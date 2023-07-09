Webinar series to focus on ‘Future of Supply Chains’
4FrontED, in conjunction with Yuma County and other regional agencies, will be hosting a series of webinar episodes on the “Future of Supply Chains.”
Episode 2, titled “Supply Chains,” will be presented Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m.
The panelists and attendees will engage in a productive dialogue on the future of supply chains in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion. These supply chains will need to be more dynamic and be able to predict, prepare and respond rapidly to new demands and vulnerabilities, among other aspects.
The panelists will be Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and Arturo Fernandez, president of the Sonora Global Economic Development Corp.
The event will be moderated by Alejandro Figueroa, who serves as the economic development and intergovernmental affairs director for Yuma County.
The webinar is open to the public. The bilingual event will have simultaneous interpretation service available. Registration is required. To register, click on the link: https://tinyurl.com/48ax6sxb.
Tech Help on Friday
at Somerton Library
The Somerton Library will offer Tech Help on Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Come in for assistance with a variety of digital devices, how to use online library resources, and/or how to use the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Dateland solar project
recruiting event on July 27
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 2,335 job seekers during the month of June. These numbers include virtual contacts.
Arizona@Work Yuma County will be hosting the following recruitment event: Renewable Energy Systems Group recruiting for Dateland solar project on July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
Free home-buying class for veterans, active duty, families
Charles Vamadeva and Louis Vizcaino of Patriot Pacific Financial Corp. will hold a free class about the VA home-buying process for veterans, active duty and their families.
The class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, Yuma Airport, 2191 E. 32nd St. The class will include free food, drinks and education. Attendees will learn how to use their VA benefit to buy a home with $0 down, how to boost their credit and more.
Space is limited. RSVP to https://vahomebuyer-class.com.
Visual Storytelling Contest
offers chance to publish
Imaginary Friends, a design studio in Yuma, is holding the 2023 Visual Storyteller Contest. Each entry will be judged by a panel of judges with experience in visual storytelling and will receive constructive feedback.
The contest has three categories: expert, junior and collaborator. The winners will have 50 copies of their book made and sold. Junior contestants will have 25 copies.
Entries due Sept. 15. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1. For more information on rules, submission guidelines and to enter the contest, go to neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest/.
ADEQ seeks business
applicants for Recycling
Advisory Committee
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials announced that funding for ADEQ’s recycling grant program has been reinstated and they are seeking applications for appointment to serve on the Arizona Recycling Advisory Committee that will help distribute the funds.
“This is a great opportunity for people with expertise in recycling to help make key decisions on how to implement circular economy efforts across the state as ADEQ reestablishes support mechanisms for reducing, reusing and recycling,” ADEQ Director Karen Peters said.
Nine people will be appointed to the ARAC to assist Peters in administering recycling funds, awarding grant projects and promoting recycling throughout the state.
Individuals from the following areas are encouraged to apply:
• Private solid waste collection businesses
• Private solid waste recycling businesses
• Municipalities (political subdivisions) with recycling and source reduction programs
• Members of the general public who have an interest in and knowledge of recycling
Appointees to the ARAC will serve for a three-year term and meet in Phoenix or virtually as needed in order to advise on uses of the recycling fund, review and comment on proposed waste reduction plans, and participate in ADEQ’s recycling grant program. Members of the committee who must travel more than 50 miles round trip in the performance of their duties will be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses.
All those interested in being considered for the ARAC must submit a letter of interest and resume via email to: recycling@azdeq.gov. Nominations must be received by July 14.
SBDC offers QuickBooks
overview classes
for small businesses
The Small Business Development Center will hold no-cost courses covering QuickBooks Overview for Small Businesses in Yuma and Somerton.
In Yuma, the course will take place Tuesday, July 11, from 3-4 p.m., at the RTC Center, Room 164, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 101.
In Somerton, the class will take place Wednesday, July 12, from 4-5 p.m., at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
If interested in a course, sign-up at https://clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
SBDC to hold workshops
for youth entrepreneurs
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will hold Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Workshops, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 164, on Sept. 11 and Nov. 6, at 3-4 p.m.
