regional Medical Center. For more information, call the chamber at 928-782-2567.
Gratitude Referral Network lunch meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking dinner meeting at 12 p.m. Monday at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B.
Learn how to use the power of gratitude to grow your business. At each meeting of GRN, a Yuma networking group, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
The meeting is free; just be ready to order food. Bring business cards and invite a friend.
GYEDC seeks sponsors for investor luncheons
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is seeking sponsors for its 2021-2022 Quarterly Investor Luncheons. Several packages have been tailored to offer a variety of sponsorship opportunities.
This year the agency will not be hosting an annual dinner but instead will have four quarterly investor luncheons. The first luncheon will be held at the Four Points Sheraton on July 28.
For more information regarding sponsorships or to become a sponsor for all four luncheons, contact Stephany Turner by sending an email to scrowe@greateryuma.org or calling 928-580-6027.
Webinars focus on search engine results
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• July 6: How to Get on the First Page of Google and Beat Your Competition Part 1: Search Engine Optimization That Works: In this special series, learn how content and social media can improve your SEO, so you appear on the first page of search engine results. In the first session of this two-part series, experts at Arizona Social Media Wiz will teach you how to optimize your content with keyword research, strategize social media and bump your competition off the results page.
• July 8: How to Get on the First Page of Google and Beat Your Competition Part 2: Content Marketing that Works: In the second session of this two-part series, Arizona Social Media Wiz experts will identify which types of content will work best for your business, how to write blog posts and create content optimized for your target audience and time-saving tips for creating content.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.