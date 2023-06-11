Career boosting
series offers
no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Mock Interviewing. Prepare for your next job interview with our helpful tips on Tuesday, June 13 and July 11, from 10-11 a.m.
• Resume Tips. How to create the perfect resume to get you noticed on Tuesday, June 20, at 10-11 a.m. and Jul 11 at 11:15 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, June 20, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Fee estate planning
webinar set for June 22
Enlighten 567 is holding a free educational estate planning webinar on Thursday, June 22, from 6-7 p.m.
During this webinar, attendees will learn how to control who gets what, when and how and avoid probate and the most common pitfalls associated with estate planning.
Attendees will also learn if a will or trust is right for them; if their trust should be revocable or irrevocable; how to NOT disinherit their children and grandchildren because of divorce or other triggering events; and the importance of having a trust and life insurance policy if they’re from a blended family.
To register or learn more, go to tinyurl.com/853nzmt4.
Workshop for aspiring
authors at Main Library
Are you an aspiring author? The Main Library will host the following workshop to help writers create name recognition and sell their books:
• Preparation to Market and Sell Your Self-Published Book on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m.: This program outlines the steps you can take, wherever you are in your self-publishing journey. They include identifying your target audience, knowing your purpose, goals and objective for writing, creating a content marketing plan, developing a media coverage plan, pursuing partnerships to generate sales, building a book community and being consistent and persistent.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Yuma Library hosts
Career Explorer for teens
The Yuma Main Library will hold the following skills-developing events for children of all ages and teens:
• Career Explorer in VR on Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m.: Ever wonder what it’s like to be a firefighter, electrician or a variety of other career options? Come explore a wide range of future fields in virtual reality with our friends from Arizona@Work. Open to teens ages 13-17. Limited seating.
• Lego Club on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer basics
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer the class Computer Basics for Adults on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. Attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer through hands-on learning.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Healthcare Job Fair
set for June 28
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold a Healthcare Job Fair on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave. Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Increase cybersecurity
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is June 13:
• Cybersecurity & Small Business - Discover ways to identify common digital threats and Google tools that can increase your business’s cybersecurity. In this session, attendees will learn about the Google Cybersecurity Career Certificate and how it can help your employees develop their skills.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS: Prepare for
monsoon season
Arizona’s monsoon season officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. Intense storms can be unpredictable and their force can knock out power by damaging electrical equipment.
While APS plans year-round to keep the lights on and has resources at-the-ready to make quick repairs, customers can take advantage of delayed storm conditions now and plan ahead.
Customers can take easy steps at home to be ready:
• Create an emergency supply kit in case of a prolonged outage. The pack should contain non-perishable food items, a can-opener, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-operated radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a portable phone charger and any necessary medication.
• Have a family communications plan ready. Write down important phone numbers for medical providers, family, friends and APS. Identify a cool location you can visit during an outage to stay comfortable and safe, such as a family member’s home outside of your neighborhood.
• Ensure your contact information with APS is up to date. Sign in to your aps.com account or call the APS Customer Care Center at 602-371-7171 to update your email, text and phone numbers so APS can reach you in the event of an outage.
• If you have an automatic garage door, learn how to open it manually in case you lose power and need to leave your home.
• Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage. Objects found in a typical backyard, like umbrellas, kiddie pools and even trampolines, can be swept up by wind and end up in power lines, causing outages.
After a storm hits, be safe around electricity. If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away, call 911 and then call APS. Remember to unplug unnecessary equipment and appliances in your home to prevent electrical spikes when power is restored.
If you use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call 602-371-7171 to register for our Medical Preparedness Program. This alerts us of your needs. For more safety tips, visit aps.com/safety.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.