This workshop will assist future entrepreneurs with training in taking initiative, creatively seeking out business opportunities, developing budgets and forecasting resource needs, understanding various options for acquiring capital, communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas.
The workshop is open to youth ages 16 and up. Participants can attend in person or through Zoom. If interested, sign-up for the workshop at https://clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
Career-boosting classes
at no cost in Yuma
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Mock Interviewing. Prepare for your next job interview with helpful tips on Tuesday, July 11, from 10-11 a.m.
• Resume Tips. How to create the perfect resume to get you noticed on Tuesday, July 11, at 11:15 a.m.
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Teens invited to explore
careers with virtual reality
Teens are invited to the Yuma Main Library for a Virtual Reality Workshop on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and Foothills Library on Thursday, July 20, at 3 p.m.
Are you still undecided on your career path after high school? If so, Arizona@Work will be hosting a virtual reality program for teens seeking a future career. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
GRN networking dinner
takes place Wednesday
The Gratitude Referral Network is holding a networking dinner meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at Boston’s Pizza, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
First-timers are welcome. The cost to attend is free. Everyone is responsible for their meals and beverages.
Computer basics class
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a computer basics for adults on Thursday, July 14, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
BNI invites businesses
to July 18 meeting
Do you have a business you want to grow? The Business Networking International would love to have you as a visitor to a meeting.
The Yuma Premier Chapter will meet Tuesday, July 18, from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Yuma Airport Conference Room, 2191 E. 32nd St.
The BNI mission is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.
For more information, call or text to 928-390-0613.
LinkedIn Learning course
at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will offer the class “Introduction to LinkedIn Learning” on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to navigate LinkedIn Learning, which has courses available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Webinar: Simple Solutions
to Common Cyber Threats
The Arizona Small Business Development Center is holding the free webinar “Simple Solutions to Common Cyber Threats” on Wednesday, July 19, from 9-10 a.m. Guest Speaker will be Earl Gregorich of America’s SBDC NorthStar Program.
Small businesses are normally easy targets for hackers due to their lack of fraud, scam and cybersecurity knowledge and prevention methods. However, protecting the hard-earned value of a small business does not need to be complicated or expensive. This session will highlight the most common threats facing small businesses and outline low-cost, non-technical solutions to mitigate these risks.
After you have completed the registration, you will be provided with an additional Zoom registration link. This registration must be completed to obtain your unique access link to attend and access this webinar.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdhk4c6s.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Customer Connections
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is July 11: Impact of Customer Connections on Business Revenue • Building a working relationship with customers is critical to the long-term success of a business. In this session, attendees will learn the value of a personalized client support model to increase customer satisfaction and communicate client values and goals.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Applications now open for
AgSharks Pitch contest
Western Growers and S2G Ventures are now accepting applications for the 2023 AgSharks Competition, a unique event where startup companies pitch their innovations in front of a live audience of the world’s largest specialty crop producers to win a $250,000 minimum investment.
Impact-driven entrepreneurs and startups developing technologies that promote a more healthy and sustainable food and agriculture system can apply for the AgSharks Competition by clicking here: 2023agsharks.splashthat.com. Applications close on July 28 at 11:59 p.m.
“As our partnership with S2G Ventures to host the AgSharks competition at the Western Growers Annual Meeting enters its sixth year, we look forward to finding finalists who can bring real-world technology solutions to solve the issues impacting the specialty crop community,” said Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia. “2022 AgSharks winner NutJobs earned a record $6 million equity investment, and this year we invite entrepreneurs to apply who have a similar bold vision.”
Three startups will be selected to pitch their solutions to a panel of growers, shippers, processors and venture capitalists in front of more than 300 fresh produce farmers and industry leaders during the WG Annual Meeting in Kauai on Nov. 12-15. The AgSharks finalists will be the only presenting startups featured on stage.
In addition to potential investment capital, the winner(s) will receive international recognition, mentoring from S2G and WG, potential access to farm acreage to pilot their technologies and access to WG’s expansive network of leading fresh produce companies.
“It takes an ecosystem of stakeholders working together to unlock better outcomes for consumers and producers,” said Audre Kapacinskas, principal, S2G Ventures. “Western Growers has been a tremendous partner, serving as a bridge between growers, innovators and investors to accelerate innovation in agriculture. As an investor, we bring capital to the table, and having an open dialogue with growers allows us to have a better understanding of industry needs and how we might work together to meaningfully move the needle on innovation in agriculture. We look forward to collaborating again this year.”
AgSharks was first held in 2017; during last year’s competition AgSharks winner NutJobs received a record $6 million equity investment offer. Nutjobs transforms nutshell waste into bio-benign plastic alternative products that are compostable.
Past AgSharks winners Hazel Technologies and Burro have since brought their products from development to market. Hazel Technologies has raised over $87.8 million in funding over six rounds and is advancing the industry with sachets that extend the shelf life of fresh produce by as much as three times. Burro raised a $10.9 million Series A round in September 2021 led by S2G Ventures and Toyota Ventures and continues to help solve farmers’ labor woes with the expansion of its fleet of autonomous robots to farms across the West.
APS seeking unique
energy projects
Arizona Public Service is bolstering its diverse power supply while maintaining the reliable service customers depend on to keep their air conditioning running on hot summer days and lights on year-round. In its 2023 All-Source Request for Proposal, APS is asking developers to submit project proposals for flexible and innovative energy resources that will fuel increasing power needs as more people and businesses move to Arizona.
This 2023 RFP comes on the heels of freshly inked agreements for new clean energy resources purchased through a 2022 All-Source RFP. Projects secured through the 2022 RFP will start to launch next year, as customers are expected to benefit from more than 1,050 megawatts of solar and wind power combined. In total, that’s enough energy to serve about 157,500 Arizona homes. New energy storage with a capacity to store more than 1,430 MW of power from the sun will also serve communities even after sunset.
“Our customers depend on us for top-quality service and we’re powering our state’s growth with our 2023 RFP and new clean energy projects coming online soon to continue to keep homes cool and electricity flowing to customers,” said Justin Joiner, APS Vice President of Resource Management.
With the 2023 All-Source RFP now open, APS noted that it’s important for customers to know the company is:
• Addressing customer needs: APS plans to add approximately 1,000 MW to serve customers with even more around-the-clock power. This is enough electricity for about 150,000 Arizona homes.
• Adding more clean power: At least 700 MW will be earmarked for renewable energy projects, helping to advance our commitment to serve customers with 100% clean, carbon-free electricity by 2050 and growing a resource portfolio that is already 51% decarbonized.
• Maintaining reliable energy: APS customers benefit from smart energy investments. This solicitation advances clean energy, while keeping customers safe with reliable power. Developers can bid their unique energy projects or submit proposals to additional categories in the RFP to maximize existing power plant output. These include proposals like adding energy storage to APS’s Agave Solar Plant, developing renewable energy on the Navajo Nation or optimizing existing gas facilities as we transition to a cleaner energy supply.
• Serving customers: Our resource planners make sure we have the best combination of technologies for customers. All technologies are on the table and will be evaluated to support a diverse and affordable energy mix for Arizona. Project proposals may span from solar, wind and battery energy storage to natural gas resources that can transition to clean hydrogen fuel in the future to other resources that can ramp up quickly during triple-digit temperatures.
• Transparent and fair: This RFP is focused on projects that will be ready to serve customers as soon as 2026. Each project will be reviewed against a transparent and fair benchmark to ensure customer value. A third-party independent monitor will oversee this process. This RFP was developed in collaboration with the APS Resource Planning Advisory Council (RPAC) through an open stakeholder process.
To learn more about the 2023 All-Source RFP, deadlines and instructions to apply, visit aps.com/rfp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.